PUBLIC NOTICE

City of Leadville Public Notice

August 2020 Submitted Expenditures

Descriptions are available from the finance office, 800 Harrison Ave., or by calling 719-486-5329. Published by order of the deputy city clerk.

Fire and Police Pension Association 15,582.00

Tabor Opera House Preservation Foun 110,035.93

Tabor Opera House Preservation Foun 2,766.75

Ricker/Cunningham                       7,030.00

Lake County Treasurer                     660.84

Marvin Osborn                                140.89

Municode                                    1,250.63

Parkville Water District                     855.81

Silver City Printing                             99.56

Spectrum                                       781.13

Wellness Screening LLC                    65.00

Xcel Energy                                 4,381.72

Acorn Petroleum                           1,522.53

Airpro, Inc                                      758.50

Big Horn Hardware                          486.97

Bound Tree Medical LLC                    50.99

Bruckner Truck Sales Inc.                   38.82

Caselle                                          898.00

Century Link                                   178.70

Charter Communications                    39.99

Communications Solutions                464.87

Ford Credit Dept 67-434                1,005.53

Galls, LLC                                      295.98

Herald Democrat                             807.78

High Country Copiers                       557.95

Interstate Sign Products, Inc.             270.42

Lake County Community Fund        2,500.00

Larry H Miller Ford Lakewood       39,007.00

Lisa Starr Art & Design                       40.00

McCandless Truck Center, LLC         577.68

McMahan & Associates, P.C.          2,000.00

Melina Compean                             200.00

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc.                   108.13

Peak Performance Imaging Solutions 2,997.75

Pro-Electric, Inc.                           2,106.40

Purchase Power                              386.69

Quill Corporation                             499.71

Rocky Mountain Bottled Water            20.80

Rocky Mountain General Counsel      486.95

Shred-It, C/O Stericycle, Inc              774.20

Snake River Fleet Services               526.74

Sonia Luna                                     120.00

Tabor Opera House Preservation Foun 2,593.91

Verizon Wireless                           1,785.54

Wagner Equipment Company            115.76

Waste Management JPMC               589.83

Witmer Public Safety Group, Inc.         22.99

Acorn Petroleum                             936.71

AmeriGas                                        82.86

Axon Enterprise, Inc.                     1,728.00

Big Horn Hardware                          163.68

Colorado Interactive, LLC                   60.00

Cowgirl Cleaning and Services Inc   3,165.00

Galls, LLC                                        24.00

High Country Copiers                         25.99

Joe Delozier                                   513.79

Michow Cox & McAskin LLP         15,432.00

Pro-Electric, Inc.                           1,273.19

RG and Associates, LLC                7,058.00

Rocky Mountain Family Practice          29.00

Safeway, Inc.                               1,223.80

Tabor Opera House Preservation Foun 136,403.47

Xerox Financial Services                  347.90

Corporate Payment Systems         13,404.69

Joe Delozier                                     83.21

Lake County Concrete and Excavating 540.00

Lake County Treasurer                     164.28

Acorn Petroleum                             390.08

Andy's Appliance Repair                   160.00

Carlson, Edwards and O'Conner        750.00

Centennial Real Estate                  2,200.00

Century Link                                   171.55

Galls, LLC                                      524.19

Leadville LC Chamber & Visitor Center 1,778.74

Leadville Sanitation District               889.28

LH Foster Properties                     2,000.00

Melina Compean                             200.00

Peak Performance Imaging Solutions 2,997.75

Purchase Power                              201.00

Safeway, Inc.                               1,223.80

Shannon Vitale                                 29.91

Silver Creek Development, LLC      1,600.00

The Abbey                                      544.00

Waste Management JPMC               593.23

Xcel Energy                                 4,168.11

Published in the Herald Democrat Oct. 15, 2020.

