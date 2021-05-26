PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR ISSUANCE OF A

TREASURER’S DEED

In accordance with Colorado Revised State Statute

39-11-128 II, the county treasurer must give notice

to all persons having interest or title of record to

real estate sold for taxes before a Treasurer’s Deed

may be issued.

Therefore, let it be known that on the 24th day of

October 2016 A.D., the Lake County Treasurer in the

State of Colorado sold at a public tax lien sale the

following described real estate situate in the County

of Lake, State of Colorado, to-wit:

US Mineral Survey #4934 an undivided 1/2 interest

in the Oro Lode Mining Claim 07-09-79 California

Mining District, containing 4.9 acres, more or less

That the said real estate was taxed or specially assessed

in the name of Elton G. Wolfendon in care of

Arlene F. Mumm for the 2015 property taxes. The

said County Treasurer issued a tax lien certificate

to Kent Taylor.

On March 23, 2021, Kent Taylor made a request

upon the Lake County Treasurer for a Treasurer’s

Deed to said real estate.

With this publication the current Lake County Treasurer

is notifying Elton G. Wolfendon in care of Arlene

F. Mumm, the current title of record holder, that

Kent Taylor is applying for a Treasurer’s Deed. This

publication is also notifying James Allen Barker and

Charles E. Knapp, who have an interest in the same

mining claim.

A Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said real estate

to Kent Taylor at 4:30 p.m. on the 30th day of September

2021, unless the same has been redeemed

by Elton G. Wolfendon in care of Arlene F. Mumm or

their recognized agent. The said tax lien certificate

may be redeemed from the Treasurer’s Deed process

at any time prior to the actual execution of the

Treasurer’s Deed.

Witness my hand this 13th day of May 2021, A.D.

Padraic D. Smith/Lake County Treasurer

Published in the Herald Democrat May 13, 20 and

27, 202

