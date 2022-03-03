PUBLIC NOTICE
CITY OF LEADVILLE, COLORADO
NOTICE OF ORDINANCE PASSED ON FIRST READING
Notice is hereby given that at its regular meeting on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 6:00 p.m., the City Council of the City of Leadville adopted the following ordinance on first reading. The City Council will consider this ordinance on second and final reading at its regular meeting on March 15, 2022 at 6:00 p.m.:
Ordinance No. 5
Series of 2022
AN ORDINANCE AMENDING TITLE 17 OF THE LEADVILLE MUNICIPAL CODE CONCERNING THE REGULATION OF FAMILY CHILD CARE HOMES
WHEREAS, the City Council of the City of Leadville (“City Council”) possesses the authority pursuant to C.R.S. § 31-15-401 and its general police powers to pass and enforce regulations which may be necessary or expedient for the promotion of the health, safety and welfare of the citizens of Leadville; and; and
WHEREAS, the City has authority to enact, enforce, and amend land use regulations pursuant to Title 31, Article 23 and Title 29, Article 20 of the Colorado Revised Statutes; and
WHEREAS, the Colorado General Assembly passed House Bill 2021-1222 (“HB 1222”), which prohibits local governments from imposing certain regulations on family child care homes and requires local governments to regulate family child care homes as a residential use; and
WHEREAS, City Council desires to amend its land use regulations, specifically the definitions in Chapter 17.08 and the table of uses in Chapter 17.48 of the Leadville Municipal Code, to be consistent with the requirements of HB 1222; and
WHEREAS, the City’s Planning and Zoning Commission has carefully reviewed and considered this Ordinance in accordance with Chapter 17.92 of the Leadville Municipal Code and recommends that this Ordinance be adopted by City Council; and
WHEREAS, City Council has held the properly noticed public hearings required by Chapter 17.92 of the Leadville Municipal Code and has reviewed the recommendation of the Planning and Zoning Commission; and
WHEREAS, the City Council finds that adoption of this Ordinance is in the best interests of the public health, safety and welfare.
NOW THEREFORE, BE IT ORDAINED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF CITY OF LEADVILLE, COLORADO, AS FOLLOWS:
Section 1. Recitals. The recitals contained above are incorporated herein by this reference and are adopted as findings and determinations of the City Council.
Section 2. Chapter 17.08 Amended. Chapter 17.08 of the Leadville Municipal Code, titled “Definitions,” is hereby amended at Section 17.08.020, as follows, with added definitions to be shown in alphabetical order. Strikethrough text shows deletions and bold, underlined text shows additions:
17.08.020 – Definitions.
“Child care facility” has the same meaning as “child care center,” as defined in C.R.S. § 26-6-102(5).
“Family child care home” has the same meaning as set forth in C.R.S. § 26-6-102(13), as further defined and regulated in the Code of Colorado Regulations.
"Home occupation" means any use within a dwelling and carried on by the inhabitants, which use is clearly additional and secondary to the use of the dwelling for residential purposes and which does not change the character thereof, nor generate traffic or parking requirements which significantly or adversely affect the residential character of the neighborhood. A home occupation does not include a family child care home. A home occupation is an occupation or a profession which:
1. Is customarily carried on in a dwelling unit;
2. Is carried on by a member of the family residing in the dwelling unit with not more than one assistant who is not a resident of the premises;
3. Is clearly incidental and secondary to the use of the dwelling unit for residential purposes; occupying not more than twenty-five (25) percent of the total floor area of the dwelling;
4. Conforms to the following additional conditions:
a. The occupation or profession shall be carried on wholly within the principal building.
b. A sign shall not be lit, not exceed two square feet and be constructed of wood and nonreflective paint or other such materials as may be allowed by planning official.
c. No offensive noise, vibrations, smoke, dust, odors, heat or glare shall be produced.
d. No additions to or alterations of the exterior of the dwelling unit, including outside entrances for the purpose of the home occupation, shall be permitted.
e. The conduct of the home occupation and its external effects must not interfere with the peace, quiet and dignity of the neighborhood and adjoining properties.
Section 3. Chapter 17.48 Amended. Chapter 17.48 of the Leadville Municipal Code, titled “By-Right, Conditional and Prohibited Uses,” is hereby amended at Section 17.48.010 to add a row 59 to Table 1 as follows:
R-1
R-2
TR
RC
C
TC
59. Family child care homes
R
R
R
R
R
R
Section 4. Remaining Provisions. Except as specifically amended hereby, all other provisions of the Leadville Municipal Code shall continue in full force and effect.
Section 5. Codification Amendments. The codifier of Leadville’s Municipal Code is hereby authorized to make such numerical, technical and formatting changes as may be necessary to incorporate the provisions of this Ordinance within the Leadville Municipal Code.
Section 6. Severability. Should any one or more sections or provisions of this Ordinance be judicially determined invalid or unenforceable, such judgment shall not affect, impair or invalidate the remaining provisions of this Ordinance, the intention being that the various sections and provisions are severable.
Section 7. Repeal. Any and all ordinances or codes or parts thereof in conflict or inconsistent herewith are, to the extent of such conflict or inconsistency, hereby repealed; provided, however, that the repeal of any such ordinance or code or part thereof shall not revive any other section or part of any ordinance or code provision heretofore repealed or superseded and this repeal shall not affect or prevent the prosecution or punishment of any person for any act done or committed in violation of any ordinance or code hereby repealed prior to the taking effect of this Ordinance.
Section 8. Safety Clause. The City Council hereby finds, determines, and declares that this Ordinance is promulgated under the general police power of the City of Leadville, that it is promulgated for the health, safety, and welfare of the public, and that this Ordinance is necessary for the preservation of health and safety and for the protection of public convenience and welfare. The City Council further determines that the Ordinance bears a rational relation to the proper legislative object sought to be attained.
Section 9. Effective Date. This Ordinance shall become effective thirty (30) days after publication following final passage.
/s/ Lori Tye, Interim Deputy City Clerk
Published in the Herald Democrat March 3, 2022.
