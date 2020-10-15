PUBLIC NOTICE
Notice is hereby given that the first draft of the Lake County 2021 Preliminary Budget will be available for inspection by the public in the Lake County Clerk and Recorder’s Office on October 15, 2020. Any interested elector of the government may file any objections to the proposed budget at any time prior to the final adoption of the budget by the governing body.
Published in the Herald Democrat Oct. 15, 2020.
