PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF BUDGETS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a preliminary 2021
budget and an amended 2020 budget have been
submitted to AltaColorado Metropolitan District
No.1. A copy of such preliminary and amended
budgets are on file at the offices of Marchetti &
Weaver, LLC, 28 Second Street, Suite 213, Edwards,
Colorado, where same is open for public
inspection. Any interested elector may obtain a
copy of the preliminary and amended budgets
by email request to debbie@mwcpaa.com. Such
preliminary and amended budgets will be considered
at a public hearing during a meeting of
the Board of Directors to be held on Friday, August
28, 2020, at 8:30 AM. Due to public health
concerns, the meeting will be held virtually via
Zoom (details can be found below).Any interested
elector of the District may file or register
any objections to the preliminary or amended
budgets at any time prior to the final adoption of
the budgets.
Zoom Meeting:
Website: https://zoom.us
Meeting ID: 978 1115 1644
Password: 034731
Phone: 1 346 248 7799
BY ORDER OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS:
ALTACOLORADO METROPOLITAN DISTRICT NO.1
By: Marchetti & Weaver, LLC, District Accountant
Published in the Herald Democrat Aug. 20, 2020.
