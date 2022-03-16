PUBLIC NOTICE
DISTRICT COURT, WATER DIVISION NO. 2, COLORADO
TO: ALL INTERESTED PARTIES
Pursuant to C.R.S. 37-92-302, you are hereby notified that the following case is a portion of the resume of applications and amendments filed and/or ordered published during the month of February 2022, in Water Division No. 2. The Water Judge ordered this case be published in The Herald Democrat in Lake County, Colorado. This publication can be viewed in its entirety on the state court website at: www.courts.state.co.us.
The name(s) and address(es) of applicant(s), description of water rights or conditional water rights and description of ruling sought as reflected by said application, or amendment, are as follows.
CASE NO 2022CW3006; Previous Case Nos. 13CW9; 02CW72; 93CW36; 84CW203 – CITY OF COLORADO SPRINGS, ACTING THROUGH COLORADO SPRINGS UTILITIES, c/o Abigail Ortega, P.E., 1521 Hancock Expressway, Mail Code 1825, Colorado Springs, CO 80903 (Please address all pleadings and inquiries regarding this matter to Applicant’s attorneys: Michael J. Gustafson, Senior Attorney, Nathan Endersbee, Attorney, City Attorney’s Office-Utilities Division, 30 South Nevada Ave., MC 510, Colorado Springs, CO 80903; (719) 385-5909)
Application for Finding of Reasonable Diligence and to Make Conditional Water Rights Absolute in Part
LAKE, CHAFFEE, FREMONT, PUEBLO, TELLER, AND EL PASO COUNTIES
2. Names of Structures and Description of Conditional Water Rights: This Application involves the City of Colorado Springs, acting by and through its enterprise, Colorado Springs Utilities (“Applicant”) conditional appropriative rights of substitution and exchange described in paragraph 3 below that were decreed in District Court, Water Division No. 2, Case No. 84CW203. 3. Conditional Rights of Substitution and Exchange. A. Date of Original Decree: June 16, 1987, Case No. 84CW203, District Court, Water Division No. 2. B. Subsequent Decrees Awarding Findings of Diligence: Case No.13CW009, entered February 19, 2016; Case No. 02CW72, entered January 30, 2007; and Case No. 93CW36, entered May 15, 1996. C. Appropriation Date: November 24, 1981. D. Decreed Use: All beneficial uses for which the waters to be exchanged and reused are decreed, including those uses set forth in the Decree in Case No. 84CW203. E. Decreed Legal Description and PLSS Description of the structures involved in exchanges: I. Pueblo Reservoir (WDID: 1403526): Pueblo Reservoir is located at a point at the intersection of the Pueblo Dam axis and the Arkansas River whence the NE corner of Section 36, Township 20 South, Range 66 West of the 6th P.M. bears north 61°21’20” east a distance of 2,511.05 feet. Said Reservoir will inundate all or portions of Sections 7, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30, 31, 32, 33, 34, 35, and 36, Township 20 South, Range 66 West; Sections, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 9, 10, and 11, Township 21 South, Range 66 West; and Sections 5, 8, 9, 13, 14, 15, 16, 22, 23, 24, and 25 Township 20 South, Range 67 West; all of the 6th P.M. in Pueblo County, Colorado. UTM coordinates for dam: (NAD83)(GPS): Easting: 524024.0, Northing: 4235675.0. II. Twin Lakes Reservoir (WDID:1103503): Twin Lakes Reservoir is formed by a dam across Lake Creek in Lake County in Section 23, Township 11 South, Range 80 West of the 6th P.M., as described in the decree in Case No. 80CW6 (District Court, Water Division No. 2), dated October 23, 1980. UTMs (NAD83)(GPS): Easting: 387249.0, Northing: 4326318.0. III. Turquoise Reservoir (WDID: 1103500): Turquoise Reservoir is formed by a dam across Lake Fork Creek in Lake County in Section 19, Township 9 South, Range 80 West of the 6th P.M. as described in the decree in Case No. 80CW6 (District Court, Water Division No. 2), as dated October 23, 1980. UTMs (NAD83)(GPS): Easting: 381722.0, Northing: 4345669.0. IV. Clear Creek Reservoir (WDID: 1103504): Clear Creek Reservoir is located on Clear Creek in Sections 7 and 8, Township 12 South, Range 79 West, and Section 12, Township 12 South, Range 80 West of the 6th P.M., Chaffee County. UTMs (NAD83)(GPS): Easting: 392231.0, Northing: 4319918.0. V. Fountain Valley Conduit (WDID: 1400560): The Fountain Valley Conduit is a series of pipelines, pumping stations and other water-conveyance facilities in Pueblo and El Paso Counties that together convey water from the outlet works of Pueblo Reservoir to the Fountain Valley Authority’s water users, including the City of Colorado Springs. The Fountain Valley Conduit is a part of the Fryingpan-Arkansas Project which is described in more detail in Paragraphs 3 and 5, and Exhibit 2, of Contract Number 9-07-70-W0315, dated July 10, 1979, between the United States and the Southeastern Colorado