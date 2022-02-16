PUBLIC NOTICE
DISTRICT COURT, WATER DIVISION NO. 2, COLORADO
TO: ALL INTERESTED PARTIES
Pursuant to C.R.S. 37-92-302, you are hereby notified that the following case is a portion of the resume of applications and amendments filed and/or ordered published during the month of January 2022, in Water Division No. 2. The Water Judge ordered this case be published in The Herald Democrat in Lake County, Colorado. This publication can be viewed in its entirety on the state court website at: www.courts.state.co.us.
The name(s) and address(es) of applicant(s), description of water rights or conditional water rights and description of ruling sought as reflected by said application, or amendment, are as follows.
CASE NO. 2022CW3003; Previous Case Nos. 15CW3029; 06CW101; 00CW28; & 87CW63 – CITY OF AURORA, COLORADO, ACTING BY AND THROUGH ITS UTILITY ENTERPRISE (“Aurora”), 15151 E. Alameda Pkwy, Suite 3600, Aurora, CO 80012-1555 (Please address all pleadings and inquiries regarding this matter to Applicant’s attorneys: John M. Dingess, Austin Hamre, Teri L. Petitt, Hamre, Rodriguez, Ostrander & Dingess, P.C., 3600 South Yosemite Street, Suite 500, Denver, Colorado 80237, 303-779-0200)
Application to Make Conditional Water Right Absolute, for a Finding of Reasonable Diligence and to Continue Water Rights
LAKE, CHAFFEE, FREMONT, PUEBLO, CROWLEY AND OTERO COUNTIES
2. NAMES OF STRUCTURES (See Exhibit A attached to the application for map illustrating the structures and the exchange reach for the diligence and absolute claims sought herein). (All exhibits mentioned herein are incorporated by reference and may be inspected at the office of the clerk of this Court.) 2.1. Pueblo Reservoir. The Pueblo Reservoir is located in all or portions of Sections 7, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30, 31, 32, 33, 34, 35 and 36 in Township 20 South, Range 66 West, and Sections 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 9, 10 and 11, in Township 21 South, Range 66 West, and Sections 5, 8, 9, 13, 14, 15, 16, 22, 23 and 25, in Township 20 South, Range 67 West, all in the 6th P.M. in Pueblo County, Colorado. The Pueblo Reservoir Dam axis and the center line of the Arkansas River intersect at a point in Section 36, Township 20 South, Range 66 West of the 6th P.M., from which the Northeast corner of said Section bears North 61º 21’ 20” East, a distance of 2,511.05’, all more particularly described in the decrees in Case No. B-42135, District Court, Pueblo County, Colorado and Case No. 80CW6, District Court, Water Division 2, Colorado. 2.2. Twin Lakes Reservoir. The Reservoir is located in all or portions of Sections 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23 and 30 in Township 11 South, Ranges 80 and 81 West of the 6th P.M., in Lake County, Colorado. Twin Lakes Dam axis and center line of Lake Creek intersect at a point whence the SE corner of Section 23, Township 11 South, Range 80 West of the 6th P.M. bears South 54º 13’ 8” East, a distance of 3,803.10 feet as more particularly described in the decrees in Civil Action No. 5141, District Court, Chaffee County, Colorado and Case No. 80CW6, District Court, Water Division 2, Colorado. 2.3. Turquoise Reservoir. Turquoise Reservoir is located in all or portions of Sections 7, 8, 17, 18, 19 and 20, Township 9 South, Range 80 West, and Sections 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, and 15, Township 9 South, Range 81 West, all from the 6th P.M., in Lake County, Colorado. The Turquoise Reservoir Dam axis and the centerline of Lake Fork Creek intersect at a point whence the Northwest corner of Section 16, Township 9 South, Range 80 West of the 6th P.M., bears North 44º 46’ 18” East of a distance of 10,344.35 feet, all as more particularly described in the decrees in Civil Action No. 5141, District Court, Chaffee County and Case No. 80CW6, District Court, Water Division 2, Colorado. 