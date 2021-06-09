PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF REVISED RATE
SCHEDULE PROVISIONS
SANGRE DE CRISTO ELECTRIC ASSOCIATION, INC., 29780 North US Highway 24, P.O. Box 2013, Buena Vista, Colorado 81211
Applicable to rate schedule provisions In Rate Schedule No. 1 – General Service Residential; Rate Schedule No. 2 – General Service Non-Residential; Rate Schedule No. 5 – Electric Vehicles; Rate Schedule No. 7 – Time-of-Use; Rate Schedule No. 10 – Heating Season Declining Block; Rate Schedule No. 11 – Trout Creek Community Solar Program Residential; and Rate Schedule No. 12 – Trout Creek Community Solar Program Non-Residential, effective August 1, 2021.
The Association proposes to strike the following rate schedule provisions:
SERVICE AVAILABILITY CHARGE PROVISIONS
1. Consumers within the corporate limits of towns, cities or bona fide mobile home courts when the owner is under contract to guarantee the service availability charge for the mobile home court shall be subject to the monthly service availability charge when service is connected.
2. Consumers outside the corporate limits of towns, cities or bona fide mobile home courts shall be subject to the monthly service availability charge whether service is connected or disconnected, as long as service is available.
Additionally, the Association proposes to strike the sentence from Rate Schedule No. 10 – Heating Season Declining Block, effective August 1, 2021:
8. The above rates are subject to change. However, this rate structure shall be guaranteed for one year from the effective date of this rate schedule.
The proposed and present policy changes are available for examination and explanation at the offices of Sangre de Cristo Electric Association, 29780 North US Highway 24, Buena Vista, Colorado. Written comments may be filed with Sangre de Cristo Electric Association at P.O. Box 2013, Buena Vista, CO 81211 at least ten (10) days before the effective date.
Published in the Herald Democrat June 10, 2021.
