PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE TO NON-CUSTODIAL PARENT BY

PUBLICATION

Notice to: Dylan Drugan, non-custodial parent

Notice is given that a hearing is scheduled as follows:

Date: Sept. 20, 2022

Time: 4 p.m.

Location: Lake County Courthouse

for the purpose of requesting a change of name for

Jace Leo Trujillo.

At this hearing the Court may enter an order changing the name of the minor child.

To support or voice objection ot the proposed name change, you must appear at the hearing.

Date: Aug. 10, 2022

Brianna Medina

150 Hwy 300 Lot 88

Leadville, CO 80461

Published in the Herald Democrat Aug. 18 and 25 and Sept. 1, 2022.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.