2.4. Clear Creek Reservoir. Clear Creek Reservoir is located on Clear Creek in all or part of Sections 7 and 8, Township 12 South, Range 79 West of the 6th P.M., and Section 12, Township 12 South, Range 80 West of the 6th P.M., in Chaffee County, Colorado. The Clear Creek Reservoir Dam axis and the centerline of Clear Creek intersect at a point whence the South quarter corner of Section 8, Township 12 South, Range 79 West of the 6th P.M. bears South 27º West a distance of 2,255 feet. 2.5. Otero Pump Station. The Otero Pump Station diverts water from the Arkansas River in Chaffee County, Colorado approximately at a point that bears North 30º West, a distance of 6,180 feet to the Northeast corner of Section 6, Township 12 South, Range 79 West of the 6th P.M. 3. DESCRIPTION OF CONDITIONAL WATER RIGHT. 3.1. Date of Original Decree. March 22, 1994, Case No. 87CW63, District Court Water Division 2, Colorado. 3.2. Subsequent Decrees. In Case No. 00CW28, District Court, Water Division 2, Colorado (decree entered November 13, 2000), the Division 2 Water Court entered a decree making absolute portions of the conditional right and finding reasonable diligence for the remaining portions. In Case No. 06CW101, District Court, Water Division 2, Colorado (decree entered June 8, 2009), the Division 2 Water Court entered a decree finding reasonable diligence for the portion of the subject water right which remained conditional. In Case No. 15CW3029, District Court, Water Division 2, Colorado (decree entered January 5, 2016), the Division 2 Water Court entered a decree making absolute portions of the remaining conditional right and finding reasonable diligence for the remaining portions. 3.3. Sources of Exchange Water. Historic consumptive use water stored in Pueblo Reservoir under Applicant’s 466.48 shares of the Rocky Ford Ditch Company. The water rights represented by these shares that are available under this subject exchange were originally decreed as Priority No. 1 in the original adjudication of former Water District No. 17 on April 8, 1905, for 111.76 c.f.s., with an appropriation date of May 15, 1874. The water represented by these shares was transferred by the District Court Water Division 2 pursuant to the Decree of this Court issued in Case No. 83CW18 on November 3, 1986. Since entry of the Decree, Case No. 83CW18, the use of this water has been the subject of various Stipulations and Orders. This Court issued a Completion Order dated March 23, 2001 under which it found that Aurora satisfied the revegetation requirements set forth in the decree and stipulations in that matter and could take its full entitlement of water under the 83CW18 Decree. 3.4. Exchange Reaches and Amounts. Applicant’s Rocky Ford Ditch Company water, described in paragraph 3.3 above, stored in Pueblo Reservoir, described in paragraph 2.1 above, was decreed for exchange to one or more of the receiving facilities, described in paragraphs 2.2 through 2.5 above, at a rate of flow into the receiving facilities of up to 500 c.f.s. in total. The current conditionally decreed rates of exchange and the amounts previously made absolute for each of the specific receiving reservoirs or facilities are as follows:
Structure
Originally Decreed Rate (cfs) 87CW63
Rate (cfs) Made Absolute in 00CW28
Additional Rate (cfs) Made Absolute in 06CW101
Additional Rate (cfs) Made Absolute in 15CW3029
Amount Remaining Conditional
Turquoise Reservoir
350
100
0
250
0
Twin Lakes Reservoir
500
500
0
0
0
Clear Creek Reservoir
250
250
0
0
0
Otero Pump Station
165
0
0
0
165
3.5. Appropriation Date. December 21, 1987. 3.6. Uses. Direct diversion and storage for subsequent use for irrigation, all municipal and domestic purposes, industrial use and exchange, and initial and successive use and reuse outside the Arkansas River Basin. 4. INTEGRATED WATER SUPPLY SYSTEM. The conditionally decreed water rights described above constitute a feature of an integrated water system for gathering, treatment and distribution of water operated by Aurora. “When a project or integrated system is comprised of several features, work on one feature of the project or system shall be considered in finding that reasonable diligence has been shown in the development of water rights for all features of the entire project or system.” C.R.S. § 37-92-301(4)(b). 