PUBLIC NOTICE
CITY OF LEADVILLE, COLORADO
NOTICE OF ORDINANCES PASSED ON FIRST READING
Notice is hereby given that at its regular meeting on Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at 6:00 p.m., the City Council of the City of Leadville adopted the following ordinances on first reading. The City Council will consider these ordinances on second and final reading at its regular meeting on March 1, 2022 at 6:00 p.m.:
ORDINANCE NO. 2
SERIES OF 2022
AN ORDINANCE AMENDING THE LEADVILLE MUNICIPAL CODE TO ADD A NEW CHAPTER 2.56 AND AMENDING VARIOUS SECTIONS TO
ESTABLISH THE POSITION OF CITY
ADMINISTRATOR
WHEREAS, the City Council of the City of Leadville (“City Council”) possesses the authority pursuant to C.R.S. § 31-15-401 and its general police powers to pass and enforce regulations which may be necessary or expedient for the promotion of the health, safety and welfare of the citizens of Leadville; and
WHEREAS, C.R.S. § 31-4-107 permits statutory cities to appoint such officers as may be necessary or desirable, including a city administrator; and
WHEREAS, the City desires to establish the appointed position of city administrator, set out the primary duties of the city administrator, and make related updates in the Leadville Municipal Code; and
WHEREAS, City Council has determined that adoption of this Ordinance is in the best interests of the public health, safety and welfare.
NOW THEREFORE, BE IT ORDAINED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF CITY OF LEADVILLE, COLORADO, AS FOLLOWS:
Section 1. Recitals. The recitals contained above are incorporated herein by reference and are adopted as findings and determinations of the City Council.
Section 2. Chapter 2.56 Added. Title 2 of the Leadville Municipal Code is hereby amended to add a new Chapter 2.56, titled “City Administrator,” to read in full as follows:
Chapter 2.56 – CITY ADMINISTRATOR
2.56.010 – Appointment.
A. There is hereby created the office of city administrator as authorized by Section 31-4-107, C.R.S.
B. The city council shall appoint the city administrator by resolution to be the chief administrative officer of the city.
C. City council shall enter into a city administrator employment agreement with the administrator prior to or at the same time as the administrator’s appointment occurs. The city administrator employment agreement shall contain specific terms of the administrator’s duties, compensation, benefits and other provisions relating to the administrator’s employment. The city administrator employment agreement, as amended from time to time, shall be in addition to the provisions of this chapter.
D. The city administrator shall be an at-will employee and shall be appointed for an indefinite term.
E. In the event the office of city administrator becomes vacant, the city council shall appoint an acting city administrator to perform the duties of the office until such time as a new city administrator is appointed as provided herein.
2.56.020 – Qualifications.
A. The city administrator shall be chosen solely on the basis of such person’s executive and administrative qualifications and need not, when appointed, be a resident of the city or the state.
B. No member of the city council shall be appointed as city administrator during the council member’s term of office or for one (1) year following the end of the council member’s term of office.
2.56.030 – Powers and responsibilities.
A. The city administrator shall be directly responsible to the mayor for day-to-day operations and to the city council in matters of policy and for the efficient and effective performance of the duties and responsibilities of the departments of the city.
B. In addition to the duties set forth in the city administrator employment agreement, the city administrator shall perform the following duties. The city administrator may delegate any duty or responsibility to one (1) or more designees; however, it remains the ultimate duty and responsibility of the administrator to ensure that each is properly performed:
1. Attend all scheduled council meetings and work sessions and participate in discussions at such meetings and work sessions. Provide administrative updates at council meetings and such other reports as may be required by city council.
2. Make recommendations to city council concerning the affairs of the city as seem desirable to the city administrator.
3. Supervise the enforcement of all laws and ordinances of the city, save and except to the extent that the administration of such enforcement is confined to other city officials by law or ordinance.
4. Ensure the implementation of city council policies and directives.
5. Prepare and recommend an annual budget to the city council and keep the city council advised of the financial condition and future needs of the city.
