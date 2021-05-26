PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR ISSUANCE OF A
TREASURER’S DEED
In accordance with Colorado Revised State Statute
39-11-128 II, the county treasurer must give notice
to all persons having interest or title of record to
real estate sold for taxes before a Treasurer’s Deed
may be issued.
Therefore, let it be known that on the 13th day of
November 2013 A.D., the Lake County Treasurer in
the State of Colorado sold at a public tax lien sale
the following described real estate situate in the
County of Lake, State of Colorado, to-wit:
US Mineral Survey #2871 an undivided 2/7 interest
in the Boulder City Mining Claim 13-11-81 T L
Cont. 10.330 Acres Schedule #N001275
That the said real estate was taxed or specially assessed
in the name of Alice M. Busch for the 2012
property taxes. The said County Treasurer issued a
tax lien certificate to Marc Johnson.
On May 12, 2021, Marc Johnson made a request
upon the Lake County Treasurer for a Treasurer’s
Deed to said real estate.
With this publication, the Lake County Treasurer
is notifying Alice M. Busch, the current title of record
holder, that Marc Johnson is applying for a
Treasurer’s Deed. This notice is also notifying the
following who hold an interest in the same Mining
Claim: Janet Meyer Dickson, David L. Duffield, Alicia
E. Kendrick Estate, John J. Mahon Jr., Delbert R.
Mahone, Margie M. Laub, Albert G. Meyer, Steven
H. Meyer and Malena L. Duffield Palin.
A Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said real estate
to Marc Johnson at 4:30 p.m. on the 21st day of
October 2021, unless the same has been redeemed
by Alice M. Busch or her recognized agent. The said
tax lien certificate may be redeemed from the Treasurer’
s Deed process at any time prior to the actual
execution of the Treasurer’s Deed.
Witness my hand this 3rd day of June 2021, A.D.
Padraic D. Smith/Lake County Treasur
Published in the Herald Democrat May 27 and June
3 and 10, 2021.