5. DETAILED OUTLINE OF WHAT HAS BEEN DONE TOWARD COMPLETION OR FOR COMPLETION OF THE APPROPRIATIONS AND APPLICATION OF WATER TO A BENEFICIAL USE AS CONDITIONALLY DECREED. The water rights that are the subject of this application are part of Aurora’s trans-basin municipal water supply system that is an integrated system of water rights and structures under C.R.S. § 37-92-301(4)(b). During the diligence period Aurora performed the following work and made the following expenditures toward completion of the appropriations and application of the water rights decreed in the Original Decree to beneficial use (expenditure numbers are rounded to the nearest $1,000). 5.1. Project Specific Efforts. During the diligence period, Aurora has done at least the following project specific work toward completion of the appropriations and application of the conditional water rights decreed in Case No. 15CW3029 to beneficial use: 5.1.1. Payments to Otero County. Aurora and Otero County entered into an Intergovernmental Agreement on February 22, 1994, and amended that Agreement on October 29, 2001 under which Amendment Aurora agreed to make annual payments to Otero County concerning lands formerly irrigated by the Rocky Ford Ditch shares that are the source of exchange water for the subject conditional water rights. During this diligence period, Aurora made payments of approximately $267,000. 5.1.2. Pueblo Reservoir Storage. During this diligence period, Aurora paid the Bureau of Reclamation approximately $7,185,000 for storage use of Pueblo Reservoir, as well as for consultants and legal fees for the long-term storage contract. 5.1.3. Legal Activities. During the subject diligence period, Aurora spent in excess of $2,600 on legal activities directly related to the conditional exchanges at issue herein. 5.2. System-Wide Efforts. During the diligence period, Aurora has accomplished at least the following systemwide efforts that will be used to operate or benefit the conditional rights. 5.2.1. South Platte River Basin. Aurora made the following diligent efforts with regard its water supply system components in the South Platte River Basin which are necessary for continuation of its reusable supplies from the South Platte River Basin which are the source of the water for the exchanges sought herein. 5.2.1.1. Spinney Mountain Reservoir. Aurora expended substantial sums for facility upgrades during the diligence period, including internal outlet works inspections, applications of protective coatings on outlet pipes, assessment, design and extension of the storm drainage systems below the dam, installation of filter trench drains, measurement devices, and installation of heater jackets over valve operators. 5.2.1.2. Metro Wastewater Reclamation District Charges. Aurora expended approximately $157,092,000 during this diligence period for fees for wastewater treatment of its water at the Metro Wastewater Reclamation facility. Such treatment is necessary for reuse of the water that is the subject of the exchanges herein within the South Platte River Basin and to comply with water reuse requirements. 5.2.1.3. Griswold Water Treatment Plant Renovations. This facility treats a portion of the raw water exchanged under the Original Decree before it is delivered to Aurora’s customers. Approximately $29,530,000 was spent by Aurora for improvements to this facility necessary to accommodate the water that is the subject of the exchanges herein. This includes expenditures directly by Aurora for renovation of the facility. 5.2.1.4. Wemlinger Water Treatment Plant Expansion. Aurora spent approximately $55,094,000 for expansion of the Wemlinger Water Treatment Plant. This facility treats a portion of the raw water exchanged under the Original Decree before it is delivered to Aurora’s customers. 5.2.1.5. Improvements to Extend and Improve Water Service in and to Aurora. Approximately $155,210,000 was spent by Aurora for extension and upgrade of its water transmission system necessary to deliver the water that is the subject of the exchange herein to Aurora’s customers. 5.2.1.6. Automated Meter Reading System. Aurora spent approximately $6,052,000 for updates to its automated utility reading system. This is needed for efficient operation of Aurora’s water supply and delivery system, including use of the water that is the subject of the exchange herein. 