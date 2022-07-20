PUBLIC NOTICE
LEGAL NOTICE
Leadville Sanitation District
Notice of Rules and Regulations Update
The Leadville Sanitation District (District) has revised its Minimum Design Criteria for the Collection Sewer System, which is included as Appendix A in the District’s Rules and Regulations. The revised appendix can be accessed electronically through the following link, for public review:
https://tinyurl.com/LSDRRJul22Draft
The District intends to adopt the revised appendix at the Board of Directors meeting on September 7, 2022. Public input, written or oral, is due on or before the Board of Directors meeting on August 3, 2022.
Published in the Herald Democrat July 21, 2022.
