PUBLIC NOTICE

Pursuant to 39-8-104, C.R.S. beginning on July 1, 2021, the Lake County Board of Equalization will sit in the Lake County Courthouse to review the assessment roll of all taxable property located in Lake County as prepared by the Assessor, and to hear appeals from determinations of the Assessor.
Published in the Herald Democrat June 17, 2021.
