PUBLIC NOTICE
CITY OF LEADVILLE, COLORADO
NOTICE OF ORDINANCE PASSED ON FIRST READING
Notice is hereby given that at its regular meeting on Tuesday, July 19, 2022 at 6:00 p.m., the City Council of the City of Leadville adopted the following ordinance on first reading. The City Council will consider this ordinance on second and final reading at its regular meeting on August 2, 2022 at 6:00 p.m.:
ORDINANCE NO. 7
SERIES OF 2022
AN ORDINANCE REPEALING AND REENACTING CHAPTERS 15.04, 15.08 AND 15.16 OF THE CITY OF LEADVILLE MUNICIPAL CODE TO ADOPT BY REFERENCE THE 2018 INTERNATIONAL BUILDING CODE, THE 2018 INTERNATIONAL RESIDENTIAL CODE, THE 2018 INTERNATIONAL MECHANICAL CODE, THE 2018 INTERNATIONAL PLUMBING CODE, THE 2018 INTERNATIONAL FUEL GAS CODE, THE 2018 INTERNATIONAL EXISTING BUILDING CODE, THE 2020 NATIONAL
ELECTRICAL CODE, AND THE 2018
INTERNATIONAL FIRE CODE; MAKING SPECIFIC AMENDMENTS THERETO; AND PROVIDING PENALTIES FOR VIOLATIONS THEREOF.
WHEREAS, the City Council of the City of Leadville (“City Council”) possesses the authority pursuant to C.R.S. § 31-15-401 and its general police powers to pass and enforce regulations which may be necessary or expedient for the promotion of the health, safety and welfare of the citizens of Leadville; and
WHEREAS, pursuant to C.R.S. § 31-16-201 et seq., the City may adopt any code by reference provided that the municipality provides proper notice and holds a public hearing prior to such adoption by reference; and
WHEREAS, the City has previously adopted by reference the following codes: the 2012 International Building Code, the 2012 International Residential Code, the 2012 International Mechanical Code, the 2012 International Plumbing Code, the 2012 International Fuel Gas Code, the 2012 International Existing Building Code, and the 2012 International Fire Code; and
WHEREAS, periodically it is necessary for the City to update those building and fire codes which are adopted by reference in order to remain technically current; and
WHEREAS, pursuant to C.R.S. § 12-115-107, the City is required to adopt the most recently adopted version of the National Electrical Code, which is currently the 2020 National Electrical Code; and
WHEREAS, the City desires to adopt by reference the following codes: the 2018 International Building Code, the 2018 International Residential Code, the 2018 International Mechanical Code, the 2018 International Plumbing Code, the 2018 International Fuel Gas Code, the 2018 International Existing Building Code, the 2020 National Electrical Code, and the 2018 International Fire Code; and
WHEREAS, the City held a public hearing on August 2, 2022, with proper notice provided, to consider adoption of such codes as required by law; and
WHEREAS, copies of all codes adopted herein, will be available for inspection at the office of the Deputy City Clerk located at 800 Harrison Avenue, Leadville, Colorado 80461; and
WHEREAS, the City Council finds this ordinance and adoption of these codes by reference to be necessary in furtherance of the health, safety, and welfare of its citizens.
NOW THEREFORE, BE IT ORDAINED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF CITY OF LEADVILLE, COLORADO:
Section 1. Recitals. The recitals contained above are incorporated herein by reference and are adopted as findings and determinations of the City Council.
Section 2. Chapter 15.04 Repealed and Replaced. Chapter 15.04 entitled, “Technical Building Codes” is hereby repealed and replaced to read in full as follows:
CHAPTER 15.04
TECHNICAL BUILDING CODES
Sec. 15.04.010. Codes Adopted.
(a) The International Building Code (IBC), 2018 Edition, as published by the International Code Council, Inc., 500 New Jersey Avenue, NW 6th Floor, Washington DC 20001, Chapters 1 through 35 inclusive, is hereby adopted by reference as the City of Leadville Building Code as if fully set out in this section with the additions, deletions, insertions, and changes as set forth in Section 15.04.020.
