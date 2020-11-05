PUBLIC NOTICE
COMBINED NOTICE - PUBLICATION
CRS §38-38-103 FORECLOSURE SALE NO. 20-03
To Whom It May Concern: This Notice is given with
regard to the following described Deed of Trust:
On August 18, 2020, the undersigned Public
Trustee caused the Notice of Election and Demand
relating to the Deed of Trust described below to be
recorded in the County of Lake records.
Original Grantor(s): Three Spirits One Bar LLC
Original Beneficiary(ies): Roy M. Seme
Current Holder of Evidence of Debt: Roy M. Seme
Date of Deed of Trust: March 03, 2016
County of Recording: Lake
Recording Date of Deed of Trust: March 16, 2016
Recording Information (Reception No. and/or
Book/Page No.): 367312
Original Principal Amount: $197,320.00
Outstanding Principal Balance: $153,827.25
Pursuant to CRS §38-38-101(4)(i), you are hereby
notified that the covenants of the deed of trust have
been violated as follows: failure to pay principal and
interest when due together with all other payments
provided for in the evidence of debt secured by the
deed of trust and other violations thereof.
THE LIEN FORECLOSED MAY NOT BE A FIRST
LIEN.
Lots 6, 7, 8, 9 and 10, Block 6, Stevens and
Leiter's subdivision of U.S. Survey No. 271, City
of Leadville, County of Lake and State of Colorado,
also known as 120 West Second Street, Leadville,
Colorado, Schedule No. 20001367 (new Schedule
No. R006217)
Also known by street and number as: 120 West
Second Street, Leadville, CO 80461.
THE PROPERTY DESCRIBED HEREIN IS ALL OF
THE PROPERTY CURRENTLY ENCUMBERED BY
THE LIEN OF THE DEED OF TRUST.
NOTICE OF SALE
The current holder of the Evidence of Debt secured
by the Deed of Trust, described herein, has filed Notice
of Election and Demand for sale as provided by
law and in said Deed of Trust.
THEREFORE, Notice Is Hereby Given that I will
at public auction at 10:00 A.M. on Thursday,
12/17/2020, at Treasurer's Office, 505 Harrison
Avenue, Leadville, Colorado, sell to the highest and
best bidder for cash the said real property and all
interest of the said Grantor(s), Grantor(s)' heirs
and assigns therein, for the purpose of paying the
indebtedness provided in said Evidence of Debt secured
by the Deed of Trust, plus attorneys' fees, the
expenses of sale and other items allowed by law,
and will issue to the purchaser a Certificate of Purchase,
all as provided by law.
First Publication: 10/22/2020
Last Publication: 11/19/2020
Name of Publication: Herald Democrat
IF THE SALE DATE IS CONTINUED TO A LATER
DATE, THE DEADLINE TO FILE A NOTICE OF IN-
TENT TO CURE BY THOSE PARTIES ENTITLED TO
CURE MAY ALSO BE EXTENDED;
DATE: 08/18/2020
Padraic D. Smith, Public Trustee in and for the
County of Lake, State of Colorado
By: Padraic D. Smith, Public Trustee
The name, address, business telephone number
and bar registration number of the attorney(s) representing
the legal holder of the indebtedness is:
Balcomb & Green, PO Drawer 790, Glenwood
Springs, CO 81602; (970) 945-6546
Attorney File # 9152.000-5
The Attorney above is acting as a debt collector and
is attempting to collect a debt. Any information provided
may be used for that purpose.
©Public Trustees' Association of Colorado Revised
1/2015
Published in the Herald Democrat Oct. 22 and 29
and Nov. 5, 12 and 19, 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.