6. In cooperation with the city treasurer, monitor budgetary and fiscal control through accepted fiscal and accounting procedures, including familiarity with financial software and training. Act as a liaison between the elected city treasurer and the deputy city treasurer and manage their coordination.
7. In cooperation with the city clerk, ensure the proper performance of all city clerk duties and functions required by state law, this code, and city ordinances. Act as a liaison between the elected city clerk and the deputy city clerk and manage their coordination.
8. Monitor the procurement of all services, supplies, material, and equipment to ensure compliance with the city’s adopted purchasing policy and the city’s approved budget, subject to the limitations imposed by law.
9. Exercise control over and coordinate the work of all city departments, and all employees of the city with the exception of the city attorney, municipal judge, the city’s municipal prosecutor, and any other city officer who reports directly to and is appointed by city council. The city administrator shall work closely with the city attorney to coordinate the city administrator’s efforts with the city attorney’s activities and responsibilities so that policies and ordinances involving the affairs of the city are properly implemented.
10. Recruit and hire all prospective employees with the exception of city officers appointed by and under the direct control of city council. The hiring and discipline of all employees supervised by the city’s department heads shall be in coordination with the appropriate department head.
11. Provide written reviews, in coordination with department heads as applicable, of the performance of all employees not less than annually.
12. Maintain the city’s personnel rules and regulations and recommend updates, in coordination with the city attorney, to the city council for adoption.
13. Administer all forms of discipline, including termination, for all employees in accordance with the city’s adopted personnel rules and regulations, as amended from time to time.
14. Recommend the creation or elimination of employment positions within the city. The city council has the sole authority for the creation or elimination of positions.
15. Designate, with the approval of the city council, a qualified city employee to serve as the acting city administrator during the city administrator’s temporary absence or disability. The acting city administrator shall have all responsibilities, duties, functions, and authority of the city administrator during the period of the city administrator’s temporary absence or disability except hiring and employee discipline unless the city council provides otherwise. The acting city administrator shall receive no additional compensation for the performance of such duties unless specifically authorized by the city council.
16. Attend appropriate meetings of organizations whose activities may affect the operation of the city as may be directed by city council or the mayor. Provide the city council with updates on these organizational activities.
17. Coordinate staff support to city council, including composing and editing correspondence, providing informational reports and studies, scheduling appointments, and researching records and investigations.
18. Write grant applications and administer grants, if funded, in accordance with applicable grant conditions.
19. Receive continuing education so as to keep abreast of current trends in municipal management.
20. Perform any additional duties as directed by the mayor or city council or as required by the ordinances of the city.
2.56.040 – No interference.
A. Neither the mayor nor any member of the city council shall in any way interfere with the city administrator in the exercise of the powers and duties granted in this chapter or in the city administrator employment agreement. Except for the purpose of inquiry, the mayor and members of the city council shall deal with the administrative functions of the city solely through the city administrator. Neither the mayor nor any member of the city council shall give orders to any of the subordinates of the city administrator.
B. Nothing in this section shall be interpreted so as to impair the responsibility of the mayor and city council for the overall operation of the city as required by state law
Section 3. Chapter 1.24 Amended. Chapter 1.24, titled “Unclaimed Property,” is hereby amended to read in full as follows with strikethrough text showing deletions and bold, underlined text showing additions:
Chapter 1.24 UNCLAIMED PROPERTY
1.24.010 Purpose.
The purpose of this chapter is to provide for the administration and disposal of unclaimed property which is in the possession of or under the control of the city.
1.24.020 Definitions.
Unless otherwise required by context or use, words and terms used in this chapter shall be defined as follows:
“City administrator” means the city administrator of the city of Leadville or the city administrator’s designee.
"Mayor" means the mayor of the city of Leadville or designee thereof.
"Municipality" means the city of Leadville, Colorado.
"Owner" means a person or entity, including a corporation, partnership, association, governmental entity other than this municipality, or a duly authorized legal representative or successor in interest of same, which owns unclaimed property held by the municipality.
"Tangible property" includes but shall not be limited to, property left in safekeeping at a municipal facility; weapons left with or seized by the police; money or property from police forfeiture or seizure; items held for evidence in connection with municipal or other court proceedings; lost and found money or personal property turned into the municipality; and lost and found money or personal property found by any city employee.
