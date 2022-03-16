PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF CANCELLATION OF REGULAR
ELECTION BY THE DESIGNATED ELECTION
OFFICIAL FOR THE MOUNTAIN VIEW VILLAGES WATER AND SANITATION DISTRICT
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN by the Mountain View Villages Water and Sanitation District, Lake County, Colorado, that at the close of business on the sixty-third (63rd) day before the election there were not more candidates for Director than offices to be filled, including candidates filing affidavits of intent to be write-in candidates; therefore, the election to be held on May 3, 2022 is hereby cancelled.
The following candidates are declared elected:
Adriana Fernandez Meza 3-year term
Vacancy 3-year term
Vacancy 3-year term
Vacancy 1-year term
MOUNTAIN VIEW VILLAGES WATER AND SANITATION DISTRICT
By: /s/ Peggy Rupp
Designated Election Official
Published in the Herald Democrat March 17, 2022.
