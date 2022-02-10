PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR ISSUANCE OF A TREASURER’S DEED
In accordance with Colorado Revised State Statute 39-11-128 II, the county treasurer must give notice to all persons having interest or title of record to real estate sold for taxes before a Treasurer’s Deeds may be issued.
Therefore, let it be known that on the 14th day of November 2018 A.D., the Lake County Treasurer in the State of Colorado sold at a public tax lien sale the following described real estate situate in the County of Lake, State of Colorado, to-wit:
• US Mineral Survey #3099 a 19/20 undivided interest in the Bessie Mining Claim 20-09-79 Calif. 10.330 A
• US Mineral Survey #694 a 19/20 undivided interest in the Boulder Mining Claim 20-09-79 Calif. 10.290 A
• US Mineral Survey #1315 a 19/20 undivided interest in the White Cloud Mining Claim 20-09-79 Calif. 6.80 A
That the said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name of John Gregory Saenger, Nelson Sanger, Janet and Ferrero Saenger and Brenda Bremer for the 2017 property taxes. The said County Treasurer issued tax lien certificates to Edward Madson.
On December 6, 2021, Edward Madson made a request upon the Lake County Treasurer for Treasurer’s Deeds to said real estate.
With this publication, the Lake County Treasurer is notifying John Gregory Saenger, Nelson Sanger, Janet and Ferrero Saenger and Brenda Bremer, the current title of record holders, that Edward Madson is applying for Treasurer’s Deeds. This notice is also notifying the following who hold an interest in the same Mining Claims: University of Colorado (Regents) Office of the Treasurer.
Treasurer’s Deeds will be issued for said real estate to Edward Madson at 4:30 p.m. on the 23rd day of June 2022, unless the same has been redeemed by John Gregory Saenger, Nelson Sanger, Janet and Ferrero Saenger and Brenda Bremer or their recognized agent. The said tax lien certificates may be redeemed from the Treasurer’s Deed process at any time prior to the actual execution of the Treasurer’s Deeds.
Witness my hand this 3rd day of February 2022, A.D.
Padraic D. Smith/Lake County Treasurer
Published in the Herald Democrat Feb. 3, 10 and 17, 2022.
