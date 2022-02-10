PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Lee Allan Rager, Deceased
Case Number: 2022PR030001
All persons having claims against the above-named estate are required to present them to the Personal Representative or to the Lake County District Court on or before June 17, 2022 or the claims may be forever barred.
Karen Donoher-Rager, Personal Representative
500 Elm Street
Leadville, CO 80461
Published in the Herald Democrat Feb. 10, 17 and 24, 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.