5.2.1.7. Improvements to Sanitary Sewer System. Approximately $61,155,000 was spent by Aurora for extension and upgrade of its sanitary sewer system necessary for wastewater treatment and reuse within the South Platte River Basin of the water that is the subject of the exchange herein. 5.2.1.8. Prairie Waters Project. The Prairie Waters Project is a large comprehensive water supply, storage and treatment project in which return flows to the South Platte River from Aurora’s water sources, including the water that is the subject of the exchange herein, may be rediverted for subsequent reuse. To facilitate this project Aurora obtained various decrees in Case Nos. 06CW104, 03CW414, and 03CW415, Water Division 1. This project allows further reuse of much of the water decreed to Aurora. During the diligence period, Aurora obtained a decree in Case No. 15CW3064, finding reasonable diligence for the water rights originally decreed in Case No. 06CW104 (decreed December 1, 2017). On November 23, 2021 in Case No. 21CW3006 Aurora obtained a decree finding reasonable diligence for the Aurora-Everist No. 2 water rights originally decreed in Case No. 03CW414. On November 4, 2020, Aurora was granted a decree in Case No. 20CW3058 for findings of reasonable diligence for conditional storage rights for the Aquifer Recharge and Recovery Facility B (ARR-B) and the Tucson South Reservoir, originally decreed in Case No. 03CW414. On March 27, 2021, Aurora filed an application in Case No. 21CW3028 seeking diligence on the conditional rights originally decreed in 03CW415. On May 28, 2021 in Case No. 21CW3077 Aurora filed an application for a finding of diligence for the PWP InFill Wells originally decreed in Case No. 13CW3042, Water Division 1. Aurora has expended at least $2,301,000 on several elements of the Prairie Waters Project during this diligence period. 5.2.1.9. Lawn Irrigation Return Flows (LIRFs) Credits. Aurora obtained a decree in Case No. 02CW341, Water Division 1, on September 25, 2008, quantifying LIRFs from its municipal system (and subsequent requantifications as required by the Decree in 02CW341), generated as a result of use of transmountain water rights, fully consumable in-basin water rights, decreed and permitted non-tributary sources and any other fully consumable water available to Aurora. Aurora also installed seventeen new monitoring wells and expends manpower to monitor these wells every three months. Water that is transported under the exchanges herein and used in Aurora’s service area can be reused under the decree in Case No. 02CW341. On April 15, 2018 the Court granted an Aurora motion to approve revised deep percolation percentages, revised unit response factors, and revised accounting forms. During this diligence period, Aurora has expended significant sums for engineering and legal costs required to requantify the LIRFs adjudicated in Case No. 02CW341 available for reuse. 5.2.1.10. Rampart Reservoir and Delivery System. Approximately $12,516,000 was spent by Aurora during this diligence period for improvements to the Rampart Reservoir delivery system. This reservoir is used to store the water that is the subject of the exchanges herein before it is transported through parallel 54” and 40” pipelines to Aurora. Rampart Reservoir is important for regulation of the flow through these parallel pipelines. 5.2.1.11. Binney Water Purification Facility. This state-of-the-art water purification and recycling plant owned and operated by Aurora treats water for use throughout the City. Approximately $17,260,000 was spent by Aurora during the diligence period for improvements to this facility. 5.2.1.12. Aurora Know Your Flow Program. During the diligence period, Aurora Water Conservation developed its voluntary Know Your Flow Program designed to help customers understand how efficiently they are using water. Through the program, Aurora Water Conservation estimates what a customer’s water use could be for a given billing cycle if the customer were using water efficiently. The customer receives a monthly e-mail from Aurora Water Conservation showing the property’s actual water use versus the customized recommended indoor and outdoor water use. Customers also receive weekly watering recommendations and tips during the irrigation season. The Know Your Flow Program was designed by Aurora to encourage more efficient use of the water that is the subject of this application. 