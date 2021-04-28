PUBLIC NOTICE

City of Leadville Public Notice

March 2021 Submitted Expenditures

Descriptions are available from the finance Office, 800 Harrison Ave., or by calling 719-486-5329.

Acorn Petroleum                           5,310.70

Alex Conlin                                     172.09

Amanda Redd                                 675.00

AmeriGas                                       452.44

Axon Enterprises, Inc.                    1,020.00

B and B Shipping and More                  8.41

Big Horn Hardware                          587.85

Buena Vista Veterinary Clinic, Inc.      569.02

Carlson Edwards and O'Conner         750.00

Caselle                                          898.00

Century Link                                   381.81

Chad Most                                      112.44

Charter Communications                  105.30

CIRSA                                         1,000.00

Clint Conter                                    297.00

Colorado Bureau of Investigation         39.50

Colorado Division of Fire Prevention    50.00

Communications Solutions                247.09

Corporate Payment Systems         11,363.90

Cowgirl Cleaning Services Inc         2,970.00

Ford Credit Dept                           1,005.53

Ford Motor Credit Company           2,501.65

Full Circle of Lake County, Inc.      50,000.00

Galls, LLC                                      198.99

Herald Democrat                             928.13

High Country Copiers                       164.85

High Country Developers, LLC      54,196.10

Joseph Ruma                                 150.00

L.N. Curtis and Sons                     1,847.75

Lake County Build A Generation        200.00

Leadville Lake County Economic Devel 76,743.74

Leadville Sanitation District               921.04

Leadville Snowy Peaks                     105.00

Leadville Veterinary Clinic, Inc.       1,597.44

LH Foster Porperties                     2,000.00

Lucille Baca                                      22.00

Maria De Leo                                  112.50

Michow Cox & McAskin LLP         26,032.25

Mountain Heating, Inc.                     120.00

MUNIRevs Inc.                             4,791.66

Nicoletti-Flater Associates, PLLP     1,500.00

O'Reilly Automotive                          654.59

Parkville Water District                     440.80

Peak Performance Imaging Solutions 2,997.75

Pinnacol Assurance                     10,289.00

Pro-Electric, Inc.                              880.00

Pumphouse Carwash and Lube            8.00

Purchase Power                              201.00

Quill Corporation                             811.00

RG and Associates, LLC                1,839.75

Rocky Mountain Bottled Water            45.25

Rocky Mountain General Counsel      956.25

Safeway, Inc.                               1,029.75

Showtime Sign & Shirt Co.             1,221.50

Silver City Automotive, Inc.                 32.45

Silver City Printing                             15.98

Siver Creek Development, LLC       1,600.00

Spectrum                                       808.65

Steve Nofziger                                900.00

Technology Systems Consultants      527.44

Tri-Tech Forensics, Inc.                    307.55

Verizon Wireless                           1,250.00

Wagner Equipment Company         3,036.72

Waste Management                         613.09

Wellness Screening LLC                   144.64

Western Security Systems                105.00

Xcel Energy                                 7,209.28

Xerox Financial Services                  347.90

Total for March 2021                  290,422.52

Published in the Herald Democrat April 29, 2021.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.