"Unclaimed property" means any tangible or intangible property, including any income or increment derived therefrom, less any lawful charges, held by or under the control of the municipality and which has not been claimed by its owner for a period of more than one year after it became payable or distributable. Unclaimed, abandoned or seized motor vehicles are excluded from this chapter as such property is governed by existing sections of the Leadville Municipal Code. Municipal court bond forfeitures are also excluded as said bonds are subject to the provisions of the Colorado Municipal Court Rules.
In addition to the property included in the definition of "intangible property" in Section 38-13-102(7), C.R.S., the term "intangible property" shall also include, but shall not be limited to, the following: street cut permit deposits; developer cost recovery agreements; moneys unclaimed by beneficiaries of pension funds; uncashed payroll checks; bonds posted for reasons other than municipal court; and uncashed court ordered restitution payments.
1.24.030 Notice of unclaimed property.
A. Prior to disposition of any unclaimed property having an estimated value of fifty dollars ($50.00) or more, the mayor city administrator shall send a written notice by certified mail, return receipt requested, to the last known address, if any, of any owner of unclaimed property. The last known address of the owner shall be the last address of the owner as shown by the record of the municipality or any of its departments, or as determined by the mayor city administrator. The notice shall include a description of the property, the amount or estimated value of the property, and, when available, the purpose for which the property was deposited or otherwise held. The notice shall state where the owner may make inquiry of or claim the property. The notice shall also state that if the owner fails to provide the mayor city administrator with a written claim for the return of the property within sixty (60) days of the date of the notice, the property shall become the sole property of the municipality and any claim of the owner to such property shall be deemed forfeited.
B. Subject to the provisions of subsection C of this section, prior to disposition of any unclaimed property having an estimated value of less than fifty dollars ($50.00) or having no last known address of the owner, the mayor city administrator shall cause a notice to be published in a newspaper of general circulation in the municipality. The notice shall include a description of the property, the owner of the property, the amount or estimated value of the property and, when available, the purpose for which the property was deposited or otherwise held. The notice shall state where the owner may make inquiry of or claim the property. The notice shall also state that if the owner fails to provide the mayor city administrator with a written claim for the return of the property within sixty (60) days of the date of the publication of the notice, the property shall become the sole property of the municipality and any claim of the owner to such property shall be deemed forfeited.
C. No notice shall be required prior to the disposition of any item which the mayor city administrator has determined, after investigation, to be of insubstantial commercial value, and the mayor city administrator may dispose of any such item as provided in Section 1.24.040(E).
1.24.040 Procedure for disposition of property.
A. If the mayor city administrator receives no written claim within the above sixty (60) day claim period, the property shall become the sole property of the municipality and any claim of the owner to such property shall be deemed forfeited.
B. If the mayor city administrator receives a written claim within the above sixty (60) day claim period, the mayor city administrator shall evaluate the claim and give written notice to the claimant within ninety (90) days thereof that the claim has been accepted or denied in whole or in part. The mayor city administrator may investigate the validity of a claim and may request further supporting documentation from the claimant prior to disbursing or refusing to disburse the property.
C. Any legal action filed challenging a decision of the mayor city administrator shall be filed pursuant to Rule 106 of the Colorado Rules of Civil Procedure within thirty (30) days of such decision or shall be forever barred. If any legal action is timely filed, the property shall be disbursed by the mayor pursuant to the order of the court having jurisdiction over such claim.
D. In the event there is more than one claimant for the same property, the mayor city administrator may, in the mayor's city administrator’s sole discretion, resolve the claims, or may resolve such claims by depositing the disputed property with the registry of the district court in an interpleader action.
E. In the event all claims filed are denied, the property shall become the sole property of the municipality and any claim of the owner of such property shall be deemed forfeited.
F. The mayor city administrator may periodically cause any of such unclaimed property, other than money, to be sold, at public sale or otherwise, or he or she may otherwise dispose of it, in the discretion of the mayor city administrator, with the money collected to be paid into the general fund of the municipality.