Water Conservancy District. Colorado Springs is authorized to utilize a portion of the capacity of the Fountain Valley Conduit to transport water, pursuant to Subcontract dated July 10, 1979, between the Southeastern Colorado Water Conservancy District, the Fountain Valley Authority, the City of Colorado Springs, and various other parties. UTMs (NAD83)(GPS): Easting: 524071.0, Northing: 4235776.0. VI. Otero Pump Station (a.k.a. Otero Diversion Structure) (WDID: 1100529): The Otero Pump Station diverts water from the Arkansas River in Chaffee County, approximately at the point that bears North 30° West a distance of 6,180 feet to the Northeast corner of Section 6, Township 12 South, Range 79 West of the 6th P.M. PLSS: in the Southwest quarter of the Southeast quarter of Section 5, Township 12 South, Range 79 West of the 6th P.M. at a point 35 feet from the South Section line and 2256 feet from the East Section line. UTMs (NAD83)(GPS): Easting: 393090.0, Northing: 4319215.0. VII. Pikes Peak Collection System – South Slope (South Slope System): The Pikes Peak Collection System-South Slope is a system of five reservoirs and connected diversion structures, pipelines and tunnels in Teller and El Paso Counties consisting of the following: a) Big Horn Reservoir (Reservoir Number 7) (WDID: 1203816): Located on a branch of the East Fork of West Beaver Creek in the Southeast quarter of Section 13 and the Northeast quarter of Section 24, Township 14 South, Range 69 West of the 6th P.M. A point located at the intersection of the Creek and the dam axis bears South 19 West 2,896 feet to a point, thence South 66° West 1,598 feet to the Northwest corner of Section 26, Township 14 South, Range 69 West of the 6th P.M. UTMs (NAD83)(GPS): Easting: 494633.0, Northing: 4297227.0. b) Wilson Reservoir (Reservoir Number 8) (WDID: 1203817): Located on the East Fork of West Beaver Creek in the Southeast quarter and the Southeast quarter of the Northeast quarter of Section 23, the West half of the Southwest quarter and the Southwest quarter of the Northwest quarter of Section 24, Township 14 South, Range 69 West of the 6th P.M. Station 65 near the dam bears South 53° East a distance of 19,280 feet to the Southeast corner of Section 32, Township 14 South, Range 68 West of the 6th P.M. UTMs (NAD83)(GPS): Easting: 493961.0, Northing: 4296143.0. c) Boehmer Reservoir (Reservoir Number 2) (WDID: 1203813): Located on the Main Fork of Middle Beaver (Boehmer) Creek in the South half of Section 19 and the North half of Section 30, Township 14 South, Range 68 West of the 6th P.M. UTMs (NAD83)(GPS): Easting: 496638.0, Northing: 4295465.0. d) Mason Reservoir (Reservoir Number 4) (WDID: 1203814): Located on Middle Beaver Creek in Sections 32 and 33 Township 14 South, Range 68 West of the 6th P.M., and Sections 4 and 5 Township 15 South, Range 68 West of the 6th P.M. in Teller County. Station 0 of the dam bears North 6°49’ West a distance of 950.62 feet to the Southeast Corner of Section 32, Township 14 South, Range 68 West of the 6th P.M. UTMs (NAD83)(GPS): Easting: 498820.0, Northing: 4292362.0. e) McReynolds Reservoir (Reservoir Number 5) (WDID: 1203815): Located on a tributary of Middle Beaver Creek in Section 4, Township 15 South, Range 68 West of the 6th P.M. in Teller County. Station 0 of the dam bears North 34° 35’ West a distance of 2,166.2 feet to the Southeast corner of Section 32, Township 14 South, Range 69 West of the 6th P.M. UTMs (NAD83)(GPS): Easting: 499245.0, Northing: 4291971.0. These reservoirs are more fully described in the decree in Case No. 2673 (District Court, Fremont County, Dated February 8, 1918. VIII. Rosemont Collection System (WDID: 1203820). The Rosemont Collection System consists of Rosemont Reservoir and connected diversion structures, pipelines and tunnels in Teller and El Paso Counties. The Reservoir is located on East Beaver Creek in the Southeast quarter and the Southeast quarter of the Northeast quarter of Section 23, Township 15 South, Range 68 West of the 6th P.M., and the system diverts waters from East Beaver Creek and its tributaries, as described in the decree in Case No. 6193, District Court of Fremont County. UTMs (NAD83)(GPS): Easting: 503103.0, Northing: 4286560.0. IX. Las Vegas Street Wastewater Treatment Facility Outfall (WDID: 1000870): Located on Fountain Creek in the Southeast quarter of the Southwest quarter of Section 20, Township 14 South, Range 66 West of the 6th P.M. in El Paso County. PLSS: In the Southeast quarter of the Southwest quarter of Section 20, Township 14 South, Range 66 West of the 6th P.M. at a point 583 feet from the South Section line and 2176 feet from the West Section line. UTMs (NAD83)(GPS): Easting: 517116.8, Northing: 4295427.4. X. Air Force Academy Wastewater Treatment Facility Outfall (WDID: 1000919): Located on Monument Creek in the