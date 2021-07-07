PUBLIC NOTICE
City of Leadville Public Notice
May 2021 Submitted Expenditures
Descriptions are available from the Finance Office, 800 Harrison Ave., or by calling 486-5329 x108.
A & E Tire 964.56
Acorn Petroleum 3,162.86
AmeriGas 185.52
B and B Shipping and More 15.21
Big Horn Hardware 295.94
Bruckner Truck Sales Inc. 97.02
Carlson Edwards and O'Conner 750.00
Caselle 898.00
Charter Communications 95.30
CIRSA 1,000.00
Colorado Asphalt Services, Inc. 4,160.80
Colorado Barricade Co. 313.31
Corporate Payment Systems 5,811.39
Derick J. Borrego 169.00
Ford Motor Credit Company LLC 5,201.21
Galls, LLC 4.25
Grateful Paws 90.00
Herald Democrat 380.70
High Country Copiers 454.78
Kenton Tell 305.00
Lake County Treasurer 2,449.85
Larry Bogeart 23.82
LAWS-Lighting, Accessory & Warning 1,980.71
Leadville Sanitation District 921.04
Leo Schmitt 169.00
Lisa Galletti Designs 1,910.15
Loan Payment Processing Center 3,718.74
Max Cohen 2,000.00
Michow Cox & McAskin LLP 13,194.00
Midwest Truck Parts & Service 127.44
Mike Stepisnik 25.92
Motorola Solutions, Inc. 4,320.61
MUNIRevs Inc. 833.33
O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. 860.87
Parkville Water District 468.40
Peak Performance Imaging Solutions 3,297.75
Pinnacol Assurance 22,000.44
Pro-Electric, Inc. 6,598.91
Purchase Power 89.73
Quill Corporation 936.12
RG and Associates, LLC 2,011.50
Rocky Mountain Bottled Water 37.44
Rocky Mountain General Counsel 981.25
Snake River Fleet Services 984.55
Spectrum 768.19
Stray Horse Arts 1,650.00
Tyler Henning 31.89
Verizon Wireless 3,651.34
Wagner Equipment Company 277.46
Waste Management JPMC 618.57
Wellness Screening LLC 179.60
Xcel Energy 6,135.37
Xerox Financial Services 347.90
Total for May 2021 107,956.74
Published in the Herald Democrat July 8, 2021.
