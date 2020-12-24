PUBLIC NOTICE
Public notice is given on November 23, 2020, that a Petition for a Change of Name of an Adult has been filed with the Lake County Court.
The Petition requests that the name of Mary Gallegos Padilla be changed to Mary Patricia Gallegos.
/s/ Brenda S. Knoll
Clerk of Court
Published in the Herald Democrat Dec. 10, 17 and 24, 2020.