Southwest quarter of the Southwest quarter of Section 19, Township 12 South, Range 66 West of the 6th P.M. in El Paso County. PLSS: In the SW¼ of the SW¼ of Section 19, Township 12 South, Range 66 West of the 6th P.M. at a point 10 feet from the South Section line and 775 feet from the West Section line. UTMs (NAD83)(GPS): Easting: 514717.0, Northing: 4314897.0. XI. Northern Water Reclamation Facility Outfall (a/k/a the J.D. Phillips Water Reclamation Facility) (WDID: 1000920). Located on Monument Creek in the Southeast quarter of the Northwest quarter of Section 30, Township 13 South, Range 66 West of the 6th Principal Meridian in El Paso County. PLSS: In the SE 1/4 of the NW 1/4 of Section 30, Township 13 South, Range 66 West of the 6th P. M. at a point 1488 feet from the North Section line and 2026 feet from the West Section line. UTMs (NAD83)(GPS): Easting: 515242.1, Northing: 4304859.9. XII. Any other supplemental or replacement wastewater treatment facility outfall located within the drainages of Fountain Creek or the Arkansas River above its confluence with Fountain Creek and hereafter utilized by Applicant, including any terminal storage facilities hereafter constructed and located to receive Applicant’s wastewater facility discharges. XIII. A map depicting the location of the exchange from and exchange-to points is attached to application as Exhibit A. (All exhibits mentioned herein are incorporated by reference and may be inspected at the office of the clerk of this Court.) F. Source of water: The sources of water for the appropriative rights of exchange herein are: I. Transmountain Water Rights: a) The Blue River Project: which diverts water from the headwaters of the Blue River and its tributaries in Summit County. The 1929 water rights associated with this project were adjudicated by the decree in Civil Action No. 1710 (District Court, Summit County) dated October 26, 1937, and were modified by the decree in Civil Action No. 1883 (District Court, Summit County) dated June 15, 1953. These water rights have an appropriation date of August 5, 1929. The 1948 water rights associated with this project were adjudicated by the decree in Civil Action No. 1806 (District Court, Summit County) dated May 10, 1952, the Final Decree in Consolidated Case Nos. 2782, 5016, and 5017 (U.S. District Court, District of Colorado) dated October 15, 1955, and were made absolute by the decree in Consolidated Case Nos. 2782, 5016, and 5017 (U.S. District Court, District of Colorado) dated February 26, 1968. These water rights have an appropriation date of May 13, 1948. An additional component of the Blue River Project is water diverted from the Middle Fork of the South Platte River in Park County. Water from the Middle Fork of the South Platte is stored in Montgomery Reservoir pursuant to Priority No. A-207 of appropriation dated September 5, 1930, by absolute decree dated May 16, 1966, in Civil Action No. 3286, District Court of Park County. b) The Homestake Project: which diverts water from the headwaters of tributaries of the Eagle River in Eagle County. The water rights were conditionally adjudicated by the decree in Civil Action No. 1193 (District Court, Eagle County) dated June 8, 1962. These water rights have an appropriation date of September 22, 1952. Applicant has the right to utilize one-half of the waters produced by the Homestake Project by virtue of the agreement dated June 18, 1962, between the City of Aurora and the City of Colorado Springs. c) The Fryingpan-Arkansas Project: which diverts water from the headwaters of Hunter Creek and the Fryingpan River and its tributaries in Pitkin County. The water rights were adjudicated by the decrees in Civil Action No. 4613 (District Court, Garfield County) dated June 20, 1958, and August 3, 1959, and were modified by the decree in Case No. W-829-76 (District Court, Water Division No. 5) dated November 27, 1979. These water rights have an appropriation date of July 29, 1957. The Application in this case does not give the Applicant any rights to use of Fryingpan-Arkansas Project (“Project”) structures, or any rights of ownership or rights to purchase or receive allocation of Project water or return flows from Project water, but does not alter any existing rights the Applicant may otherwise have. The amount of Project water available to the Applicant is determined by Southeastern Colorado Water Conservancy District’s (“Southeastern”) annual allocations made pursuant to its Allocation Principles, policies, and agreements. Return flows from Project water will be utilized in exchanges only after they are purchased from Southeastern. The Applicant’s purchase and use of Project water and return flows therefrom shall be consistent with the Allocation Principles of Southeastern (as they may be amended from time to time), and the lawful