(b) The International Residential Code (IRC), 2018 Edition as published by the International Code Council, Inc, 500 New Jersey Avenue, NW 6th Floor, Washington DC 20001, Chapters 1 through 44 inclusive and Appendix Chapters E, F and G, is hereby adopted by reference as the City of Leadville Residential Building Code (“IRC”) as if fully set out in this section with the additions, deletions, insertions, and changes as set forth in section 15.04.030.
(c) The International Mechanical Code (IMC), 20128 Edition as published by the International Code Council, Inc, 500 New Jersey Avenue, NW 6th Floor, Washington DC 20001, Chapters 1 through 15 inclusive, is hereby adopted by reference as the City of Leadville Mechanical Code as if fully set out in this section with the additions, deletions, insertions, and changes as set forth in Section 15.04.040.
(d) The International Plumbing Code (IPC), 2018 Edition, as published by the International Code Council, Inc., 500 New Jersey Avenue, NW 6th Floor, Washington DC 20001, and as amended by the State of Colorado Plumbing Board and/or its successors, Chapters 1 through 14 inclusive, is hereby adopted by reference as the City of Leadville Building Plumbing Code as if fully set out in this section with the additions, deletions, insertions, and changes as set forth in Section 15.04.050.
(e) The International Fuel Gas Code (IFGC), 2018 Edition, as published by the International Code Council, Inc., 500 New Jersey Avenue, NW 6th Floor, Washington DC 20001, Chapters 1 through 8 inclusive, is hereby adopted by reference as the City of Leadville Building Fuel Gas Code as if fully set out in this section with the additions, deletions, insertions, and changes as set forth in Section 15.04.060.
(f) The International Existing Building Code (IEBC), 2018 Edition, as published by the International Code Council, Inc., 500 New Jersey Avenue, NW 6th Floor, Washington DC 20001, Chapters 1 through 3516 inclusive, is hereby adopted by reference as the City of Leadville Existing Building Code as if fully set out in this section with the additions, deletions, insertions, and changes as set forth in Section 15.04.070.
(g) The National Electrical Code (NEC), published by the National Fire Protection Association, One Batterymarch Park, Quincy, MA 02269, the specific edition as promulgated, adopted, and amended by the State of Colorado Electrical Board and/or its successors, is hereby adopted by reference as the City of Leadville Electrical Code as if fully set out in this section.
Sec. 15.04.020. Amendment to 2018 International Building Code.
The 2018 IBC adopted in Section 15.04.010 is hereby amended with the following additions, deletions, and/or changes:
(1) IBC Section 101.1 (Title) is hereby amended to read as follows:
Sec. 101.1. Title.
These regulations shall be known as the Building Code of the City of Leadville, hereinafter referred to as “the IBC” or “this Code.”
(2) IBC Section 101.2 (Scope) is hereby amended with the addition of a new subsection 101.2.2 entitled, “Permits” to read as follows:
Sec. 101.2.2. Permits.
This Code shall apply to all permits applied for after the effective date of the Ordinance adopting by reference the 2018 IBC.
(3) IBC Section 101.2 (Scope) is hereby amended with the addition of a new subsection 101.2.3 entitled, “Preemption” to read as follows:
Sec. 101.2.3. Preemption.
Whenever State law or State regulation imposes higher standards than are required by this code, the State law or State regulation providing the higher standard shall govern. When the standards imposed by this code are higher than the standards imposed by any other law, regulation, or ordinance of any governmental body, the standards of this code shall apply.
(4) IBC Section 101.4.3 (Plumbing) is hereby amended to read as follows:
Sec. 101.4.3. Plumbing.
The provisions of the International Plumbing Code shall apply to the installation, alteration, repair, and replacement of plumbing systems, including equipment, appliances, fixtures, fittings, appurtenances, and where connected to a water or sewer system and all aspects of a medical gas systems.
(5) IBC Section 101.4.4 (Property Maintenance) is hereby deleted in its entirety.
(6) IBC Section 101.4.5 (Fire Prevention) is hereby deleted in its entirety.
(7) IBC Section 101.4 (Referenced Codes) is hereby amended with the addition of a new Section 101.4.8 entitled “Electrical” to read as follows:
Sec. 101.4.8. Electrical.
The provisions of the National Electrical Code, the specific addition as adopted and amended by the State of Colorado Electrical Board, and or its successor(s), shall apply to the installation of electrical systems, including alterations, repairs, replacement, equipment, appliances, fixtures, fittings, and appurtenances thereto.
