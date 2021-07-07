PUBLIC NOTICE

City of Leadville Public Notice

May 2021 Submitted Expenditures

Descriptions are available from the Finance Office, 800 Harrison Ave., or by calling 486-5329 x108.

A & E Tire                                      964.56

Acorn Petroleum                           3,162.86

AmeriGas                                       185.52

B and B Shipping and More                15.21

Big Horn Hardware                          295.94

Bruckner Truck Sales Inc.                   97.02

Carlson Edwards and O'Conner         750.00

Caselle                                          898.00

Charter Communications                    95.30

CIRSA                                         1,000.00

Colorado Asphalt Services, Inc.       4,160.80

Colorado Barricade Co.                    313.31

Corporate Payment Systems          5,811.39

Derick J. Borrego                             169.00

Ford Motor Credit Company LLC     5,201.21

Galls, LLC                                         4.25

Grateful Paws                                   90.00

Herald Democrat                             380.70

High Country Copiers                       454.78

Kenton Tell                                     305.00

Lake County Treasurer                  2,449.85

Larry Bogeart                                   23.82

LAWS-Lighting, Accessory & Warning 1,980.71

Leadville Sanitation District               921.04

Leo Schmitt                                    169.00

Lisa Galletti Designs                      1,910.15

Loan Payment Processing Center   3,718.74

Max Cohen                                  2,000.00

Michow Cox & McAskin LLP         13,194.00

Midwest Truck Parts & Service          127.44

Mike Stepisnik                                  25.92

Motorola Solutions, Inc.                 4,320.61

MUNIRevs Inc.                                833.33

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc.                   860.87

Parkville Water District                     468.40

Peak Performance Imaging Solutions 3,297.75

Pinnacol Assurance                     22,000.44

Pro-Electric, Inc.                           6,598.91

Purchase Power                               89.73

Quill Corporation                             936.12

RG and Associates, LLC                2,011.50

Rocky Mountain Bottled Water            37.44

Rocky Mountain General Counsel      981.25

Snake River Fleet Services               984.55

Spectrum                                       768.19

Stray Horse Arts                           1,650.00

Tyler Henning                                   31.89

Verizon Wireless                           3,651.34

Wagner Equipment Company            277.46

Waste Management JPMC               618.57

Wellness Screening LLC                   179.60

Xcel Energy                                 6,135.37

Xerox Financial Services                  347.90

Total for May 2021                     107,956.74

Published in the Herald Democrat July 8, 2021.