G. If the mayor city administrator determines after investigation that any forfeited unclaimed property has insubstantial commercial value, the mayor may destroy, exchange, transfer or otherwise dispose of the property.
H. No action or proceeding may be maintained against the municipality or any officer or employee for or on account of an action taken by the mayor city administrator pursuant to the provisions of this chapter.
1.24.050 Sale of unclaimed property.
A. Any public sale of unclaimed property must be preceded by a single publication of notice at least three weeks in advance of sale, in a newspaper of general circulation within the limits of the municipality. The notice of sale shall describe the property and state where and when the sale shall take place.
B. Property sold at public sale shall be sold to the highest bidder for cash; however, the mayor city administrator may decline the highest bid and reoffer the property for sale if in the judgment of the mayor city administrator the bid is insufficient.
C. The purchaser of property at any public sale conducted pursuant to this section takes the property free of all claims of the owner or previous holder thereof and all persons claiming through or under them. The mayor city administrator shall execute all documents necessary to complete the transfer of ownership.
1.24.060 Promulgation of procedural regulations.
The mayor city administrator may promulgate reasonable procedural rules and regulations for the administration and disposition of unclaimed property consistent with this chapter including compliance requirements for other municipal officers and employees in the identification and disposition of such property.
Section 4. Chapter 2.04 Amended. Sections 2.04.070 (“City clerk; deputy city clerk—Duties”) and 2.04.110 (“City treasurer; deputy treasurer—Financial management duties”) of the Leadville Municipal Code are hereby amended as follows with strikethrough text showing deletions and bold, underlined text showing additions:
2.04.070 City clerk; deputy city clerk—Duties.
The city clerk shall have the custody of all the laws, ordinances and resolutions of the city and shall maintain a regular and correct journal of the proceedings of the council. The clerk shall have custody of the seal of the city and shall affix the same to all instruments as may be required or requested.
The routine administrative duties of the office of city clerk shall be performed by a city employee, as designated by city council by resolution, who shall serve as the deputy city clerk and who shall be hired by and report directly to the city administrator. The deputy city clerk shall be responsible for fulfilling the duties and responsibilities as established by city council resolution or by contract or as directed by the city administrator.
2.04.110 City treasurer; deputy treasurer—Financial management duties.
The personnel and support needs for the treasury and financial management of the city shall be performed by a city employee or contract employee, as designated by city council by resolution, who shall serve as the deputy treasurer and who shall be hired by and report directly to the city administrator. The treasurer shall coordinate with the designated deputy treasurer to ensure that all of the treasurer's duties are fulfilled by or through the deputy treasurer, including but not limited to the following and those established by council resolution or by contract or that the deputy city treasurer fulfills such duties as directed by the city administrator:
A. Collection of Moneys. The deputy treasurer shall receive and collect any and all moneys payable to the city and shall provide a receipt specifying the date of receipt of such funds and upon which account such funds were credited. Copies of such receipts shall be filed with the treasurer no later than the filing of the monthly financial report.
B. Deposits of Moneys. The deputy treasurer shall deposit all funds and moneys received on behalf of the city in such institutions and accounts as designated by city council.
C. Accounting and Reporting. The deputy treasurer shall keep books and accounting of all revenues received and expenditures made on behalf of the city. Separate accounts shall be kept of each fund or appropriation and the debits and credits belonging thereto. On a monthly basis, the deputy treasurer shall, through the treasurer, file with the city council and city clerk a report of the state of the city treasury. Such monthly report shall include a statement of all receipts and expenditures classified by appropriate account, and the city balance of money in the treasury. The deputy treasurer shall annually, on or before March 1 after the close of the fiscal year, file with the city clerk and city council a full and detailed account of all receipts, expenditures and financial transactions during the preceding fiscal year and state of the treasury at the close of the fiscal year. Such annual report shall be published in the newspaper designated for publishing official city notices. Should the treasurer disagree with or wish to supplement any report prepared by the deputy treasurer, the treasurer shall file with the city council a separate written report indicating areas and basis of disagreement or supplementation. Any disagreement between the treasurer and the deputy treasurer regarding receipt, disbursement, accounting or reporting methods and practices shall be reported to city council the city administrator.