(8) IBC Section 102.6 (Existing Structures) is hereby amended to read as follows:
Sec. 102.6. Existing Structure.
The legal occupancy of any structure existing on the date of adoption of this code shall be permitted to continue without change, except as otherwise specifically provided in this code, the International Existing Code or the International Fire Code.
(9) IBC Section 103 (Department of Building Safety) and its corresponding subsections are hereby deleted in its entirety.
(10) IBC Section 105.1.1 (Annual Permit) is hereby deleted in its entirety.
(11) IBC Section 105.1.2 (Annual Permit Records) is hereby deleted in its entirety.
(12) IBC Section 105.2 (Work Exempt from Permit) is hereby amended with the addition of the following:
Sec. 105.2. Work Exempt from Permit.
Work exempted from requiring a building permit for construction of the building does not preclude any required approval from the Planning and Zoning Department to ensure compliance with zoning, use, and building setbacks. Unless otherwise exempted by this code, separate plumbing, electrical, and mechanical permits may be required for the building if such work would normally require permits. Exemption from the permit requirements of this code shall not be deemed to grant authorization for any work to be done in any manner in violation of the provisions of this code or any other laws or Ordinances of this jurisdiction.
The area of an exempt building in 105.2 of this section, shall be changed to two hundred (200) square feet to conform to that allowed under Section Rl05.2 of the International Residential Code.
The following work will not require a permit:
1) Drywall installation under two hundred (200) square feet.
2) Window replacement not requiring change of headers or structural members.
3) Replacement of exterior siding less than two hundred (200) square feet.
4) Insulation installation less than two hundred (200) square feet in existing structures.
(13) IBC Section 107.1 (General) is hereby amended with a new subsection 107.1.1 entitled, “Responsibility for Preparation of Plans and Specifications” to read as follows:
Sec. 107.1.1. Responsibility for Preparation of Plans and Specifications.
In accordance with Section 107.1 (General), the Building Official shall require plans, computations, and specifications to be prepared, designed, and stamped by an engineer or architect licensed in the State of Colorado when, but not limited to:
1) Foundations are constructed on caissons or any other method other than spread footings.
2) Roof framing or wall framing is "other than standard" construction not conforming to the requirements of Chapters 16 and 23.
3) All Buildings classified in Groups A, B, E, F, H, I, M, R-1, R-2, R-4, and S occupancies.
4) Plans that, in the judgment of the Building Official, are submitted which are severely lacking in information showing compliance with the code, must be designed, and resubmitted by a professional draftsperson.
(14) IBC Section 107.2.1 (Information on Construction Documents) is hereby amended to read as follows:
Sec. 107.2.1. Information on Construction Documents.
Construction documents shall be dimensioned and drawn on suitable material. Electronic media documents are permitted to be submitted where approved by the Building Official. Construction documents shall be of sufficient clarity to indicate the location, nature, and extent of the work proposed and show in detail that it will conform to the provisions of this code and relevant laws, ordinances, rules and regulations, as determined by the Building Official.
Each sheet of each set plan shall provide the name of the person who prepared such plans and/or specifications.
(15) IBC Section 107.3.3 (Phased Approval) is hereby amended to read as follows:
Sec. 107.3.3. Phased Approval.
The Building Official is authorized to issue a permit for the construction of foundations or any other part of a building or structure before the construction documents for the whole building or structure have been filed complying with pertinent requirements of this code. The holder of such permit for the foundation or other parts of a building or structure shall proceed at the holder’s own risk with the building operation and without assurance that a permit for the entire structure will be granted.
When a permit has been issued for part of a building or structure and the City adopts a new building code, new permits may be issued for the remaining portion of the building or structure under the provisions and requirements of the code in effect at the time the first permit was issued, if the remaining permits are issued within one year of the adoption of the new code.
(16) IBC Section 108.3 (Temporary Power) is hereby amended to read as follows:
Sec. 108.3. Temporary Power.
The Building Official is authorized to give permission to temporarily supply and use power in part of an electric installation before such installation has been fully completed and the final certificate of completion has been issued. The part covered by the temporary certificate shall comply with the requirements specified for temporary lighting, heat or power in the National Electrical Code or its successor as may be adopted by the State of Colorado Electrical Board.