rules, regulations, policies, procedures, contracts, charges and terms as may be lawfully determined from time to time by Southeastern, in its sole discretion. The exchange and use of Project water under this Application shall be subject to and consistent with the terms of any agreement between the Applicant and Southeastern for storage of the Applicant’s allocated and purchased Project water and return flows therefrom in non-project facilities. d) The Independence Pass Transmountain Diversion System (a/k/a Twin Lakes Project): which diverts water from the headwaters of the Roaring Fork River and its tributaries in Pitkin County. The water rights were adjudicated by a decree in Civil Action No. 3082 (District Court, Garfield County) dated August 25, 1936, and were modified by a decree in Case No. W-1901 (District Court, Water Division No. 5), dated May 12, 1976. These water rights have an appropriation date of August 23, 1930. The Applicant has the right to utilize a portion of such waters and the return flows therefrom by virtue of its ownership of shares of the Twin Lakes Reservoir and Canal Company. II. Arkansas River Water Rights: a) Twin Lakes Reservoir (WDID: 1103503): which impounds water from Lake Creek for storage at the Reservoir. The water rights were adjudicated by decree in Civil Action No. 2346 (District Court, Chaffee County), dated July 14, 1913, with appropriation dates and amounts as follows: December 15, 1896 – 20,645.3 acre feet; March 29, 1897 – 33,806.7 acre feet. UTMs (NAD83)(GPS): Easting: 387249.0, Northing: 4326318.0. b) Sugarloaf Reservoir: which impounds water from Lake Fork Creek for storage at Turquoise Reservoir. The water right was adjudicated by decree in Civil Action No. 1856 (District Court, Chaffee County), dated March 18, 1912, with appropriation date of May 1, 1902, for 17,416 acre feet. The amount of water which Colorado Springs may divert and use pursuant to the decree in Civil Action No. 1856, with the terms and conditions of such use, was determined in Case No. 86CW117. The description of or reference to structures and water rights in this paragraph 3 is not intended to amend or limit the decrees for those structures and water rights in any way, and omissions in such descriptions and references shall in no way prejudice the owners of those structures and water rights. G. Description of Transmountain Water Rights Exchanges: I. Exchange and Reuse Program from Fountain Creek Wastewater Treatment Facilities to Pueblo Reservoir, Twin Lakes Reservoir, Fountain Valley Conduit, Otero Pump Station, South Slope System, Turquoise Reservoir, Clear Creek Reservoir, and the Rosemont System: a) Stream Reaches of Exchanges. i. Points from which water is exchanged: 1) The Las Vegas Street Wastewater Treatment Facility Outfalls (“Las Vegas WWTP”) on Fountain Creek; 2) The Air Force Academy Wastewater Treatment Facility Outfall on Monument Creek; 3) The Northern Water Reclamation Facility Outfall on Monument Creek (a/k/a the J.D. Phillips Water Reclamation Facility Outfall); and 4) Any other supplemental or replacement wastewater treatment facility outfall, including terminal storage facilities, located within the drainage of Fountain Creek or the Arkansas River above its confluence with Fountain Creek. ii. Points to which water is exchanged: Pueblo Reservoir, Twin Lakes Reservoir, Fountain Valley Conduit, Otero Pump Station, South Slope System, Turquoise Reservoir, Clear Creek Reservoir, and the Rosemont System. b) Amount: 164.0 c.f.s. total, of which the following amounts have previously been decreed absolute and remain conditional:
FROM
TO
ABSOLUTE (C.F.S.)
CONDITIONAL (C.F.S.)
Wastewater Outfalls
Pueblo
Reservoir
48.62
115.38
Twin Lakes Reservoir
36.46
127.54
Fountain Valley Conduit
0.00
164.00
Otero Pump Station
0.00
164.00
South Slope System
0.00
164.00
Turquoise Reservoir
25.00
139.00
Clear Creek Reservoir
17.50
146.50
Rosemont System
0.00
164.00
II. Exchange and Reuse Program from Fountain Creek Terminal Effluent Storage Facilities to Pueblo Reservoir, Twin Lakes Reservoir, Fountain Valley Conduit, Otero Pump Station, South Slope System, Turquoise Reservoir, Clear Creek Reservoir, and the Rosemont System: a) Stream reaches of exchanges: the reaches of Fountain Creek and its tributaries and the Arkansas River and its tributaries between the following points of exchange: i. Points from which water is exchanged: Terminal Effluent Storage Facilities in the Fountain Creek drainage. ii. Points to which water is exchanged: Pueblo Reservoir, Twin Lakes Reservoir, Fountain Valley Conduit, Otero Pump Station, South Slope System, Turquoise Reservoir, Clear Creek Reservoir, and the Rosemont System. b) Amount: 1,000.00 c.f.s. total, of which the following amounts have previously been decreed absolute and remain conditional.
FROM
TO
ABSOLUTE (C.F.S.)
CONDITIONAL (C.F.S.)