Section 5. Section 2.24.020 Amended. Section 2.24.020 of the Leadville Municipal Code, titled “Chief of police—powers and duties,” is hereby amended as follows with strikethrough text showing deletions and bold, underlined text showing additions:
2.24.020 Chief of police—Powers and duties.
The chief of police shall be the head of the police department and shall, in addition to the duties imposed upon all members of the department, exercise general supervision and control over the work of all members of the department, prescribe the number of hours and the times of day or night when police officers shall be on duty. The chief of police, with the approval of the mayor city administrator, may administratively establish new fees and charges or modify (increase or decrease) any one or more of the fees and/or charges as reasonably necessary to recover the direct and indirect costs of the police department in providing services to the public. No new or modified fees or charges shall be made without first posting notice of such modification at least five business days prior to the effective date of such modification.
Section 6. Section 2.28.010 Amended. Section 2.28.010 of the Leadville Municipal Code, titled “Created—Composition—Members’ appointment, promotion or discharge,” is hereby amended as follows with strikethrough text showing deletions and bold, underlined text showing additions:
2.28.010 Created—Composition—Members' appointment, promotion or discharge.
The city shall have a paid fire department consisting of a fire chief and such number of firefighters as in the judgment of the council may be necessary for the protection of the city. The members of the fire department shall be subject to the control and orders of the mayor city administrator. The provisions of Chapter 2.44 shall be applicable to the fire department.
Section 7. Chapter 2.44 Amended. Chapter 2.44 of the Leadville Municipal Code, titled “City Employees,” is hereby amended at Sections 2.44.020, 2.44.030, 2.44.110, and 2.44.120 as follows with strikethrough text showing deletions and bold, underlined text showing additions:
2.44.020 City council authority.
The city council shall have the authority to create such positions and to authorize filling such positions as it may, from time to time, determine to be necessary to the proper operation of the city government. All decisions regarding the number of city employees shall be made by the city council. All appointments made by city council shall be made by the vote of a majority of the council unless otherwise provided by this code. All personnel decisions involving hiring and disciplinary action (including discharge) of department heads shall be made by the city council city administrator.
2.44.030 Appointment Department heads.
The chief of police, the fire chief, the street supervisor, the deputy treasurer, and the administrative services manager the deputy city clerk, and any other head of a department of the city shall be appointed hired by and under the direct supervision and control of the city administrator and serve at the pleasure of the city council. All appointments shall be made by the vote of a majority of the council unless otherwise provided by this code.
2.44.110 Hiring procedures.
The hiring of all city employees shall be made upon the basis of merit and fitness as may be determined by the city administrator, in consultation with the appropriate department head, following such testing procedures as the department head city administrator shall deem to be appropriate. Such testing may include written, physical, and psychological testing (if appropriate) and an appropriate background check, which tests and checks shall be in accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act and other applicable federal and state laws. Department heads The city administrator, in consultation with the appropriate department heads, shall make the final decision regarding the hiring of city employees.
2.44.120 Personnel rules.
The city council may, from time to time, by resolution promulgate personnel rules and regulations for both union and non-union employees which are not inconsistent with the provisions of this chapter. The administrative services manager city administrator or the city administrator’s designee shall present each employee of the City of Leadville with a copy of these personnel policies for their review, and each employee shall execute an acknowledgement of receipt and understanding of those policies. The administrative services manager city administrator or designee shall keep this acknowledgement in the employee's personnel file.
Section 8. Section 3.04.080 Amended. Section 3.04.080 of the Leadville Municipal Code, titled “Warrants—Signing and countersigning,” is hereby amended as follows with strikethrough text showing deletions and bold, underlined text showing additions:
3.04.080 Warrants—Signing and countersigning.
All warrants drawn upon the treasurer must be signed by the mayor and countersigned by the city clerk, stating the particular fund or appropriation to which the same is chargeable and the person to whom payable; provided however, that in the absence of the mayor a warrant may be signed by the mayor pro tem and countersigned by the city clerk, and in the absence of the city clerk a warrant may be signed by the mayor and countersigned by the city administrator director of administrative services.