(17) IBC Section 109.2 (Schedule of Permit Fees) is hereby repealed in its entirety and replaced to read as follows:
Sec. 109.2. Schedule of Permit Fees.
Fees shall be as provided for in Appendix A.
(18) IBC Section 109.4 (Work Commencing Before Permit Issuance) is hereby amended to read as follows:
Sec. 109.4. Work Commencing Before Permit Issuance.
Any person who commences any work on a building, structure, electrical, gas, mechanical or plumbing system before obtaining the necessary permits shall be subject to punitive charges. The charge shall be no less than twice the normal permit fee for the work being done plus an hourly charge for any additional inspections.
(19) IBC Section 109.6 (Refunds) is hereby amended to read as follows:
Sec. 109.6. Refunds.
The Building Official is authorized to establish a refund policy.
The Building Official may authorize refunding of not more than eighty percent (80%) of the permit fee when no work has been done under a permit issued in accordance with this code. The original applicant must make a request in writing within one hundred eighty (180) days of the original fee payment. If a plan review was charged and appropriate plan review performed, no portion of this part of fee is refundable.
(20) IBC Section 110.1 (General) is hereby amended to read as follows:
Sec. 110.1. General.
Construction or work for which a permit is required shall be subject to inspection by the Building Official and such construction or work shall remain visible and able to be accessed for inspection purposes until approved. Approval as a result of an inspection shall not be constructed to be an approval of a violation of the provisions of this code or of other ordinances of the City. Inspections presuming to give authority to violate or cancel the provisions of this code or other ordinances of the city shall not be valid. It shall be the duty of the owner or the owner’s authorized agent to cause the work to remain visible and able to be accessed for inspection purposes. Neither the Building Official nor the city shall be liable for expense entailed in the removal or replacement of any material required to allow inspection.
Inspections shall be as provided for in Appendix D.
(21) IBC Section 110.3 (Required Inspections) shall be amended to read as follows:
Sec. 110.3. Required Inspections.
The Building Official, upon notification, shall make the inspections set forth in Sections 110.3.1 through 110.3.12.
(22) IBC Section 110.3 (Required Inspections) shall be amended with the addition of a new subsection 110.3.12. entitled, “Reinspection” to read as follows:
Sec. 110.3.12. Reinspection.
The Building Official may impose a reinspection fee if code violations are not corrected and required work that has been requested by the Building Official is not complete or requires an additional inspection.
(23) IBC Section 111.3 (Temporary Occupancy) is hereby amended to read as follows:
Sec. 111.3. Temporary Occupancy.
The Building Official is authorized to issue a temporary certificate of occupancy before the completion of the entire work covered by the permit, provided that such portion or portions shall be occupied safely. The temporary certificate of occupancy is valid for ninety (90) days permitted, at the discretion of the Building Official.
(24) IBC Section 113 (Board of Appeals), and its subsections, are amended by replacing “Board of Appeals” with the “Board of Review.”
(25) IBC Section 502.1 (Address Identification) is hereby amended to read as follows:
Sec. 502.1. Address Identification.
New and existing buildings shall be provided with approved address identification. Each character shall be not less than five (5) inches in height and not less than one half inch (1/2 inch) in width.
(26) IBC Section 901.5 (Acceptance Tests) is hereby amended with the addition of a new subsection 901.5.1 entitled “Special Inspector” to read as follows:
Sec. 901.5.1. Special Inspector.
All fire protection systems required by this chapter shall be inspected and approved by a special inspector. The inspector shall be an employee of the fire department having jurisdiction or another qualified individual with prior approval of the Building Official. Inspections and approvals shall be documented and submitted as per Chapter 17 of this code.
(27) IBC Section 1301.1.1 (Criteria) is hereby amended to read as follows:
Sec. 1301.1.1. Criteria.
Buildings shall be designed and constructed in accordance with the 2018 International Energy Conservation Code.
(28) IBC Section 1505.1 (General), Table 105.1 (Minimum Roof Covering Classification for Types of Construction) is hereby amended by the deletion of superscript “a.”