5.2.2. Arkansas River Basin. Aurora made the following diligent efforts with regard to maintaining and enlarging its water supply system components in the Arkansas River Basin which are necessary for continuation of its reuseable supplies from the Arkansas River Basin and are the source of the water for the exchanges sought herein. 5.2.2.1. Payment for purchase and lease of Rocky Ford Ditch shares. During this diligence period, Aurora spent approximately $796,000 for repayment of bonds and payments to note sellers, including principal and interest, that were issued or refunded for the purchase of original Rocky Ford Ditch shares changed in Case No. 83CW18, Water Division 2. 5.2.2.2. Assessments Paid for Use of Twin Lakes, Lake Henry/Lake Meredith, Rocky Ford Ditch. During this diligence period, Aurora paid approximately the following in annual assessments: approximately $492,000 for Twin Lakes Company (necessary for storage); at least $810,000 for the Colorado Canal/Lake Henry/Lake Meredith (necessary for storage); and approximately $1,449,000 for the Rocky Ford Ditch for the shares attributable to the Subject Rocky Ford Ditch Water Right. 5.2.2.3. Intergovernmental Agreement with SECWCD. On October 3, 2003, Aurora entered into an Intergovernmental Agreement with the Southeastern Colorado Water Conservancy District (“SECWCD”), replacing an agreement between the parties dated December 7, 2001. Under this new IGA, Aurora and SECWCD agree to support proposed federal legislation relating to the Fryingpan-Arkansas Project to include, among other things, re-operations of the existing water storage facilities, studies for enlargements to Pueblo and Turquoise Reservoirs, and confirming the authority of the Bureau of Reclamation to enter into contracts with Aurora for use of the facilities including long-term contracts. Aurora’s ability to use Fryingpan-Arkansas facilities is expanded under this IGA and Aurora is obligated to make certain payments to SECWCD in consideration for the expanded use. Under this IGA, SECWCD also agrees not to oppose Aurora’s attempts to contract with the Bureau of Reclamation for use of the Fryingpan-Arkansas Project facilities, to facilitate delivery of Aurora’s water, and to settle opposition to each other’s water court applications, including this case. During this diligence period, Aurora made payments of approximately $913,000 to SECWCD under this IGA. 5.2.2.4. Intergovernmental Agreement with LAVWCD. Pursuant to an Intergovernmental Agreement with the Lower Arkansas Valley Water Conservation District (“LAVWCD”), Aurora paid approximately $1,000,000 to LAVWCD for the identification and implementation of infrastructure improvements, research, and investigations designed to assist in the permitting or implementation of water leasing programs in the Lower Arkansas Valley, as well as remediation and restoration efforts in the Fountain Creek Corridor. 5.2.2.5. Agreements for Use of the Holbrook System Facilities. On March 1, 2005, Aurora entered into two agreements pertaining to the use of the diversion, conveyance and storage facilities of the Holbrook Mutual Irrigating Company (“Holbrook”). Aurora and Holbrook extended this agreement on February 2, 2010. These agreements implement a program to recapture and store yield from foregone diversions of senior water rights. Aurora completed structural modifications to the Holbrook system facilities and filed a Substitute Water Supply Plan necessary to implement the program. An Amended Agreement was entered into on April 21, 2016. Further, Aurora initiated a study to examine enlargement of the Holbrook Reservoir to further facilitate operations. During this diligence period, Aurora made payments of approximately $401,000 to Holbrook under this agreement. 