NOTICE OF A JOINT PUBLIC MEETING
Notice is hereby given that the Lake County Building Board of Review will conduct a Joint Public Hearing with the Lake County Board of County Commissioners on May 24, 2022 in the Commissioners' Meeting Room at the Lake County Courthouse, Room 134, 505 Harrison Ave., Leadville, Colorado, or via Zoom (access information can be found on the county website: www.lakecountyco.com). The purpose of this hearing is to consider and take public comment pursuant to Title 30 C.R.S. § 30-28-204 regarding:
The adoption of the 2018 I-codes by resolution including certain amendments.
1. Proposal to repeal the previously adopted building codes under Resolution 17-22
2. Proposal to adopt the following codes:
1. International Building Code, 2018 edition, published by the International Code Council.
2. International Residential Code, 2018 edition, published by the International Code Council, including Appendices E, F and G.
3. The International Mechanical Code, 2018 edition, published by the International Code Council.
4. International Plumbing Code, 2018 edition, published by the International Code Council, the specific edition as promulgated, adopted, and amended by the State of Colorado Plumbing Board and/or its successors.
5. International Fuel Gas Code, 2018 edition, published by the International Code Council.
6. International Fire Code, 2018 edition, published by the International Code Council, including Appendices A,B, C, D, and F.
7. National Electrical Code, published by the National Fire Protection Association, the specific edition as promulgated, adopted, and amended by the State of Colorado Electrical Board and/or its successors.
8. International Existing Building Code, 2018 edition, published by the International Code Council.
9. International Energy Conservation Code, 2018 edition, published by the International Code Council.
3. Board of Review resolution presentation addressing amendments
The project file, No. 22-15, is available for review in the Leadville/Lake County Building Department at the Lake County Courthouse from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, holidays excepted. The proposed resolution may also be viewed on the County website, www.lakecountyco.com, under Departments - Building & Land Use. For additional information, please contact Anne Schneider or John Castello at 719.486.2875 or aschneider@co.lake.co.us.
Published in the Herald Democrat May 5, 2022.
