PUBLIC NOTICE
CITY OF LEADVILLE
PUBLIC NOTICE
OF PUBLIC HEARING FOR A PROPOSED
CONDITIONAL USE PERMIT
Restaurants/Bars/Lounges
Notice is hereby given of a public hearing to be held August 11, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. before a meeting of the Leadville Planning & Zoning Commission via Zoom to consider a proposed Conditional Use Permit for a semi-permeant food cart with a liquor license 138, 140, 142 East 6th Street, legally described as: LOT 4 BLK I SUB S & L. The applicant, Phil Matsen, is a partner in the new venture and owns the parcel known as the Old Moose Lodge, LLC. The proposed Conditional Use will be considered by the Leadville Planning & Zoning Commission at a public hearing at 6:00 p.m. via Zoom (unless otherwise posted) on August 11, 2021. It will then be considered by the Leadville City Council for a final approval at the August 17, 2021 meeting at 6:00 p.m. at Leadville City Hall or hybrid on Zoom. Zoning of the property is TC (Transitional Commercial). The public hearing will be held at City Hall, 800 Harrison Ave., Leadville, Colorado or on Zoom. Please contact City staff to confirm if the meeting will take place in person or on Zoom or hybrid options. All interested parties are urged to attend. All written comments, other than those presented at the public hearing, must be received by at the Planning Office, City Hall, 800 Harrison Ave., Leadville, CO 80461, by mail or personal delivery by 3:00 p.m. on August 5, 2021.
This public notice given by order of Sarah Dallas, Administrative Services Manager, City of Leadville, submitted on June 30, 2021, and published in the Herald Democrat on Thursday, July 8, 2021.
The City of Leadville complies with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), and thus requests 24-hour prior notice to make reasonable accommodations at any City meeting or hearing for any individual with a disability covered by the ADA.
Published in the Herald Democrat July 8, 2021.
