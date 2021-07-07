PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF FILING
Project: File No. 21-16, Taco Bell Sign Variance Request
Owner: Turner Management, LLC
Location: 1717 Poplar St.
Request: Sign Height Variance Request
Land Use File #21-16 is a request for relief of the strict interpretation of the height restrictions within the (B) Business Zone District pursuant to Section 6.14.3(E)1)d)v) of the Lake County Land Development Code:
No on-site sign located in any zoning district shall be more than 30 feet high, nor extend more than 30 feet above the surface of the roadway(s) it is intended to serve.
A Public Hearing by the Lake County Board of Adjustment will be held July 28, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. virtually.
To view the project file or to obtain virtual meeting information, please visit the Lake County website at: https://www.lakecountyco.com/planning-commission.
The public is invited to participate during the public hearing portion of the meeting, and we ask that participants register ahead of time. To register, please email Paul Clarkson at pclarkson@co.lake.co.us or call (719) 486-2875.
Published in the Herald Democrat July 8, 2021.
