PUBLIC NOTICE
PUBLIC NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING AND
HEARING DATES FOR A PROPOSED
CERTIFICATE OF APPROPRIATENESS for
DEMOLITION LOCATED AT 304 West 7th Street
Notice is hereby given to consider a proposed Certificate of Appropriateness for DEMOLITION submitted by Jacquelynn Ross and Christopher Ricketts (JT) for the building located at 304 West Seventh Street, Leadville, Colorado. Legal description of the property is: W ½ LOT 2 BLK 52 STEVENS & LEITER SUB LOT 3 BLK 52 SUB S & L. The proposed Certificate of Appropriateness will be considered by the Historic Preservation Commission at a public meeting at 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. The Historic Preservation Commission will make a recommendation to Leadville City Council. Leadville City Council will consider the matter at a public hearing at the City Council meeting on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at 6:00 p.m.
Zoning of the property is in the Traditional Residential (R2) District and it is located within the Leadville National Historic Landmark District. All interested parties are urged to attend. All written comments, other than those presented at the public hearing, must be received at City Hall, 800 Harrison Ave., Leadville, CO 80461, by mail or personal delivery by 3:00 p.m. on Monday, May 23, 2022.
This public notice given by order of Lori Tye, Administrative Assistant, City of Leadville, submitted on May 2, 2022 and published in the Herald Democrat on May 5, 2022.
The City of Leadville complies with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), and thus requests 24-hour prior notice to make reasonable accommodations at any City meeting or hearing for any individual with a disability covered by the ADA.
Published in the Herald Democrat May 5, 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.