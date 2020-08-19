PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF BUDGETS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a preliminary 2021

budget and an amended 2020 budget have been

submitted to AltaColorado Metropolitan District

No.1. A copy of such preliminary and amended

budgets are on file at the offices of Marchetti &

Weaver, LLC, 28 Second Street, Suite 213, Edwards,

Colorado, where same is open for public

inspection. Any interested elector may obtain a

copy of the preliminary and amended budgets

by email request to debbie@mwcpaa.com. Such

preliminary and amended budgets will be considered

at a public hearing during a meeting of

the Board of Directors to be held on Friday, August

28, 2020, at 8:30 AM. Due to public health

concerns, the meeting will be held virtually via

Zoom (details can be found below).Any interested

elector of the District may file or register

any objections to the preliminary or amended

budgets at any time prior to the final adoption of

the budgets.

Zoom Meeting:

Website: https://zoom.us

Meeting ID: 978 1115 1644

Password: 034731

Phone: 1 346 248 7799

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS:

ALTACOLORADO METROPOLITAN DISTRICT NO.1

By: Marchetti & Weaver, LLC, District Accountant

Published in the Herald Democrat Aug. 20, 2020.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.