Fountain Creek (Terminal Storage Facilities)
Pueblo
Reservoir
11.49
988.51
Twin Lakes Reservoir
0.00
1000.00
Fountain Valley Conduit
0.00
1000.00
Otero Pump Station
0.00
1000.00
South Slope System
0.00
1000.00
Turquoise Reservoir
0.00
1000.00
Clear Creek Reservoir
0.00
1000.00
Rosemont System
0.00
1000.00
Exchange and Reuse Program from Pueblo Reservoir to Twin Lakes Reservoir, Otero Pump Station, South Slope System, Turquoise Reservoir, Clear Creek Reservoir, and the Rosemont System: a) Stream Reaches of exchanges: the reaches of the Arkansas River and its tributaries between the following points of exchange: i. Points from which water is exchanged: Pueblo Reservoir. ii. Points to which water is exchanged: Twin Lakes Reservoir, Otero Pump Station, South Slope System, Turquoise Reservoir, Clear Creek Reservoir, and the Rosemont System. b) Amount: The maximum rate of flow that would have been released from the receiving storage reservoir had no exchange been made and had no storage right junior to November 24, 1981, been exercised to store water in the receiving reservoir; except that Contract Exchanges have no rate of flow limitation and the Otero Pump Station is limited to its physical capacity. The amounts that have previously been decreed absolute for these exchanges are set forth below:
FROM
TO
ABSOLUTE (C.F.S)
Pueblo Reservoir
Twin Lakes
Reservoir
765.95
Otero Pump Station
20.80
South Slope System
76.05
Turquoise Reservoir
125.00
Clear Creek
Reservoir
50.00
Rosemont System
28.34
IV. Exchange and Reuse Program from the Rosemont System to Twin Lakes Reservoir, Otero Pump Station, South Slope System, Turquoise Reservoir, and Clear Creek Reservoir: a) Stream Reaches of exchanges: the reaches of the Arkansas River and its tributaries between the following points of exchange: i. Point from which water is exchanged: the Rosemont System. ii. Points to which water is exchanged: Twin Lakes Reservoir, Otero Pump Station, South Slope System, Turquoise Reservoir, and Clear Creek Reservoir. b) Amount: The maximum rate of flow that would have been released from the receiving storage reservoir had no exchange been made and had no storage right junior to November 24, 1981, been exercised to store water in the receiving reservoir; except that Contract Exchanges have no rate of flow limitation and the Otero Pump Station is limited to its physical capacity. The amounts that have previously been decreed absolute for these exchanges are set forth below:
FROM
TO
ABSOLUTE (C.F.S)
Rosemont System
Twin Lakes
Reservoir
30.00
Otero Pump Station
0.00
South Slope System
10.18
Turquoise Reservoir
0.00
Clear Creek
Reservoir
0.00
V. Exchange and Reuse Program from the South Slope System to the Rosemont System, Twin Lakes Reservoir, Otero Pump Station, Turquoise Reservoir, and Clear Creek Reservoir: a) Stream Reaches of Exchanges: the reaches of the Arkansas River and its tributaries between the following points of exchange: i. Point from which water is exchanged: the South Slope System. ii. Point to which water is exchanged: the Rosemont System, Twin Lakes Reservoir, Otero Pump Station, Turquoise Reservoir, and Clear Creek Reservoir. b) Amount: The maximum rate of flow that would have been released from the receiving storage reservoir had no exchange been made and had no storage right junior to November 24, 1981, been exercised to store water in the receiving reservoir; except that Contract Exchanges have no rate of flow limitation and the Otero Pump Station is limited to its physical capacity. None of this amount has previously been decreed absolute. VI. Exchange and Reuse Program from Turquoise Reservoir to Twin Lakes Reservoir, South Slope System, Clear Creek Reservoir, and the Rosemont System: a) Stream reaches of exchanges: the reaches of the Arkansas River and its tributaries between the following points of exchange: i. Point from which water is exchanged: Turquoise Reservoir. ii. Points to which water is exchanged: Twin Lakes Reservoir, South Slope System, Clear Creek Reservoir, and the Rosemont System. b) Amount: The maximum rate of flow that would have been released from the receiving storage reservoir had no exchange been made and had no storage right junior to November 24, 1981, been exercised to store water in the receiving reservoir; except that Contract Exchanges have no rate of flow limitation. None of this amount has previously been decreed absolute. VII. Exchange and Reuse Program from Twin Lakes Reservoir to Turquoise Reservoir, South Slope System, Clear Creek Reservoir, and the Rosemont System: a) Stream reaches of exchanges: the reaches of the Arkansas River and its tributaries between the following points of exchange: i. Point from which water is exchanged: Twin Lakes Reservoir. ii. Points to which water is exchanged: Turquoise Reservoir, South Slope System, Clear Creek Reservoir, and the Rosemont System. b) Amount: The maximum rate of flow that would have been released from the receiving storage reservoir had no exchange been made and had no storage right junior to November 24, 1981, been exercised to store water in the receiving reservoir; except that Contract Exchanges have no rate of flow limitation. The amounts that have previously been decreed absolute for these exchanges are set forth below:
FROM
TO
ABSOLUTE (C.F.S)
Twin Lakes
Reservoir
Turquoise Reservoir
100.00
South Slope System
0.00
Clear Creek
Reservoir
23.90
Rosemont System
0.00
