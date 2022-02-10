PUBLIC NOTICE
CALL FOR NOMINATIONS
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN, and particularly to the electors of the Parkville Water District of Lake County, State of Colorado:
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that an election will be held on the 3rd day of May 2022 between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. At that time, three (3) directors will be elected to serve three-year terms and one (1) director will be elected to serve a one-year term. Eligible electors of the Parkville Water District interested in serving on the board of directors may obtain a Self-Nomination and Acceptance form from the District Designated Election Official, Gregory W. Teter (DEO), at Parkville Water District, 2015 Poplar St., Leadville, CO, 719-486-1449. The office of the DEO is open on the following days: Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
If the DEO determines that a Self-Nomination and Acceptance form is not sufficient, the eligible elector who submitted the form may amend the form once at any time prior to 3:00 p.m. on Friday, February 25, 2022. The deadline to submit a Self-Nomination and Acceptance form is close of business on Friday, February 25, 2022. Earlier submittal is encouraged as the deadline will not permit curing an insufficient form. Affidavit of Intent To Be A Write-In Candidate forms must be submitted to the office of the DEO by the close of business on Monday, February 28, 2022.
Notice is Further Given an application for an absentee ballot shall be filed with the DEO no later than the close of business on the Tuesday preceding the election, April 26, 2022.
Parkville Water District
By: /s/ Gregory W. Teter
Designated Election Official
Published in the Herald Democrat Feb. 10, 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.