PUBLIC NOTICE
City of Leadville Public Notice
June 2020 Submitted Expenditures
Descriptions are available from the finance office, 800 Harrison Ave., or by calling 719-486-5329. Published by order of the deputy city clerk.
Leadvillain Music 1,500.00
LH Foster Properties 2,000.00
Marvin Osborn 117.32
Steve Nofziger 600.00
Tyler Henning 197.02
Xcel Energy 4,611.76
Centennial Real Estate 2,200.00
Adamson Police Products 293.50
Amanda Redd 1,800.00
Annalisa Paddon 80.00
Bo Knickman 142.60
Bucher Municipal North America, Inc 752.57
Caselle 5,398.00
Century Link 162.21
Charter Communications 55.31
Colorado Interactive, LLC 91.00
Delta Rigging & Tools, Inc. 87.60
Dependable Auto Glass 60.00
Duran and Lucero Inc. 43.88
Front Range Fire Apparatus 1,497.60
Galls, LLC 1,883.05
High Country Copiers 65.30
Husky Portable Containment Company 1,182.35
Integral Design Group, Inc. 940.00
Intermountain Overhead Door Service 1,481.26
Lake County Landfill 50.00
Lake County Treasurer 1,140.95
Leadville Sanitation District 201.75
Merrifield 3,400.00
Mountainworks 1,875.00
Parkville Water District 724.66
Partnership for Lake County Recreation 3,000.00
Peak Performance Imaging Solutions 2,997.75
Pinnacol Assurance 20,616.00
Psychological Dimensions 350.00
Purchase Power 32.30
Rocky Mountain Bottled Water 20.00
Safeway, Inc. 1,500.00
Salt Lake Wholesale Sports 114.00
Silver Creek Development, LLC 3,200.00
Snake River Fleet Services 4,307.49
Spectrum 775.84
Statewide Internet Portal Authority 2,507.00
The Abbey 1,088.00
The Supply Cache 680.62
Tri County Fire Protection 425.00
Tribbett Agency LLC 2,940.00
Waste Management JPMC 1,057.67
Western Security Systems 105.00
Acorn Petroleum 3,818.18
AmeriGas 145.49
Big Horn Hardware 271.45
Cassidy Bailey 200.00
Colorado Mountain College 9,275.50
Ford Credit Dept 67-434 1,005.53
Herald Democrat 590.06
Keegan Gorham 200.00
Lake County Concrete and Excavating 4,320.00
Michow Cox & McAskin LLP 10,106.00
O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. 756.92
Pro-Electric, Inc. 110.00
Quill Corporation 548.77
RG and Associates, LLC 9,152.50
Ricker/Cunningham 2,405.00
Sutphen Corporation 157.85
Sydney Miller 200.00
Verizon Wireless 1,252.00
Wagner Equipment Company 133.97
Casa Blanca Restaurant 72.23
ACA Products 668.70
Acorn Petroleum 633.07
Big Al's Mini Storage 1,230.00
Big Horn Hardware 62.63
Bound Tree Medical LLC 305.95
Century Link 154.56
Chad Most 112.44
Charter Communications 55.31
Colorado Assoc. of Chiefs of Police 187.50
Econo Signs 95.59
Erin Duggin Swaner 21.76
Galls, LLC 2,849.40
High Country Copiers 28.68
Insight Public Sector, Inc 21,493.60
Lake County Treasurer 1,414.97
Leadville Snowy Peaks 105.00
Lexipol, LLC 6,306.00
LH Foster Properties 2,000.00
Maria Renteria 652.50
Pinnacol Assurance 10,590.78
Psychological Dimensions 350.00
Purchase Power 201.00
Quill Corporation 180.34
Snake River Fleet Services 3,824.03
St. Anthony Hospital 4,000.00
Tabor Opera House Preservation Found 10,000.00
The Abbey 544.00
Tribbett Agency LLC 544.00
Xcel Energy 4,468.06
Corporate Payment Systems 11,668.17
Melina Compean 200.00
Silver Creek Development, LLC 1,600.00
Published in the Herald Democrat Aug. 6, 2020.