VIII. Exchange and Reuse Program from Clear Creek Reservoir to Twin Lakes Reservoir, Otero Pump Station, South Slope System, Turquoise Reservoir, and the Rosemont System: a) Stream Reaches of exchanges: the reaches of the Arkansas River and its tributaries between the following points of exchange: i. Point from which water is exchanged: Clear Creek Reservoir. ii. Points to which water is exchange: Twin Lakes Reservoir, Otero Pump Station, South Slope System, Turquoise Reservoir, and the Rosemont System. b) Amount: The maximum rate of flow that would have been released from the receiving storage reservoir had no exchange been made and no storage right junior to November 24, 1981, been exercised to store water in the receiving reservoir; except that Contract Exchanges have no rate of flow limitation and the Otero Pump Station is limited to its physical capacity. The amounts that have previously been decreed absolute for these exchanges are set forth below:
FROM
TO
ABSOLUTE (C.F.S)
Clear Creek
Reservoir
Twin Lakes
Reservoir
30.00
Otero Pump Station
0.00
South Slope System
0.00
Turquoise Reservoir
0.00
Rosemont System
0.00
H. Description of Arkansas River Water Rights Exchanges: I. Exchange and Reuse Program from Twin Lakes Reservoir to South Slope System, Turquoise Reservoir, Clear Creek Reservoir and the Rosemont System: a) Stream Reaches of Exchanges: the reaches of the Arkansas River and its tributaries between the following points of exchange: i. Point from which water is exchanged: Twin Lakes Reservoir. ii. Points to which water is exchanged: South Slope System, Turquoise Reservoir, Clear Creek Reservoir and the Rosemont System. b) Amount: The maximum rate of flow that would have been released from the receiving storage reservoir had no exchange been made and had no storage right junior to November 24, 1981, been exercised to store water in the receiving reservoir; except that Contract Exchanges have no rate of flow limitation. The amounts that have been previously decreed absolute for these exchanges are set forth below:
FROM
TO
ABSOLUTE (C.F.S)
Twin Lakes
Reservoir
South Slope System
66.89
Turquoise Reservoir
80.00
Clear Creek
Reservoir
4.56
Rosemont System
0.00
II. Exchange and Reuse Program from Sugar Loaf Reservoir (at Turquoise Reservoir) to Twin Lakes Reservoir, South Slope System, Clear Creek Reservoir and the Rosemont System: a) Stream reaches of exchanges: the reaches of the Arkansas River and its tributaries between the following points of exchange: i. Point from which water is exchanged: Sugar Loaf Reservoir (at Turquoise Reservoir). ii. Points to which water is exchanged: Twin Lakes Reservoir, South Slope System, Clear Creek Reservoir and the Rosemont System. b) Amount: The maximum rate of flow that would have been released from the receiving storage reservoir had no exchange been made and had no storage right junior to November 24, 1981, been exercised to store water in the receiving reservoir; except that Contract Exchanges have no rate of flow limitation. None of this amount has previously been decreed absolute. 4. Diligence: A. Integrated System. The Applicant owns and operates an integrated system for water diversions, transmission, storage, treatment, and distribution, as well as collection and treatment of the resultant wastewater for release, exchange, and reuse. The conditional water rights herein are a part of this integrated water system comprising all water rights decreed and used for development and operation of the City of Colorado Springs’ municipal water supply system. Reasonable diligence in the development of one component of the system comprises reasonable diligence in the development of all components. B. Diligence Activities. Provide a detailed outline of what has been done toward completion or for completion of the appropriation and application of water to beneficial use as conditionally decreed, including expenditures. I. During the period from February 19, 2016 (date of last decree) through February 1, 2022 (the “Diligence Period”), Applicant has operated the decreed exchanges that are the subject of this application to divert and beneficially use additional amounts of water so as to make absolute additional incremental amounts of the decreed exchanges. Applicant has also spent substantial sums of money and devoted many thousands of man hours to the operation, maintenance, improvement, and development of its water resources and its municipal water supply, distribution, and wastewater treatment systems, including work related to collection system facilities, storage reservoirs, water transmission pipelines, water treatment plants, and distribution system mains, meters, and reservoirs. The water delivered through the Applicant's municipal water systems includes the water made available to Applicant by the rights of exchange that are the subject of this Application. These expenditures on Applicant's municipal water supply system are necessary for further development of Applicant's exchanges and reuse program. As part of this overall effort, Applicant retained engineering consultants and attorneys to assist it in the acquisition, operation, maintenance, improvement, and protection of its water resources and its municipal water supply, distribution, and wastewater treatment systems. Applicant has undertaken numerous projects and activities for the improvement and enlargement of its water supply and distribution systems in order to facilitate the completion of the appropriation of the conditionally decreed rights of storage, substitution and exchange that are the subject of this Application including, but not limited to: completion of the SDS Project Phase 1; construction and establishment of certain wetlands along Fountain Creek as required per the SDS Project environmental mitigation requirements; improvements to the raw water pipeline between Pikeview Reservoir and the Tollefson (Mesa) water treatment plant; improvements to the Northfield Reservoir dam and spillway; completion of upgrades to the 33rd Street Pump Station; completion of upgrades to the Manitou Intake diversion structure on Ruxton Creek; improvements to the French Creek Intake diversion structure; improvements to Gold Camp and South Suburban