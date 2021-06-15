PUBLIC NOTICE
DISTRICT COURT, COUNTY OF LAKE, COLORADO
Court Address:
505 Harrison Avenue
PO Box 55
Leadville, CO 80461
Plaintiffs:
BECKY BARRAZA and AUGIE BARRAZA
v.
Defendants:
VISIONARY HOMES, INC. and KEVIN RYAN
Attorney for Plaintiffs:
Elle J. Byram, #50803
Byram Law, P.C.
P.O. Box 260081
Lakewood, CO 80226 80112
Telephone: 970-368-2761
Email: elle@byramlawco.com
Case Number: 2020CV30008
SHERIFF'S NOTICE OF LEVY OR SEIZURE
SALE NO. 2021-01
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on the 10th day of May 2021, a Writ of Execution was issued out of this County directing the Sheriff of the County of Lake, State of Colorado, to levy upon and seize certain property of the above-named defendants VISIONARY HOMES, INC. and KEVIN RYAN, and the Sheriff of the County of Lake did levy upon, seize and take into her possession the following described property:
Lot 30 Block 1 Homestake #1
also known as 98 Adelaide Court, Leadville, CO 80461 (the "Property")
Now, therefore, you VISIONARY HOMES, INC. and KEVIN RYAN, the said Defendants, take notice, that within ten days from the date of service hereof, if served within the state, or if served by publication within ten days after service hereof, exclusive of the day of service, you may make and file with the Clerk of the above entitled Court a written claim of any exemption which you may have under the statutes of the State of Colorado; and in case of your failure to make and file such written claim of exemption with the Clerk of said Court your shall be deemed to have waived your right of exemption under the statutes of this state.
Witness, Visionary Homes, Inc. and Kevin Ryan. Sheriff of said Lake County you shall be deemed to have waived your right of exemption under the statutes of this state.
Witness my hand and seal at Leadville, Colorado, this 26th day of May 2021.
/s/ Sheriff Amy Reyes
Sheriff of Lake County, Colorado
STATE OF COLORADO
Lake County, State of Colorado
I do hereby certify that I have duly executed the within Notice this 26th day of May 2021 by publishing in the Herald Democrat June 3, June 10 and June 17, 2021.
/s/ Sheriff Amy Reyes
Sheriff of Lake County, Colorado
Published in the Herald Democrat June 3, 10 and 17, 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.