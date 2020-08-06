PUBLIC NOTICE

City of Leadville Public Notice

June 2020 Submitted Expenditures

Descriptions are available from the finance office, 800 Harrison Ave., or by calling 719-486-5329. Published by order of the deputy city clerk.

Leadvillain Music                          1,500.00

LH Foster Properties                     2,000.00

Marvin Osborn                                117.32

Steve Nofziger                                600.00

Tyler Henning                                 197.02

Xcel Energy                                 4,611.76

Centennial Real Estate                  2,200.00

Adamson Police Products                 293.50

Amanda Redd                              1,800.00

Annalisa Paddon                               80.00

Bo Knickman                                  142.60

Bucher Municipal North America, Inc  752.57

Caselle                                        5,398.00

Century Link                                   162.21

Charter Communications                    55.31

Colorado Interactive, LLC                   91.00

Delta Rigging & Tools, Inc.                 87.60

Dependable Auto Glass                     60.00

Duran and Lucero Inc.                       43.88

Front Range Fire Apparatus           1,497.60

Galls, LLC                                   1,883.05

High Country Copiers                         65.30

Husky Portable Containment Company 1,182.35

Integral Design Group, Inc.               940.00

Intermountain Overhead Door Service 1,481.26

Lake County Landfill                          50.00

Lake County Treasurer                  1,140.95

Leadville Sanitation District               201.75

Merrifield                                     3,400.00

Mountainworks                             1,875.00

Parkville Water District                     724.66

Partnership for Lake County Recreation 3,000.00

Peak Performance Imaging Solutions 2,997.75

Pinnacol Assurance                     20,616.00

Psychological Dimensions                 350.00

Purchase Power                               32.30

Rocky Mountain Bottled Water            20.00

Safeway, Inc.                               1,500.00

Salt Lake Wholesale Sports              114.00

Silver Creek Development, LLC      3,200.00

Snake River Fleet Services            4,307.49

Spectrum                                       775.84

Statewide Internet Portal Authority   2,507.00

The Abbey                                   1,088.00

The Supply Cache                           680.62

Tri County Fire Protection                 425.00

Tribbett Agency LLC                      2,940.00

Waste Management JPMC             1,057.67

Western Security Systems                105.00

Acorn Petroleum                           3,818.18

AmeriGas                                       145.49

Big Horn Hardware                          271.45

Cassidy Bailey                                200.00

Colorado Mountain College            9,275.50

Ford Credit Dept 67-434                1,005.53

Herald Democrat                             590.06

Keegan Gorham                              200.00

Lake County Concrete and Excavating 4,320.00

Michow Cox & McAskin LLP         10,106.00

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc.                   756.92

Pro-Electric, Inc.                              110.00

Quill Corporation                             548.77

RG and Associates, LLC                9,152.50

Ricker/Cunningham                       2,405.00

Sutphen Corporation                        157.85

Sydney Miller                                  200.00

Verizon Wireless                           1,252.00

Wagner Equipment Company            133.97

Casa Blanca Restaurant                     72.23

ACA Products                                 668.70

Acorn Petroleum                             633.07

Big Al's Mini Storage                     1,230.00

Big Horn Hardware                            62.63

Bound Tree Medical LLC                  305.95

Century Link                                   154.56

Chad Most                                      112.44

Charter Communications                    55.31

Colorado Assoc. of Chiefs of Police    187.50

Econo Signs                                     95.59

Erin Duggin Swaner                           21.76

Galls, LLC                                   2,849.40

High Country Copiers                         28.68

Insight Public Sector, Inc              21,493.60

Lake County Treasurer                  1,414.97

Leadville Snowy Peaks                     105.00

Lexipol, LLC                                 6,306.00

LH Foster Properties                     2,000.00

Maria Renteria                                652.50

Pinnacol Assurance                     10,590.78

Psychological Dimensions                 350.00

Purchase Power                              201.00

Quill Corporation                             180.34

Snake River Fleet Services            3,824.03

St. Anthony Hospital                      4,000.00

Tabor Opera House Preservation Found 10,000.00

The Abbey                                      544.00

Tribbett Agency LLC                        544.00

Xcel Energy                                 4,468.06

Corporate Payment Systems         11,668.17

Melina Compean                             200.00

Silver Creek Development, LLC      1,600.00

Published in the Herald Democrat Aug. 6, 2020.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.