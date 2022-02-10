PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR ISSUANCE OF A TREASURER’S DEED
In accordance with Colorado Revised State Statute 39-11-128 II, the county treasurer must give notice to all persons having interest or title of record to real estate sold for taxes before a Treasurer’s Deed may be issued.
Therefore, let it be known that on the 1st day of November 2002 A.D., the then Lake County Treasurer in the State of Colorado sold at a public tax lien sale the following described real estate situate in the County of Lake, State of Colorado, to-wit:
• US Mineral Survey #4660 B a 1/4 undivided interest in the Farrish Mill Site Mining Claim 32-08-0 Indep Also 05-09-80 5.000 AC R003052
• US Mineral Survey #4660 A a 1/4 undivided interest in the National Mining Claim 32-08-80 Indep 7.917 AC R003053
• US Mineral Survey #4659 a 1/4 undivided interest in the Reed Mining Claim 32-08-80 Indep 10.330 AC R003054
That the said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name of Linphil Corporation for the 2001 property taxes. The said County Treasurer issued a tax lien certificate to the Lake County Board of County Commissioners.
On December 27, 2021, the tax lien certificate was assigned to Cathryn L. Marsh and Brian E. Larson (JT). On December 27, 2021, Cathryn L. Marsh and Brian E. Larson (JT) made a request upon the Lake County Treasurer for a Treasurer’s Deed to said real estate.
With this publication, the Lake County Treasurer is notifying Linphil Corporation, the current title of record holder, that Cathryn L. Marsh and Brian E. Larson (JT) are applying for a Treasurer’s Deed. This notice is also notifying the following who hold an interest in the same Mining Claim: HT Mudd and N F JR Sprague TR
A Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said real estate to Cathryn L. Marsh and Brian E. Larson (JT) at 4:30 p.m. on the 7th day of July 2022, unless the same has been redeemed by Linphil Corporation or their recognized agent. The said tax lien certificates may be redeemed from the Treasurer’s Deed process at any time prior to the actual execution of the Treasurer’s Deed.
Witness my hand this 10th day of February 2022, A.D.
Padraic D. Smith/Lake County Treasurer
Published in the Herald Democrat Feb. 10, 17 and 24, 2022.
