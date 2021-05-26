PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR ISSUANCE OF A
TREASURER’S DEED
In accordance with Colorado Revised State Statute
39-11-128 II, the county treasurer must give notice
to all persons having interest or title of record to
real estate sold for taxes before a Treasurer’s Deed
may be issued.
Therefore, let it be known that on the 24th day of
October 2016 A.D., the Lake County Treasurer in the
State of Colorado sold at a public tax lien sale the
following described real estate situate in the County
of Lake, State of Colorado, to-wit:
US Mineral Survey #4934 an undivided 1/2 interest
in the Oro Lode Mining Claim 07-09-79 California
Mining District, containing 4.9 acres, more or less
That the said real estate was taxed or specially assessed
in the name of Elton G. Wolfendon in care of
Arlene F. Mumm for the 2015 property taxes. The
said County Treasurer issued a tax lien certificate
to Kent Taylor.
On March 23, 2021, Kent Taylor made a request
upon the Lake County Treasurer for a Treasurer’s
Deed to said real estate.
With this publication the current Lake County Treasurer
is notifying Elton G. Wolfendon in care of Arlene
F. Mumm, the current title of record holder, that
Kent Taylor is applying for a Treasurer’s Deed. This
publication is also notifying James Allen Barker and
Charles E. Knapp, who have an interest in the same
mining claim.
A Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said real estate
to Kent Taylor at 4:30 p.m. on the 30th day of September
2021, unless the same has been redeemed
by Elton G. Wolfendon in care of Arlene F. Mumm or
their recognized agent. The said tax lien certificate
may be redeemed from the Treasurer’s Deed process
at any time prior to the actual execution of the
Treasurer’s Deed.
Witness my hand this 13th day of May 2021, A.D.
Padraic D. Smith/Lake County Treasurer
Published in the Herald Democrat May 13, 20 and
27, 202