(29) IBC Section 1608 (Snow Loads) shall be amended to read as follows:
Sec. 1608. Snow Loads.
Snow load calculations shall be based on values provided for in Appendix E.
(30) IBC Chapter 27 (Electrical) is hereby deleted in its entirety.
(31) IBC Section 2901.1 (Scope) is hereby amended to read as follows:
Sec. 2901.1. Scope.
The provisions of this chapter and the International Plumbing Code shall govern the design, construction, erection, and installation of plumbing components, appliances, equipment, and systems used in buildings and structures covered by this code. Toilet and bathing rooms shall be constructed in accordance with Section 1209. The International Fire Code, the International Property Maintenance Code and the International Plumbing Cod shall govern the use and maintenance of plumbing components, appliance, equipment, and systems. The International Existing Building Code and the International Plumbing Code shall govern the alteration, repair, relocation, replacement, and addition of plumbing components, appliances, equipment, and systems.
Sec. 15.04.030. Amendment to 2018 International Residential Code.
The 2018 IRC adopted in Section 15.04.010 is hereby amended with the following additions, deletions, and/or changes:
(1) IRC Section R101.1 (Title) is hereby amended to read as follows:
R101.1. Title.
These provisions shall be known as the Residential Code for One and Two-Family Dwellings of the City of Leadville, and shall be cited as such and will be referred to herein as “the IRC” and “this code.”
(2) IRC Section R101.2 (Scope) is hereby amended to read as follows:
R101.2. Scope.
The provisions of this code shall be apply to the construction, alteration, movement, enlargement, replacement, repair, equipment, use and occupancy, location, removal and demolition of detached one and two-family dwellings and townhouses not more than three (3) stories above grade plan in height with a separate means of egress and their accessory structures not more than three (3) stories above grade plane in height.
Exception: Existing buildings undergoing repair, alterations or additions, and change of occupancy shall be permitted to comply with the International Residential Code, 2012 Edition, if the work was originally permitted under this code within one year of the adoption of the 2018 code.
(3) IRC Section R101.2.2 (Other Laws) is hereby amended to read as follows:
Sec. R101.2.2. Other Laws.
The provision of this code shall not be deemed to nullify any provisions of local, state, or federal law. Whenever a State law or regulation imposes higher standards than are required by this code, the State law or State regulation providing the higher standard shall govern. When the standards imposed by this code are higher than the standards imposed by any other law, regulation, or ordinance of any governmental body, the standards of this code shall apply.
(4) IRC Section R102.7 (Existing Structures) is hereby amended to read as follows:
Sec. R102.7. Existing Structures.
The legal occupancy of any structure existing on the date of adoption of this code shall be permitted to continue without change, except as is specifically covered in this code, or the International Fire Code, or as is deemed necessary by the Building Official for the general safety and welfare of the occupants and the public.
(5) IRC Section R103 (Department of Building Safety) is hereby deleted in its entirety.
(6) IRC Section R104.8 (Liability) is hereby amended to read as follows:
Sec. R104.8. Liability.
The Building Official, member of the board of appeals or employee charged with the enforcement of this code, while acting for the jurisdiction in good faith and without malice in the discharge of the duties required by this code or other pertinent law or ordinance, shall not thereby be rendered civilly or criminally liable personally and is hereby relieved from personal liability for any damage accruing to persons or property as a result of any act or by reason of an act or omission in the discharge of official duties.
The issuance of a permit based on plans, specifications and other data shall not prevent the Building Official from thereafter requiring the correction of errors on said plans, specifications, and other data, or from preventing building operations being carried on thereunder, when in violation of this code, or any other Ordinance, or from collecting additional fees as appropriate. Nothing in this code is intended to authorize any person or agency with development review authority, other than the Building Official, to deny the issuance of a building permit hereunder.
The Building Official is hereby authorized and directed to enforce all of the provisions of this code; however, a guarantee that all building(s) and all structures have been constructed in accordance with all of the provisions of this code is neither intended nor implied.
(7) IRC Section R105.2 (Work Exempt from Permit) is hereby as follows with deletions shown in strikethrough text and additions shown in underlined text:
Sec. R105.2. Work Exempt from Permit.
