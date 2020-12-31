PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR ISSUANCE OF A TREASURER’S DEED
In accordance with Colorado Revised State Statute 39-11-128 II, the county treasurer must give notice to all persons having interest or title of record to real estate sold for taxes before a Treasurer’s Deed may be issued.
Therefore, let it be known that on the 8th day of November 2017 A.D., the Lake County Treasurer in the State of Colorado sold at a public tax lien sale the following described real estate situate in the County of Lake, State of Colorado, to-wit:
Lot 119 Twin Lakes Addition 1C,
Mt Elbert Plamor Ranch
That the said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the names of Wendi Ann Thompson and Christy Joy Thompson for the 2016 property taxes. The said County Treasurer issued a tax lien certificate to Jacek Kosla.
On November 11th, 2020, Jacek Kosla made a request upon the Lake County Treasurer for a Treasurer’s Deed to said real estate.
The Lake County Treasurer, with this publication, is notifying Wendi Ann Thompson and Christy Joy Thompson, the current title of record holders, as well as the Mt. Elbert Water Association, who holds interest in the property, that Jacek Kosla is applying for a Treasurer’s Deed.
A Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said real estate to Jacek Kosla at 4:30 p.m. on the 7th day of April 2021, unless the same has been redeemed by Wendi Ann Thompson or Christy Joy Thompson or their recognized agents. The said tax lien certificate may be redeemed from the Treasurer’s Deed process at any time prior to the actual execution of the Treasurer’s Deed.
Witness my hand this 17th day of December 2020, A.D.
Padraic D. Smith/Lake County Treasurer
Published in the Herald Democrat Dec. 17, 24 and 31, 2020.
