NOTICE OF FILING

Project: File No. 21-07, McClain Variance Request
Owner: Richard W. & Pamela K. McClain
Location: 116 East 13th St., Leadville, CO 80461
Legal: 116 East 13th St, Cooper’s Addition a portion of the surface of the Sizer Placer, US Survey 388
Request: Relief from minimum setback requirements
Land Use File #21-07 is request for relief of the dimensional setback minimums within the Urban Residential (UR) Zone District to situate a single-family home within the single lot.
A Public Hearing by the Lake County Board of Adjustment will be held May 18, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. virtually.
To view the project file please visit the Lake County website at: https://www.lakecountyco.com/planning-commission
The public is invited to participate during the public hearing portion of the meeting, and we ask that you register ahead of time. To register, please email Anne Schneider at aschneider@co.lake.co.us or call (719) 486-2875.
To join this meeting on Zoom:
https://zoom.us/j/6025020509?pwd=UTdxNWZvWWJSZHFXQWV4M2VITEZnZz09
Call: +1 720 928 9299
Meeting ID: 602 502 0509
Password: 80461
Published in the Herald Democrat April 29, 2021.
