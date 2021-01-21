PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF FILING
Project: File No. 20-19 Angel View Subdivision
Applicant: Angel View, LLC
Owner: Angel View, LLC
Location: 5585 Hwy 82, Twin Lakes, CO 81251, Section 18, T11S R80W
Request: Major Subdivision Preliminary Plan
Seventeen 3(+)-acre single-family parcels on well and septic on 71.09 acres. The remaining acreage is planned for roads, open space and a community activity building.
A Joint Public Hearing of the Lake County Planning Commission and Lake County Board of County Commissioners will be held February 22, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. at the Lake County Courthouse, 505 Harrison Ave., Leadville, CO 80461.
The project file is available for review online on the Lake County website: www.lakecountyco.com (Departments – Building & Land Use – News & Notices)
Please email Anne Schneider at aschneider@co.lake.co.us or call the main office at (719) 486-2875 for additional information.
Published in the Herald Democrat Jan. 21, 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.