5.2.2.6. Recovery of Yield (“ROY”). On August 17, 2016, Aurora, along with Colorado Springs, the Pueblo Board of Water Works, the City of Fountain, and the Southeastern Colorado Water Conservancy District, obtained a decree in WD-2, Case No. 06CW120 adjudicating exchanges necessary as a result of the 2004 Regional Intergovernmental Agreement (“IGA”) between the various water providers and the City of Pueblo, whereby the water providers agreed to allow certain of their senior flows to pass through Pueblo’s RICD reaches on the condition those flows could be removed downstream and exchanged back upstream. In addition, the ROY participants, including Aurora, have made significant efforts to secure the Arkansas Gravel Pit Reservoir (“AGPR”) or a comparable facility. During December 2021 the ROY participants purchased the so-called Fossel property for potential use as a reservoir site. Aurora has expended approximately $22,000 on these efforts during the diligence period. 5.2.2.7. Revegetation. Aurora has expended approximately $1,955,000 during this diligence period for revegetation, including expenditures for expert revegetation classifications and reports, actual revegetation and weed control costs, as well as farm equipment purchases, office overhead and personnel costs, under Case No. 83CW18. Aurora also expended additional sums for revegetation and continued farming of historically irrigated lands pursuant to the decree in Case No. 99CW169(A). On June 3, 2014, Aurora entered into an Intergovernmental Agreement with Otero County to clarify between the parties certain terms contained in the 99CW169(A) decree regarding revegetation. 5.2.3. Protection Efforts: During this diligence period, Aurora spent approximately $640,000 for legal services for participation in Water Divisions 1 and 2 cases to protect the rights and interests of Aurora with regard to its water supply system, including the subject conditional water right. 6. CLAIM TO MAKE ABSOLUTE. 6.1. Name of Water Right. The Rocky Ford–I Exchange from Pueblo Reservoir to the Otero Pump Station, as more fully described in paragraph 3 above. 6.2. Date of application to beneficial use. August 24-25, 2020. 6.3. Amount. 10.4 cfs. 6.4. Type of use. Direct diversion and storage for subsequent use for irrigation, all municipal and domestic purposes, industrial use and exchange, and initial and successive use and reuse outside the Arkansas River Basin. 6.5. Evidence that diversion was made in priority. See Exhibit B, attached hereto. Applicant’s Excel spreadsheet accounting is available upon request. 7. Names and addresses of owners or reputed owners of the land upon which any new diversion or storage structure or modification to any existing diversion or storage structure or existing storage pool is or will be constructed or upon which water is or will be stored. 7.1. Clear Creek Reservoir. Pueblo Board of Water Works, PO Box 400, Pueblo, CO 81002. 7.2. Pueblo, Twin Lakes and Turquoise Reservoirs. US Bureau of Reclamation, Great Plains Region, PO Box 36900, Billings, MT 59107-6900. 7.3. Otero Pump Station (Jointly owned by Aurora and Colorado Spring Utilities). Colorado Springs Utilities, PO Box 1103, Colorado Springs, CO 80947.
THE WATER RIGHTS CLAIMED BY THE FOREGOING APPLICATION(S) MAY AFFECT IN PRIORITY ANY WATER RIGHTS CLAIMED OR HERETOFORE ADJUDICATED WITHIN THIS DIVISION AND OWNERS OF AFFECTED RIGHTS MUST APPEAR TO OBJECT AND PROTEST WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY STATUTE, OR BE FOREVER BARRED.
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that any party who wishes to oppose an application, or application as amended, may file with the Water Clerk a verified statement of opposition setting forth facts as to why the application should not be granted, or why it should be granted only in part or on certain conditions, such statement of opposition must be filed by the last day of March 2022, (forms available at Clerk’s office or at www.courts.state.co.us, must be served on parties and certificate of service must be completed; filing fee $192.00). The foregoing are resumes and the entire application, amendments, exhibits, maps and any other attachments filed in each case may be examined in the office of the Clerk for Water Division No. 2, at the address shown below.
Witness my hand and the seal of this Court this 10th day of February 2022.
/s/ Michele M. Santistevan
Michele M. Santistevan, Clerk
District Court Water Div. 2
501 N. Elizabeth Street, Suite 116
Pueblo, CO 81003
(719) 404-8832
(Court seal)
Published in the Herald Democrat Feb. 17, 2022.
