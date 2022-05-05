PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE TO SELL
Notice is given that pursuant to the statute 38-21.5-102 of the Colorado Revised Statutes of 1973, as amended, a public sale will be held on Tuesday, the 17th of May at 11:45 a.m. at Leadville Storage, 715 W. Chestnut St., Leadville, Colorado. A list of units where property is stored, address of storage, name of occupant and last known address follows. If no market value or if no bids are received, the goods will be otherwise disposed of.
• Victoria Mayfield, Unit 11
205 E. Sixth St., Leadville CO 80461
• Corey Litteral, Unit 79
424 E. Eighth St., Leadville, CO 80461
Please note: No payment will be accepted after Monday, May 16, 2022 at 5:00 p.m., NO EXCEPTIONS. If balance is not paid by the above date your unit will be auctioned. In addition to the auction bid, a $150 cash deposit will be held until the unit is completely vacated.
Published in the Herald Democrat April 21 and 28 and May 5 and 12, 2022.