Section 9. Section 5.04.090 Amended. Section 5.04.090 of the Leadville Municipal Code, titled “Appeal process,’ is hereby amended at subsection A as follows with strikethrough text showing deletions and bold, underlined text showing additions:
5.04.090 Appeal process.
A. Appeal. An applicant may appeal a denial of his or her application, and a licensee may appeal the suspension or revocation of his or her business license to the city council and shall be entitled to a public hearing before the city council. An appeal must be made in writing, stating the grounds for appeal, and be delivered to the city administrative services city administrator’s office within five business days of the date of the notice of denial, suspension or revocation by the license officer. In the event of an appeal of a suspension or revocation decision, the owner may continue to operate the business during the hearing process.
Section 10. Section 12.08.050 Amended. Section 12.08.050 of the Leadville Municipal Code, titled “Removal of snow and other obstructions,” is hereby amended at subsection C as follows with strikethrough text showing deletions and bold, underlined text showing additions:
12.08.050 Removal of snow and other obstructions.
C. If any portion of sidewalk within the business district has not been cleared of snow, ice, mud or other obstruction as required in subsection A., the mayor city administrator or his or her designee, shall notify the owner, occupant or tenant of any lot, block or parcel of land, or for any agent in charge of such property, in writing that said sidewalk shall be cleared within a twenty-four-hour period from the date of receipt of the written notice. Notice under this subsection is sufficient if written notice is hand delivered to and received by the owner, adult occupant, tenant agent in charge of such property or the written notice is posted on the property in a clear and conspicuous manner. If the accumulation of snow, ice or other obstruction is not removed within the twenty-four-hour period set forth in the notice, the city may issue a penalty assessment notice or summons to the violator, and if convicted, shall be assessed a penalty or fine of no more than twenty-five dollars ($25.00).
Section 11. Section 12.12.110 Amended. Section 12.12.110 of the Leadville Municipal Code, titled “Time and area limitation on obstructions,” is hereby amended as follows with strikethrough text showing deletions and bold, underlined text showing additions:
12.12.110 Time and area limitation on obstructions.
It is unlawful to obstruct more than one block or one intersection at the same time in any one street or to keep the same blocked for more than three consecutive days. In the event of unforeseen extenuating circumstances, the applicant may apply for an extension of the three day limitation, and after investigation of the extenuating circumstances, the mayor city administrator or his or her authorized representative may grant such extension, provided that valid reasons and circumstances exist and justify the extension.
Section 12. Section 12.24.010 Amended. Section 12.24.010 of the Leadville Municipal Code, titled “Naming of streets,” is hereby amended as follows with strikethrough text showing deletions and bold, underlined text showing additions:
12.24.010 Naming of streets.
Chestnut Street shall be the dividing line east and west in the city and that portion of all streets lying south thereof shall be known by their present names with the word "South" prefixed thereto, and the portion lying north thereof shall be known by their present names with the word "North" prefixed thereto. Harrison Avenue shall be the dividing line north and south in the city and that portion of all streets lying west hereof shall be known by their present names or numbers with the word "West" prefixed thereto, and all portions of streets lying east thereof shall be known by their present names or numbers with the word "East" prefixed thereto. New streets shall be named as set forth on an annexation plat, subdivision plat or as designated otherwise by the city director of administrative services city administrator or other designee appointed by the city council.
Section 13. Remaining Provisions. Except as specifically amended hereby, all other provisions of the Leadville Municipal Code shall continue in full force and effect.
Section 14. Codification Amendments. The codifier of Leadville’s Municipal Code is hereby authorized to make such numerical, technical and formatting changes as may be necessary to incorporate the provisions of this Ordinance within the Leadville Municipal Code.
Section 15. Severability. Should any one or more sections or provisions of this Ordinance be judicially determined invalid or unenforceable, such judgment shall not affect, impair or invalidate the remaining provisions of this Ordinance, the intention being that the various sections and provisions are severable.