Reservoirs; investigations into seepage from Rampart Reservoir dam; investigations regarding system water losses; install water quality improvements on its Northfield and Pikeview Systems, replacement of the South Catamount transfer pipeline, design and initial construction activities for refacing of the Crystal Creek Reservoir dam; improvements to the Nichols Reservoir dam and spillway; design for refacing of the South Catamount Reservoir dam; completion of dam face reconstruction and outlet works for rehabilitation/maintenance of Homestake Reservoir (Homestake Project); pipeline repair and replacement of certain sections of the Homestake Pipeline; operation and development of its Arkansas River exchange program and its Colorado Canal reuse program; development and completion of the Integrated Water Resources Plan which identified a portfolio of water supply projects, policies, and processes that will be necessary to provide a reliable and sustainable supply of water for its customers for the next 50 years; continued pursuit of development of a joint project(s) as contemplated by the 1998 MOU between the cities of Aurora and Colorado Springs, Vail Associates, Upper Eagle River Regional Water Authority, Eagle River Water and Sanitation District, Cypress Climax Mining Company, and the Colorado River Water Conservation District; and pursuit of a project to maximize the yield of the Blue River System. Applicant also purchased shares in the Lower Arkansas Water Management Association. II. During the Diligence Period, Applicant also filed applications for, prosecuted and completed several adjudications of water rights that comprise portions of Applicant’s integrated municipal water supply system. These activities include, but are not limited to, filing of applications in Water Division 2 (Arkansas River Basin) and/or pursuit of adjudication of decrees in: Case No. 15CW3001 (Water Division No. 2) involving a change of water rights in the Chilcott Ditch Company (“Chilcott”) (decree entered on September 5, 2018); Case No. 15CW3002 (Water Division No. 2) involving a change of water rights in the Fountain Mutual Irrigation Company (“FMIC”) (decree entered on September 5, 2018); Case No. 16CW3050 (Water Division No. 2) involving a change of water right for Chancellor Well No. 1 (application withdrawn and water rights ultimately abandoned on April 27, 2017); Case No. 16CW3053 (Water Division No. 2) involving claims for diligence for Chancellor Well No. 1 and Chancellor Well No. 2 (application withdrawn and water rights ultimately abandoned on April 27, 2017); Case No. 16CW3054 (Water Division No. 2) involving claims for diligence for Roby Ditch and Reservoir (application withdrawn and water rights ultimately abandoned on April 27, 2017); Case No. 16CW3056 (Water Division No. 2) involving an augmentation plan, replacement plan, and appropriative right of exchange involving Applicant’s FMIC and Chilcott water rights (decree entered on January 29, 2020); Case No. 16CW3072 (Water Division No. 2) involving claims for diligence related to Applicant’s appropriative rights of exchange originally decreed in Consolidated Case Nos. 84CW202, 84CW203, 86CW118(B) and 89CW36 (decree entered on February 13, 2018); Case No. 18CW3042 (Water Division No. 2) regarding Applicant’s claims of diligence for rights of exchange and substitution involving Lake Meredith, Pueblo Reservoir, Turquoise Reservoir, Twin Lakes Reservoir, and Clear Creek Reservoir (decree entered on June 19, 2019); Case No. 18CW3053 (Water Division No. 2) regarding Applicant’s conditional storage Rights for Upper Sugar Loaf Reservoir and Sugar Loaf Reservoir Enlargement and Amendment (decree entered on March 8, 2019); Case No. 19CW3026 (Water Division No. 2) involving claims for diligence related to Applicant’s appropriative rights of exchange originally decreed in Case No. 86CW118(A) (decree entered on April 29, 2020); 19CW3052 (Water Division No. 2) involving an augmentation plan, replacement plan, and appropriative rights of exchange on Fountain Creek (pending); Case No. 19CW3053 (Water Division No. 2) involving an augmentation plan, and appropriative rights of exchange (pending); Case No. 20CW3033 (Water Division No. 2) involving claims for diligence related to Applicant’s appropriative rights of substitution and exchange in the Fountain Creek watershed originally decreed in Case No. 84CW202 (decree entered on August 5, 2021); Case No. 20CW3047 (Water Division No. 2) involving claims for diligence for the Quail Lake conditional storage right decreed in Case No. 07CW122 (Water Division No. 2) (decree entered on February 17, 2021; Case No. 20CW3048 (Water Division 2) involving claims for diligence related to Applicants water rights decreed in Case No. 07CW121 for the Fountain Creek Recovery Project (pending); Case No. 20CW3056 (Water Division 2) involving a change in legal description of a portion of the Fountain Creek Recovery Project (decree entered March 22, 2021); Case No. 21CW3009 (Water Division 2) involving claims for diligence related to Applicant’s Denver Basin groundwater exchange program decreed in Case No. 04CW132 (decree entered on February 4, 2022); Case No. 21CW3015 (Water Division 2) involving a claim for appropriative rights of exchange associated with water available under Applicant’s shares in the Lower Arkansas Water Management Association (pending); Case No. 21CW3055 (Water Division 2) involving claims for diligence related to Applicant’s water rights decreed in Case No. 12CW31 for Upper Williams Creek Reservoir (pending); and Case No. 22CW3002 (Water Division 2) involving claims for diligence related for Applicant’s rights of substitution and exchange decreed in Case No. 07CW122 (pending). III. Applicant has also acted to preserve and protect all its water rights by filing statements of