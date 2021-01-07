PUBLIC NOTICE
City of Leadville Public Notice
November 2020 Submitted Expenditures
Descriptions are available from the finance office, 800 Harrison Ave., or by calling 719-486-5329. Published by order of the deputy city clerk.
Acorn Petroleum 2,019.88
Amanda Mascarenas 250.00
Anita Griego 500.00
Big Horn Hardware 101.38
Century Link 169.48
Charter Communications 55.31
Cloud City Curling Club 3,000.00
Communications Solutions 8,626.11
Delta Rigging & Tools, Inc. 5,867.54
Express Toll 2.05
Front Range Fire Apparatus 596.32
Galls, LLC 834.37
Intermountain Overhead Door Service 1,443.08
Jim Schneiter 70.45
Lake County Recreation Department 500.00
Lake County Treasurer 3,608.60
LAWS-Lighting, Accessory & Warning 166.00
Leadville Sanitation District 946.40
Lyric Theatre of Leadville 2,000.00
Mountain Striping, Inc. 6,573.00
Municode 449.31
North American Directory Servi, LLLP 225.00
O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. 556.94
Parkville Water District 566.79
Petty Cash 100.00
Pinnacol Assurance 1,000.00
Police Evidence Audits, LLC 1,500.00
Pro-Electric, Inc. 6,915.94
Psychological Dimensions 1,400.00
Purchase Power 290.73
Quill Corporation 45.67
Rocky Mountain Bottled Water 37.10
Safeway, Inc. 1,223.80
Salt Lake Wholesale Sports 315.00
Silver City Printing 111.00
Snake River Fleet Services 1,381.35
Spectrum 783.43
Steve Nofziger 400.00
Tabor Opera House Preservation Foun 118,606.29
Wagner Equipment Company 489.85
Waste Management JPMC 591.79
Wellness Screening LLC 130.60
Xcel Energy 4,819.43
Xerox Financial Services 347.90
A & E Tire 3,727.50
Acorn Petroleum 1,331.39
AmeriGas 100.89
Andy's Appliance Repair 158.00
B and B Shipping and More 28.30
Betty Benson 1,579.90
Big Horn Hardware 437.15
Carlson, Edwards and O'Conner 750.00
Caselle 898.00
Charter Communications 95.30
CIRSA 100.00
Colorado Bureau of Investigation 39.50
Colorado Division of Fire Prevention 70.00
Corporate Payment Systems 7,849.88
Cowgirl Cleaning and Services Inc 6,120.00
Econo Signs 7,014.70
Ford Credit Dept 67-434 1,005.53
Front Range Fire Apparatus 330.97
Galls, LLC 2,705.99
Greg Lovegren 718.29
Herald Democrat 869.95
Joe's Lock & Key 125.00
Kyle Rogness 6,966.78
Lake County Treasurer 3,934.43
LAWS-Lighting, Accessory & Warning 827.50
Motorola Solutions, Inc. 10.95
Nicoletti-Flater Associates, PLLP 1,800.00
Quill Corporation 393.88
RG and Associates, LLC 1,144.25
Rocky Mountain General Counsel 982.33
Safeway, Inc. 1,529.75
Salt Lake Wholesale Sports 1,152.00
Snake River Fleet Services 33.07
Tyler Henning 31.95
Verizon Wireless 1,444.61
Centennial Real Estate 2,200.00
Century Link 170.82
Colorado Municipal League 1,811.00
Econo Signs 1,310.36
Herald Democrat 59.00
High Country Copiers 292.63
LH Foster Properties 2,000.00
Michow Cox & McAskin LLP 11,987.00
Peak Performance Imaging Solutions 227.70
Rocky Mountain Family Practice 1,380.00
Silver Creek Development, LLC 3,200.00
The Abbey 1,088.00
Xcel Energy 5,897.07
Published in the Herald Democrat Jan. 7, 2021.
