PUBLIC NOTICE
CITY OF LEADVILLE
PUBLIC NOTICE
OF PUBLIC HEARING FOR A SIGN VARIANCE
Notice is hereby given of a public hearing to be held Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. before the Board of Adjustment to consider a variance request from Nan Anderson/FREIGHT, LLC, who is seeking a variance in relief of sign code requirements in section 17.80.090 of the Leadville Municipal Code for the property at 320 East 9th Street and 910 Hemlock Street, Leadville, CO 80461, also described as: LOT 13 BLK 21 ADDITION N L LOT 14 BLK 21 ADDITION N L, LOT 15 BLK 21 ADDITION N L N 35' LOT 18 BLK 21 ADD NL/ Owner Name FREIGHT910, LLC. The variance request is to allow installation of an internally lit sign that is showing cut out letters of the sign and going to the 42 sq vs the 25 sq in the TR or transitional retail and residential zoning district. Zoning of property is in the Transitional Retail and Residential (TR) District. The public hearing will be held at City Hall, 800 Harrison Ave., Leadville, Colorado or on Zoom. All interested parties are urged to attend. All written comments, other than those presented at the public hearing, must be received by at City Hall, 800 Harrison Ave., Leadville, CO 80461 by mail or personal delivery by 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 17, 2021.
This public notice given by order of Sarah Dallas, Administrative Services Manager, City of Leadville, submitted on June 3, 2021, and Published in the Herald Democrat on June 10, 2021, and is required to be posted in the newspaper seven (7) days prior to the hearing date and posted on the premises and letters of mailing within 15 days of the hearing.
The City of Leadville complies with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), and thus requests 24-hour prior notice to make reasonable accommodations at any City meeting or hearing for any individual with a disability covered by the ADA.
Published in the Herald Democrat June 10, 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.