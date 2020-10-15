PUBLIC NOTICE
City of Leadville Public Notice
August 2020 Submitted Expenditures
Descriptions are available from the finance office, 800 Harrison Ave., or by calling 719-486-5329. Published by order of the deputy city clerk.
Fire and Police Pension Association 15,582.00
Tabor Opera House Preservation Foun 110,035.93
Tabor Opera House Preservation Foun 2,766.75
Ricker/Cunningham 7,030.00
Lake County Treasurer 660.84
Marvin Osborn 140.89
Municode 1,250.63
Parkville Water District 855.81
Silver City Printing 99.56
Spectrum 781.13
Wellness Screening LLC 65.00
Xcel Energy 4,381.72
Acorn Petroleum 1,522.53
Airpro, Inc 758.50
Big Horn Hardware 486.97
Bound Tree Medical LLC 50.99
Bruckner Truck Sales Inc. 38.82
Caselle 898.00
Century Link 178.70
Charter Communications 39.99
Communications Solutions 464.87
Ford Credit Dept 67-434 1,005.53
Galls, LLC 295.98
Herald Democrat 807.78
High Country Copiers 557.95
Interstate Sign Products, Inc. 270.42
Lake County Community Fund 2,500.00
Larry H Miller Ford Lakewood 39,007.00
Lisa Starr Art & Design 40.00
McCandless Truck Center, LLC 577.68
McMahan & Associates, P.C. 2,000.00
Melina Compean 200.00
O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. 108.13
Peak Performance Imaging Solutions 2,997.75
Pro-Electric, Inc. 2,106.40
Purchase Power 386.69
Quill Corporation 499.71
Rocky Mountain Bottled Water 20.80
Rocky Mountain General Counsel 486.95
Shred-It, C/O Stericycle, Inc 774.20
Snake River Fleet Services 526.74
Sonia Luna 120.00
Tabor Opera House Preservation Foun 2,593.91
Verizon Wireless 1,785.54
Wagner Equipment Company 115.76
Waste Management JPMC 589.83
Witmer Public Safety Group, Inc. 22.99
Acorn Petroleum 936.71
AmeriGas 82.86
Axon Enterprise, Inc. 1,728.00
Big Horn Hardware 163.68
Colorado Interactive, LLC 60.00
Cowgirl Cleaning and Services Inc 3,165.00
Galls, LLC 24.00
High Country Copiers 25.99
Joe Delozier 513.79
Michow Cox & McAskin LLP 15,432.00
Pro-Electric, Inc. 1,273.19
RG and Associates, LLC 7,058.00
Rocky Mountain Family Practice 29.00
Safeway, Inc. 1,223.80
Tabor Opera House Preservation Foun 136,403.47
Xerox Financial Services 347.90
Corporate Payment Systems 13,404.69
Joe Delozier 83.21
Lake County Concrete and Excavating 540.00
Lake County Treasurer 164.28
Acorn Petroleum 390.08
Andy's Appliance Repair 160.00
Carlson, Edwards and O'Conner 750.00
Centennial Real Estate 2,200.00
Century Link 171.55
Galls, LLC 524.19
Leadville LC Chamber & Visitor Center 1,778.74
Leadville Sanitation District 889.28
LH Foster Properties 2,000.00
Melina Compean 200.00
Peak Performance Imaging Solutions 2,997.75
Purchase Power 201.00
Safeway, Inc. 1,223.80
Shannon Vitale 29.91
Silver Creek Development, LLC 1,600.00
The Abbey 544.00
Waste Management JPMC 593.23
Xcel Energy 4,168.11
Published in the Herald Democrat Oct. 15, 2020.
