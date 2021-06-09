PUBLIC NOTICE
CITY OF LEADVILLE, COLORADO
Ordinance No. 6
Series of 2021
AN ORDINANCE ADOPTING A DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT BETWEEN THE CITY OF LEADVILLE AND HIGH COUNTRY DEVLOPERS, LLC
CONCERNING VESTED RIGHTS FOR PHASE I OF THE RAILYARD LEADVILLE DEVELOPMENT
WHEREAS, the Vested Rights Property Statute, C.R.S. §§ 24-68-101, et seq. (“Vested Rights Property Statute”), at C.R.S. § 24-68-104 authorizes local governments to enter into development agreements with landowners providing that a landowner’s rights shall be vested for a period exceeding three (3) years, if such period is warranted in light of all relevant circumstances; and
WHEREAS, such development agreements must be approved by ordinance following notice and a public hearing in accordance with the Vested Rights Property Statute; and
WHEREAS, the City has made certain land use approvals for a portion of certain property within the City of Leadville known as the Railyard Leadville, as more particularly described in Exhibit A to the Development Agreement Pertaining to Vested Property Rights attached hereto (“Phase I Property”), owned by High Country Developers, LLC (“Developer”); and
WHEREAS, the City adopted Ordinance No. 13, Series of 2017, which approved the Planned Unit Development (“Phase I PUD”) district zoning for the Phase I Property; and
WHEREAS, the City subsequently approved the first amendment to the Phase I PUD through adoption of Ordinance No. 4, Series of 2019; and
WHEREAS, the City also approved a second amendment to the PUD via the administrative adjustment procedure set forth in Ordinance No. 4, Series of 2019; and
WHEREAS, the current Phase I PUD, reflecting the first and second amendments, is dated September 1, 2020 and is recorded with the Lake County Clerk and Recorder at Reception No. 378954; and
WHEREAS, the City also conditionally approved that certain Leadville Railyard, Filing 1 Final Plat (a replat of Lot 1, Leadville Railyard) via adoption of Resolution No. 8, Series of 2019 (“Final Plat”), which Final Plat is dated August 24, 2020 and recorded with the Lake County Clerk and Recorder at Reception No. 378880 (the Phase I PUD and Final Plat are hereinafter referred to collectively as the “Development Plan”); and
WHEREAS, Developer submitted to the City a written request for vested rights pursuant to the Vested Property Rights Statute for development of the Phase I Property in accordance with the Development Plan; and
WHEREAS, Developer requests such vested rights for the Phase I Property for a period of time exceeding three (3) years; and
WHEREAS, the City Council finds that approval of the attached Development Agreement Pertaining to Vested Property Rights (“Agreement”) is warranted considering all relevant circumstances, including the size of the development, economic cycles and market conditions, and that development of the Phase I Property will likely take more than three (3) years to complete; and
WHEREAS, City Council further finds that approval of the Agreement will provide for orderly and well-planned growth within the City, promote economic development and stability within the City, ensure reasonable certainty, stability and fairness in the land use planning process, secure the reasonable investment-backed expectations of Developer and its investors, and foster cooperation between the public and private sectors in the area of land use planning; and
WHEREAS, the City Council finds that this Ordinance is in the best interest of the public health, safety and welfare and is consistent with the Vested Property Rights Statute and the Leadville Municipal Code.
NOW THEREFORE, BE IT ORDAINED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF LEADVILLE, COLORADO, AS FOLLOWS:
Section 1. Recitals. The recitals contained above are incorporated herein by this reference and are adopted as findings and determinations of the City Council.
Section 2. Adoption of Development Agreement. Following notice and a public hearing pursuant to the Vested Rights Property Statute, the City Council hereby:
(a) Approves the Development Agreement Pertaining to Vested Property Rights (“Agreement”) between the City of Leadville and High Country Developers, LLC in substantially the form attached hereto as Exhibit 1;
(b) Authorizes the City Attorney, in consultation with the Mayor, to make any nonmaterial changes to the Agreement as may be necessary;
(c) Authorizes the Mayor to execute the Agreement on behalf of the City when in final form; and
(d) Directs City staff to cause publication of the notice required pursuant to C.R.S. § 2468-103(1)(c) to be made in The Herald Democrat within fourteen (14) days following the date on which approval on second and final reading of this Ordinance occurs; and
(e) Directs City staff to record the Agreement with the Lake County Clerk and Recorder promptly after the effective date of this Ordinance with all recording fees paid by Developer.
Section 3. Remaining Provisions. Except as specifically amended hereby, all other provisions of the Leadville Municipal Code shall continue in full force and effect.
Section 4. Codification Amendments. The codifier of Leadville’s Municipal Code is hereby authorized to make such numerical, technical and formatting changes, if such changes are necessary, to incorporate the provisions of this Ordinance within the Leadville Municipal Code.
Section 5. Severability. Should any one or more sections or provisions of this Ordinance be judicially determined invalid or unenforceable, such judgment shall not affect, impair or invalidate the remaining provisions of this Ordinance, the intention being that the various sections and provisions are severable.
Section 6. Repeal. Any and all ordinances or codes or parts thereof in conflict or inconsistent herewith are, to the extent of such conflict or inconsistency, hereby repealed; provided, however, that the repeal of any such ordinance or code or part thereof shall not revive any other section or part of any ordinance or code provision heretofore repealed or superseded and this repeal shall not affect or prevent the prosecution or punishment of any person for any act done or committed in violation of any ordinance or code hereby repealed prior to the taking effect of this ordinance.
Section 7. Safety Clause. The City Council hereby finds, determines, and declares that this Ordinance is promulgated under the general police power of the City of Leadville, that it is promulgated for the health, safety, and welfare of the public, and that this Ordinance is necessary for the preservation of health and safety and for the protection of public convenience and welfare. The City Council further determines that the Ordinance bears a rational relation to the proper legislative object sought to be attained.
Section 8. Effective Date. This Ordinance shall become effective thirty (30) days after publication following final passage.
INTRODUCED, READ, APPROVED AND ORDERED PUBLISHED in full on first reading this 1st day of June 2021 by a vote of 6 in favor and 0 against.
Published in the Herald Democrat June 10, 2021.