opposition to, and participating in, many judicial and administrative proceedings. For example, Applicant has consistently opposed water court applications that seek approval of plans for augmentation that operate on Fountain Creek. Applicant has participated in these cases to ensure that the out-of-priority depletions are replaced in time, amount, and location, and that the Division Engineer assesses transit losses on the replacement water supply. Applicant has undertaken endeavors to improve the accuracy of the Fountain Creek Transit Loss Model, which directly affects the exchanges at issue in this Application. C. Expenditures. Applicant's total capital expenditures in connection with the activities described above on its integrated system during the Due Diligence Period have exceeded $434,489,311. In addition to that amount, over $9,392,749 was expended on the operation of the Arkansas River Exchange Program. Applicant reserves the right to identify additional relevant efforts that may be later discovered or to make upward adjustments to amounts expended on certain projects. D. Applicant made diligent efforts regarding this Application to determine and quantify all efforts made toward completion of the appropriations and application of the water rights decreed in Case No. 84CW203 to beneficial use. However, it is reasonably possible that relevant efforts or expenditures may have been overlooked or need further upward adjustment. 5. Claim to make absolute in whole or in part: The Applicant has operated the decreed exchanges that are the subject of this application to divert and beneficially use additional amounts of water beyond the amounts previously made absolute so as to make absolute additional incremental amounts of the decreed exchanges as follows: A. Date water applied to beneficial use: Between April 1, 2013 and January 31, 2022 as documented in the attached Exhibit B. I. Amounts: as set forth in the Table below (2013-2022 Exchanges):
**The maximum rate of flow that would have been released from the receiving storage reservoir had no exchange been made and had no storage right junior to November 24, 1981, been exercised to store water in the receiving reservoir; except that Contract Exchanges have no rate of flow limitation and the Otero Pump Station is limited to its physical capacity. B. Uses: Municipal purposes within the Colorado Springs municipal water supply service area, including replacement/augmentation of evaporation on Colorado Springs Utilities Reservoirs. 6. Landowners: Names and addresses of owners of the land upon which any new diversion or storage structure, or modification to any existing diversion or storage structure is or will be constructed or upon which water is or will be stored including any modification to the existing storage pool: A. City of Colorado Springs, Colorado Springs Utilities, c/o Jessica Davis, Plaza of the Rockies, 121 S. Tejon, MC 950, Colorado Springs, CO 80903 (Las Vegas Street Wastewater Treatment Facility Outfall, South Slope System, Rosemont System). B. Air Force Academy, Attn: Real Estate Office, 8120 Edgerton Dr., Ste 40, USAF Academy, CO 80840 (Air Force Academy Wastewater Treatment Facility Outfall). C. United States of America, Department of Interior, Bureau of Reclamation, Eastern Colorado Area Office, 11056 W. County 18-E, Loveland, CO 80537 (Pueblo Reservoir; Twin Lakes Reservoir; Turquoise Reservoir; Fountain Valley Conduit). D. Board of Water Works of Pueblo, c/o Seth Clayton, P.O. Box 400, Pueblo, Co 81002-0400 (Clear Creek Reservoir). E. Homestake Partners Cities of Colorado Springs and Aurora, acting through the Homestake Steering Committee), c/o Tom Hankins, Superintendent, Otero Pump Station, 37200 North Highway 24, P.O. Box 1821, Buena Vista, CO 81211 (Otero Pump Station). F. The Fountain Mutual Irrigation Company, c/o Gary Steen, P.O. Box 75292, Colorado Springs, CO 80970-5292 (Big Johnson Reservoir, which is the Fountain Creek terminal effluent storage facility from which an absolute exchange is claimed herein). 7. Remarks or other pertinent information: A. PLSS Descriptions. PLSS descriptions are included herein in compliance with Water Court forms. In the event of a discrepancy between the decreed location and the PLSS descriptions herein, the decreed location is controlling. Any person reading this application should rely on the terms of the decree in Case No. 84CW203 adjudicating the conditional water rights herein.
THE WATER RIGHTS CLAIMED BY THE FOREGOING APPLICATION(S) MAY AFFECT IN PRIORITY ANY WATER RIGHTS CLAIMED OR HERETOFORE ADJUDICATED WITHIN THIS DIVISION AND OWNERS OF AFFECTED RIGHTS MUST APPEAR TO OBJECT AND PROTEST WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY STATUTE, OR BE FOREVER BARRED.
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that any party who wishes to oppose an application, or application as amended, may file with the Water Clerk a verified statement of opposition setting forth facts as to why the application should not be granted, or why it should be granted only in part or on certain conditions, such statement of opposition must be filed by the last day of April 2022, (forms available at Clerk’s office or at www.courts.state.co.us, must be served on parties and certificate of service must be completed; filing fee $192.00). The foregoing are resumes and the entire application, amendments, exhibits, maps and any other attachments filed in each case may be examined in the office of the Clerk for Water Division No. 2, at the address shown below.
Witness my hand and the seal of this Court this 7th day of March 2022.
/s/ Michele M. Santistevan
Michele M. Santistevan, Clerk
District Court Water Div. 2
501 N. Elizabeth Street, Suite 116
Pueblo, CO 81003
(719) 404-8832
(Court seal)
Published in the Herald Democrat March 17, 2022.
