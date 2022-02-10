PUBLIC NOTICE
A CALL FOR NOMINATIONS FOR
LEADVILLE SANITATION DISTRICT
TO WHOM IT MY CONCERN, and particularly to the electors of the Leadville Sanitation District of Lake County, State of Colorado:
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that an election will be held on the 3rd day of May 2022 between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. At that time, two (2) Directors will be elected to serve three-year terms. If an eligible elector of the Leadville Sanitation District is interested in serving on the Board of Directors, a Self-Nomination and Acceptance form may be obtained from the District Designated Election Official (DEO):
Angelina Y. Salazar
Leadville Sanitation District Business Office
911 Hwy 24, Leadville, CO 80461
(719) 486-2993
angelina@leadvillesanitation.com
The Office of the DEO is open Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The deadline to submit a Self-Nomination and Acceptance form is close of business on Friday, February 25, 2022. An Affidavit of Interest to be a Write-in Candidate form must be submitted to the office of the designated election official by the close of business on Monday, February 28, 2022.
NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN an application for an absentee ballot shall be filed with the designated election official no later than the close of business on Tuesday, April 26, 2022.
Leadville Sanitation District
By: /s/ Angelina Y. Salazar
Designated Election Official
Published in the Herald Democrat Feb. 10, 2022.
