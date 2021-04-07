PUBLIC NOTICE
The Leadville Ranger District of the Pike and San Isabel National Forest, Cimarron and Comanche National Grasslands (PSICC) and the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) – Royal Gorge Field Office is requesting input on our proposal to implement vegetation management treatments on approximately 4,253 acre (4,042 acres are on National Forest System lands and 211 acres are on lands managed by the BLM) located south of Twin Lakes, Colorado, in Lake and Chaffee counties. Details of the proposed vegetation management treatments are described in the Notice of Proposed Action.
A scoping period provides those parties interested in or affected by this action an opportunity to make their concerns known and raise any substantive issues to be addressed in the environmental analysis. Those submitting timely, specific written comments will be eligible to file an objection during the objection period which will be provided for this project prior to a final decision, pursuant to 36 CFR 218, subparts A and B.
The Notice of Proposed Action and maps are available online at: http://www.fs.fed.us/nepa/fs-usda-pop.php/?project=59642. For more information on the proposed action, please contact Lisa Corbin, Project Lead, at 719-530-3956, or via email at lisa.corbin@usda.gov.
How to Comment and Timeframe
To be most helpful and considered in the analysis, comments concerning this action should be submitted within 30 calendar days following publication of the notice in the newspaper of record, the Herald Democrat. The publication date in the newspaper of record is the exclusive means for calculating the scoping period for this proposal. Individuals and organizations wishing to be eligible to object must meet the information requirements of 36 CFR 218.25, including specific written comments as defined in 218.2 regarding the proposed project, along with supporting reasons (218.25(a)(3)(iii)). Each individual or representative from each entity submitting timely and specific written comments regarding this project must either sign the comments or verify identity upon request (218.24(b)(8)). All written comments received by the responsible official become a matter of public record (218.25(b)(2)).
Comments, including attachments, may be filed via mail or electronically to: Twin Lakes Vegetation Management Project, c/o Lisa Corbin, Project Lead, USDA Forest Service, 5575 Cleora Road, Salida, CO 81201. Electronic comments including attachments can be submitted to: lisa.corbin@usda.gov. Please include “Twin Lakes project” in the subject line.
Published in the Herald Democrat April 8, 2021.
