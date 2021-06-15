PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF FILING
Project: File Nos. 21-12 & 21-13, Tabor’s Star Subdivision and PUD
Applicant: Jack Saunders
Owner: Jack Saunders
Location: 500 McWethy, Leadville, CO 80461, Parcel A, Homer Placer SW¼ Section 23, T9S R80W
Request: Major Subdivision and PUD Sketch Plan
A request for consideration of 20 single-family parcels, three of which are deed restricted, on 7.2 acres and 31% open space. Access is proposed to be through the Lake County Rodeo grounds. Water and sewer is proposed to be public.
A Joint Public Hearing of the Lake County Planning Commission and Lake County Board of County Commissioners will be held July 26, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. via Zoom:
Zoom meeting information can be found on the Meeting Information page of the Planning Commission page of the Building and Land Use webpage.
The project file is available for review on the Lake County website: www.lakecountyco.com (Departments – Building & Land Use – News & Notices)
Please email Paul Clarkson, pclarkson@co.lake.co.us, or call the main office, (719) 486-2875, for additional information.
Published in the Herald Democrat June 17, 2021.
