PUBLIC NOTICE
DISTRICT COURT, LAKE COUNTY
STATE OF COLORADO
505 Harrison Ave., P.O. Box 55, Leadville, CO 80461
(719)293-8100, Ext. 9
In re the Parental Responsibilities of:
Petitioner: RUBEN LUNA HERNANDEZ and ESMERALDA DE LA CRUZ
and
Respondent: GUADALUPE LUNA HERNANDEZ
Attorney for Petitioner:
Kristen M. Tarrin, #37974
MCLAUGHLIN TARRIN LAW, LLC
P.O. Box 12
Vail, CO 81658
(970)343-2033
Case Number: 2021DR30007
SUMMONS FOR ALLOCATION FOR PARENTAL
RESPONSIBILITIES
To the Respondent named above this Summons serves as a notice to appear in this case.
If you were served in the State of Colorado, you must file your Response with the clerk of this Court within 21 days after this Summons is served on you to participate in this action.
If you were served outside of the State of Colorado or you were served by publication, you must file your Response with the clerk of this Court within 35 days after this Summons is served on you to participate in this action.
You may be required to pay a filing fee with your Response. The Response form (JDF 1420) can be found at www.courts.state.co.us by clicking on the “Self Help/Forms” tab.
The Petition requests that the Court enter an Order addressing issues involving the children, such as child support, allocation of parental responsibilities (decision-making and parenting time), attorney fees and costs to the extent the Court has jurisdiction.
Notice: Colorado Revised Statutes §14-10-123 provides that upon the filing of a Petition for Allocation of Parental Responsibilities by the Petitioner and Co-Petitioner, or upon personal service of the Petition and Summons on the Respondent, or upon waiver and acceptance of service by the Respondent, an automatic temporary injunction shall be in effect against both parties until the Final Order is entered, or the Petition is dismissed, or until further Order of the Court. Either party may apply to the Court for further temporary orders, an expanded automatic temporary injunction or modification or revocation under §14-10-125, C.R.S.
A request for genetic tests shall not prejudice the requesting party in matters concerning allocation of parental responsibilities pursuant to §14-10-124(1.5), C.R.S. If genetic tests are not obtained prior to a legal establishment of paternity and submitted into evidence prior to the entry of the final order, the genetic tests may not be allowed into evidence at a later date.
Automatic Temporary Injunction – By Order of Colorado law, you and the other parties:
1. Are enjoined from molesting or disturbing the peace of the other party; and
2. Are restrained from removing the minor child(ren) from the state without the consent of all parties or an Order of the Court modifying the injunction; and
3. Are restrained, without at least 14 days advance notification and the written consent of all other parties or an Order of the Court, from cancelling, modifying, terminating or allowing to lapse for nonpayment of premiums any policy of health insurance or life insurance that provides coverage to the minor child(ren) as a beneficiary of a policy.
If you fail to file a Response in this case, any or all of the matters above, or any related matters which come before this Court, may be decided without further notice to you.
Done this 30th day of September 2021,
MCLAUGHLIN TARRIN LAW, LLC
/s/ Kristen M. Tarrin
Kristen M. Tarrin, #37974
MCLAUGHLIN TARRIN LAW, LLC
P.O. Box 12
Vail, CO 81658
(970) 343-2033
Published in the Herald Democrat Oct. 21 and 28 and Nov. 4, 11 and 18, 2021.