Section 16. Repeal. Any and all ordinances or codes or parts thereof in conflict or inconsistent herewith are, to the extent of such conflict or inconsistency, hereby repealed; provided, however, that the repeal of any such ordinance or code or part thereof shall not revive any other section or part of any ordinance or code provision heretofore repealed or superseded and this repeal shall not affect or prevent the prosecution or punishment of any person for any act done or committed in violation of any ordinance or code hereby repealed prior to the taking effect of this Ordinance.
Section 17. Safety Clause. The City Council hereby finds, determines, and declares that this Ordinance is promulgated under the general police power of the City of Leadville, that it is promulgated for the health, safety, and welfare of the public, and that this Ordinance is necessary for the preservation of health and safety and for the protection of public convenience and welfare. The City Council further determines that the Ordinance bears a rational relation to the proper legislative object sought to be attained.
Section 18. Effective Date. This Ordinance shall become effective thirty (30) days after publication following final passage.
ORDINANCE NO. 6
SERIES OF 2022
AN ORDINANCE REPEALING CHAPTER 10.12 OF TITLE 10 OF THE LEADVILLE MUNICIPAL CODE CONCERNING PARKING PERMITS
WHEREAS, the City Council of the City of Leadville (“City Council”) possesses the authority pursuant to C.R.S. § 31-15-401 and its general police powers to pass and enforce regulations which may be necessary or expedient for the promotion of the health, safety and welfare of the citizens of Leadville; and
WHEREAS, City Council previously codified a parking permit program in Chapter 10.12 of the Leadville Municipal Code that allows the City to issue annual parking permits to owners of short-term rentals and certain other residents of the City; and
WHEREAS, City Council desires to formally terminate the parking permit program in anticipation of the City discussing and implementing new parking policies following completion of the City of Leadville Downtown Parking Assessment by Walker Consultants dated June 9, 2021; and
WHEREAS, City Council has determined that adoption of this Ordinance is in the best interests of the public health, safety and welfare.
NOW THEREFORE, BE IT ORDAINED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF CITY OF LEADVILLE, COLORADO, AS FOLLOWS:
Section 19. Recitals. The recitals contained above are incorporated herein by reference and are adopted as findings and determinations of the City Council.
Section 20. Chapter 10.12 Repealed. Chapter 10.12 of the Leadville Municipal Code, titled “Parking Permits,” is hereby repealed and reserved for future use to read in full as follows:
Chapter 10.12 – Reserved.
Section 21. Remaining Provisions. Except as specifically amended hereby, all other provisions of the Leadville Municipal Code shall continue in full force and effect.
Section 22. Codification Amendments. The codifier of Leadville’s Municipal Code is hereby authorized to make such numerical, technical and formatting changes as may be necessary to incorporate the provisions of this Ordinance within the Leadville Municipal Code.
Section 23. Severability. Should any one or more sections or provisions of this Ordinance be judicially determined invalid or unenforceable, such judgment shall not affect, impair or invalidate the remaining provisions of this Ordinance, the intention being that the various sections and provisions are severable.
Section 24. Repeal. Any and all ordinances or codes or parts thereof in conflict or inconsistent herewith are, to the extent of such conflict or inconsistency, hereby repealed; provided, however, that the repeal of any such ordinance or code or part thereof shall not revive any other section or part of any ordinance or code provision heretofore repealed or superseded and this repeal shall not affect or prevent the prosecution or punishment of any person for any act done or committed in violation of any ordinance or code hereby repealed prior to the taking effect of this Ordinance.
Section 25. Safety Clause. The City Council hereby finds, determines, and declares that this Ordinance is promulgated under the general police power of the City of Leadville, that it is promulgated for the health, safety, and welfare of the public, and that this Ordinance is necessary for the preservation of health and safety and for the protection of public convenience and welfare. The City Council further determines that the Ordinance bears a rational relation to the proper legislative object sought to be attained.
Section 26. Effective Date. This Ordinance shall become effective thirty (30) days after publication following final passage.
/s/ Lori Tye, Interim Deputy City Clerk
Published in the Herald Democrat Feb. 10, 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.