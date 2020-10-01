PUBLIC NOTICE
SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION
THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF COLORADO
TO ALL PERSONS WHO MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST IN THE REAL PROPERTY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:
THE PORTION OF LAND TOTALING .440 ACRES AT THE ENTRANCE OF ST. JOSEPH’S CATHOLIC CEMETERY ON COUNTY ROAD 4, LEADVILLE, COLORADO.
You are hereby summoned and required to appear and defend against the claims of the complaint filed with the court in this action, by filing with the clerk of this court an answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within 21 days after the service of this summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication. A copy of the complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the court.
If you fail to file your answer or other response to the complaint in writing within 21 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be rendered against you by the court for the relief demanded in the complaint without further notice.
This is an action to quiet title of the Plaintiff in and to the real property situate in Lake County, Colorado, described in the attached Exhibit A, incorporated herein.
DATED this 24th day of September, 2020.
Published in the Herald Democrat.
First Publication: October 1, 2020.
Last Publication: October 29, 2020.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Ryan J. Klein
Published in the Herald Democrat Oct. 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29, 2020.
