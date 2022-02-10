PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR ISSUANCE OF A TREASURER’S DEED
In accordance with Colorado Revised State Statute 39-11-128 II, the county treasurer must give notice to all persons having interest or title of record to real estate sold for taxes before a Treasurer’s Deed may be issued.
Therefore, let it be known that on the 14 day of November 2018 A.D., the Lake County Treasurer in the State of Colorado sold at a public tax lien sale the following described real estate situate in the County of Lake, State of Colorado, to-wit:
• Lot 592, Twin Lakes Addition No. 1A of the Mt. Elbert Plamor Ranch, County of Lake, State of Colorado
That the said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name of Scott and Meagan Edson (JT) for the 2017 property taxes. The said County Treasurer issued a tax lien certificate to ETC FBO Achim Ginsberg-Klemmt.
On December 20, 2021, ETC FBO Achim Ginsberg-Klemmt made a request upon the Lake County Treasurer for a Treasurer’s Deed to said real estate.
The current Lake County Treasurer, with this publication, is notifying Scott and Meagan Edson, the current title of record holders, that ETC FBO Achim Ginsberg-Klemmt is applying for a Treasurer’s Deed, as well as Mount Elbert Water Association.
A Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said real estate to ETC FBO Achim Ginsberg-Klemmt at 4:30 p.m. on the 30th day of June 2022, unless the same has been redeemed by Scott and Meagan Edson (JT) or their recognized agent. The said tax lien certificate may be redeemed from the Treasurer’s Deed process at any time prior to the actual execution of the Treasurer’s Deed.
Witness my hand this 10th day of February 2022, A.D.
Padraic D. Smith/Lake County Treasurer
Published in the Herald Democrat Feb. 10, 17 and 24, 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.