PUBLIC NOTICE
COMBINED NOTICE - PUBLICATION
CRS §38-38-103 FORECLOSURE SALE NO. 20-04
To Whom It May Concern: This Notice is given with regard to the following described Deed of Trust:
On October 7, 2020, the undersigned Public Trustee caused the Notice of Election and Demand relating to the Deed of Trust described below to be recorded in the County of Lake records.
Original Grantor(s): Gregory C. Labbe
Original Beneficiary(ies): Victor C. Yin
Current Holder of Evidence of Debt: Victor C. Yin
Date of Deed of Trust: August 29, 2014
County of Recording: Lake
Recording Date of Deed of Trust: September 22, 2014
Recording Information (Reception No. and/or Book/Page No.): 364163
Original Principal Amount: $208,800.00
Outstanding Principal Balance: $80,043.73
Pursuant to CRS §38-38-101(4)(i), you are hereby notified that the covenants of the deed of trust have been violated as follows: failure to pay principal and interest when due together with all other payments provided for in the evidence of debt secured by the deed of trust and other violations thereof.
THE LIEN FORECLOSED MAY NOT BE A FIRST LIEN.
Lots 17 and 18, Block "I", Stevens and Leiter's subdivision of U.S. Survey No. 271, City of Leadville, County of Lake and State of Colorado
Also known by street and number as: 115 E 7th Street, Leadville, CO 80461.
THE PROPERTY DESCRIBED HEREIN IS ALL OF THE PROPERTY CURRENTLY ENCUMBERED BY THE LIEN OF THE DEED OF TRUST.
NOTICE OF SALE
The current holder of the Evidence of Debt secured by the Deed of Trust, described herein, has filed Notice of Election and Demand for sale as provided by law and in said Deed of Trust.
THEREFORE, Notice Is Hereby Given that I will, at public auction at 10:00 A.M. on Thursday, 02/04/2021, at Treasurer's Office, 505 Harrison Avenue, Leadville, Colorado, sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, the said real property and all interest of the said Grantor(s), Grantor(s)' heirs and assigns therein, for the purpose of paying the indebtedness provided in said Evidence of Debt secured by the Deed of Trust, plus attorneys' fees, the expenses of sale and other items allowed by law, and will issue to the purchaser a Certificate of Purchase, all as provided by law.
First Publication: 12/10/2020
Last Publication: 1/7/2021
Name of Publication: Herald Democrat
IF THE SALE DATE IS CONTINUED TO A LATER DATE, THE DEADLINE TO FILE A NOTICE OF INTENT TO CURE BY THOSE PARTIES ENTITLED TO CURE MAY ALSO BE EXTENDED;
DATE: 10/07/2020
Padraic D. Smith, Public Trustee in and for the County of Lake, State of Colorado
By: Padraic D. Smith, Public Trustee
The name, address, business telephone number and bar registration number of the attorney(s) representing the legal holder of the indebtedness is:
Moritz Law, LLC, 3570 East 12th Avenue, Denver, CO 80206; (303) 586-5004
Attorney File #
The Attorney above is acting as a debt collector and is attempting to collect a debt. Any information provided may be used for that purpose.
Published in the Herald Democrat Dec. 10, 17, 24 and 31, 2020 and Jan. 7, 2021.
