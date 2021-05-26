PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR ISSUANCE OF A

TREASURER’S DEED

In accordance with Colorado Revised State Statute

39-11-128 II, the county treasurer must give notice

to all persons having interest or title of record to

real estate sold for taxes before a Treasurer’s Deed

may be issued.

Therefore, let it be known that on the 13th day of

November 2013 A.D., the Lake County Treasurer in

the State of Colorado sold at a public tax lien sale

the following described real estate situate in the

County of Lake, State of Colorado, to-wit:

US Mineral Survey #2871 an undivided 2/7 interest

in the Boulder City Mining Claim 13-11-81 T L

Cont. 10.330 Acres Schedule #N001275

That the said real estate was taxed or specially assessed

in the name of Alice M. Busch for the 2012

property taxes. The said County Treasurer issued a

tax lien certificate to Marc Johnson.

On May 12, 2021, Marc Johnson made a request

upon the Lake County Treasurer for a Treasurer’s

Deed to said real estate.

With this publication, the Lake County Treasurer

is notifying Alice M. Busch, the current title of record

holder, that Marc Johnson is applying for a

Treasurer’s Deed. This notice is also notifying the

following who hold an interest in the same Mining

Claim: Janet Meyer Dickson, David L. Duffield, Alicia

E. Kendrick Estate, John J. Mahon Jr., Delbert R.

Mahone, Margie M. Laub, Albert G. Meyer, Steven

H. Meyer and Malena L. Duffield Palin.

A Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said real estate

to Marc Johnson at 4:30 p.m. on the 21st day of

October 2021, unless the same has been redeemed

by Alice M. Busch or her recognized agent. The said

tax lien certificate may be redeemed from the Treasurer’

s Deed process at any time prior to the actual

execution of the Treasurer’s Deed.

Witness my hand this 3rd day of June 2021, A.D.

Padraic D. Smith/Lake County Treasur

Published in the Herald Democrat May 27 and June

3 and 10, 2021.

