PUBLIC NOTICE
COMBINED NOTICE - PUBLICATION
CRS §38-38-103 FORECLOSURE SALE NO. 20-05
To Whom It May Concern: This Notice is given with regard to the following described Deed of Trust:
On November 10, 2020, the undersigned Public Trustee caused the Notice of Election and Demand relating to the Deed of Trust described below to be recorded in the County of Lake records.
Original Grantor(s): Jose Chavez Gurrola
Original Beneficiary(ies): Green Tree Financial Servicing Corporation
Current Holder of Evidence of Debt: U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee for Manufactured Housing contract Senior/Subordinate Pass-Through Certificate Trust 1998-2
Date of Deed of Trust: October 24, 1996
County of Recording: Lake
Recording Date of Deed of Trust: November 04, 1996
Recording Information (Reception No. and/or Book/Page No.): 312875
Original Principal Amount: $152,936.21
Outstanding Principal Balance: $103,569.29
Pursuant to CRS §38-38-101(4)(i), you are hereby notified that the covenants of the deed of trust have been violated as follows: failure to pay principal and interest when due together with all other payments provided for in the evidence of debt secured by the deed of trust and other violations thereof.
THE LIEN FORECLOSED MAY NOT BE A FIRST LIEN.
Lots 4,5,6,7 and 8, Block 7, North Leadville Addition to the City of Leadville, County of Lake and State of Colorado
Also known by street and number as: 519 E. 10th Street, Leadville, CO 80461.
THE PROPERTY DESCRIBED HEREIN IS ALL OF THE PROPERTY CURRENTLY ENCUMBERED BY THE LIEN OF THE DEED OF TRUST.
NOTICE OF SALE
The current holder of the Evidence of Debt secured by the Deed of Trust, described herein, has filed Notice of Election and Demand for sale as provided by law and in said Deed of Trust.
THEREFORE, Notice Is Hereby Given that I will, at public auction at 10:00 A.M. on Thursday, 03/11/2021, at Treasurer's Office, 505 Harrison Avenue, Leadville, Colorado, sell to the highest and best bidder for cash the said real property and all interest of the said Grantor(s), Grantor(s)' heirs and assigns therein, for the purpose of paying the indebtedness provided in said Evidence of Debt secured by the Deed of Trust, plus attorneys' fees, the expenses of sale and other items allowed by law, and will issue to the purchaser a Certificate of Purchase, all as provided by law.
First Publication: 1/14/2021
Last Publication: 2/11/2021
Name of Publication: Herald Democrat
IF THE SALE DATE IS CONTINUED TO A LATER DATE, THE DEADLINE TO FILE A NOTICE OF INTENT TO CURE BY THOSE PARTIES ENTITLED TO CURE MAY ALSO BE EXTENDED;
DATE: 11/10/2020
Padraic D. Smith, Public Trustee in and for the County of Lake, State of Colorado
By: Padraic D. Smith, Public Trustee
The name, address, business telephone number and bar registration number of the attorney(s) representing the legal holder of the indebtedness is:
Barrett Frappier & Weisserman, LLP 1391 Speer Boulevard, Suite 700, Denver, CO 80204 (303) 350-3711
Attorney File # 00000009074907
The Attorney above is acting as a debt collector and is attempting to collect a debt. Any information provided may be used for that purpose.
©Public Trustees' Association of Colorado Revised 1/2015
Published in the Herald Democrat Jan. 14, 21 and 28 and Feb. 4 and 11, 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.