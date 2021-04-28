PUBLIC NOTICE
City of Leadville Public Notice
March 2021 Submitted Expenditures
Descriptions are available from the finance Office, 800 Harrison Ave., or by calling 719-486-5329.
Acorn Petroleum 5,310.70
Alex Conlin 172.09
Amanda Redd 675.00
AmeriGas 452.44
Axon Enterprises, Inc. 1,020.00
B and B Shipping and More 8.41
Big Horn Hardware 587.85
Buena Vista Veterinary Clinic, Inc. 569.02
Carlson Edwards and O'Conner 750.00
Caselle 898.00
Century Link 381.81
Chad Most 112.44
Charter Communications 105.30
CIRSA 1,000.00
Clint Conter 297.00
Colorado Bureau of Investigation 39.50
Colorado Division of Fire Prevention 50.00
Communications Solutions 247.09
Corporate Payment Systems 11,363.90
Cowgirl Cleaning Services Inc 2,970.00
Ford Credit Dept 1,005.53
Ford Motor Credit Company 2,501.65
Full Circle of Lake County, Inc. 50,000.00
Galls, LLC 198.99
Herald Democrat 928.13
High Country Copiers 164.85
High Country Developers, LLC 54,196.10
Joseph Ruma 150.00
L.N. Curtis and Sons 1,847.75
Lake County Build A Generation 200.00
Leadville Lake County Economic Devel 76,743.74
Leadville Sanitation District 921.04
Leadville Snowy Peaks 105.00
Leadville Veterinary Clinic, Inc. 1,597.44
LH Foster Porperties 2,000.00
Lucille Baca 22.00
Maria De Leo 112.50
Michow Cox & McAskin LLP 26,032.25
Mountain Heating, Inc. 120.00
MUNIRevs Inc. 4,791.66
Nicoletti-Flater Associates, PLLP 1,500.00
O'Reilly Automotive 654.59
Parkville Water District 440.80
Peak Performance Imaging Solutions 2,997.75
Pinnacol Assurance 10,289.00
Pro-Electric, Inc. 880.00
Pumphouse Carwash and Lube 8.00
Purchase Power 201.00
Quill Corporation 811.00
RG and Associates, LLC 1,839.75
Rocky Mountain Bottled Water 45.25
Rocky Mountain General Counsel 956.25
Safeway, Inc. 1,029.75
Showtime Sign & Shirt Co. 1,221.50
Silver City Automotive, Inc. 32.45
Silver City Printing 15.98
Siver Creek Development, LLC 1,600.00
Spectrum 808.65
Steve Nofziger 900.00
Technology Systems Consultants 527.44
Tri-Tech Forensics, Inc. 307.55
Verizon Wireless 1,250.00
Wagner Equipment Company 3,036.72
Waste Management 613.09
Wellness Screening LLC 144.64
Western Security Systems 105.00
Xcel Energy 7,209.28
Xerox Financial Services 347.90
Total for March 2021 290,422.52
Published in the Herald Democrat April 29, 2021.