Building:
2. Fences not over 7 feet (2134 mm) high. Fences six (6) feet or less in height.
11. Drywall installation in buildings under two hundred (200) square feet.
12. Window replacement whereby installing code compliance windows that do not require a change of headers or structural members.
13. Replacement of exterior siding less than two hundred (200) square feet.
14. Insulation installation less than two hundred (200) square feet in existing structures.
Work exempted from requiring a building permit for construction of the building does not preclude any required approval from the Planning and Zoning to ensure compliance with zoning, use, and building setbacks. Unless otherwise exempted by this code, separate plumbing, electrical, and mechanical permits may be required for the building if such work would normally require permits.
(8) IRC Section R106.1.1 (Information on Construction Documents) is amended as follows:
Sec. R106.1.1. Information on Construction Documents.
Construction documents shall be drawn upon suitable material. Electronic media documents are permitted to be submitted where approved to the Building Official. Construction documents shall be of sufficient clarity to indicate the location, nature, and extent of the work proposed and show in detail that it will conform to the provisions of this code and relevant laws, ordinances, rules and regulations, as determined by the Building Official.
Each sheet of each set of plans shall give the name of the person who prepared such plans and specifications.
(9) IRC Section R106.3.3 (Phased Approval) is hereby amended to read as follows:
Sec. R106.3.3. Phased Approval.
When a permit has been issued for part of a building or structure and the City adopts a new building code, new permits may be issued for the remaining portion of the building or structure under the provisions and requirements of the code in effect at the time the immediately preceding permit was issued, if the remaining permits are issued within one year of the adoption of the new code.
(10) IRC Section R106.3 (Examination of Documents) is hereby amended with the addition of a new subsection R106.3.4 entitled “Responsibility for Preparation of Plans and Specifications” to read as follows:
Sec. R106.3.4. Responsibility for Preparation of Plans and Specifications.
The Building Official shall require plans, computations, and specifications to be prepared, designed, and stamped by an engineer or architect licensed in the State of Colorado when, but not limited to:
1) Foundations that are not addressed within the International Residential Code.
2) Wall or roof framing is "other than standard" construction not conforming to the requirements of Chapters 6 and 8,
3) Foundations are located in designated dipping bedrock areas and per Sections R403.1.8;
4) Metal buildings and structures are constructed; or
5) Plans that, in the judgment of the Building Official, are submitted which are severely lacking in information showing compliance with the code, must be designed and resubmitted by a professional draftsperson.
(11) IRC Section R107.3 (Temporary Power) is hereby amended by the replacement of reference to the “NFPA 70” with “the National Electrical Code as may be revised by the State of Colorado Electrical Board.”
(12) IRC Section R108.2 (Schedule of Permit Fees) is hereby amended to read as follows:
Sec. R108.2. Schedule of Permit Fees.
Permit fees shall be as determined by Appendix A.
(13) IRC Section R108.5 (Refunds) is hereby amended to read as follows:
Sec. R108.5. Refunds.
The Building Official may authorize refunding of not more than 80 percent of the permit fee when no work has been done under a permit issued in accordance with this code. The original applicant must make a request in writing within 180 days of the original fee payment. If a plan review fee was charged and appropriate plan review performed, no portion of this part of the fee is subject to refund.
(14) IRC Section R108.6 (Work Commencing Before Permit Issuance) is hereby amended to read as follows:
Sec. R108.6. Work Commencing Before Permit Issuance.
Any person who commences any work on a building, structure, electrical, gas, mechanical or plumbing system before obtaining the necessary permits shall be subject to punitive charges. The charge shall be twice the normal permit fee for the work being done plus an hourly charge for any additional inspections necessary.
(15) IRC Section R109 (Inspections) and all of its subsections are hereby repealed in its entirety and replaced as follows:
R109.1. General
Inspections shall be as provided for in Appendix A.
R109.2 Reinspection.
The Building Official may impose a reinspection fee if code violations are not corrected, and required work that has been requested by the Building Official, is not complete and requires an additional inspection.
R109.3 Sanitation.
At the time of construction start-up, approved sanitary facilities are required at all construction jobs. The number of toilets shall be adequate for the number of construction workers, but no less than the number deemed necessary by the Building Official, or as called for in the adopted plumbing code. If a construction site becomes inactive for a period of time, the portable toilet may be removed during this period of inactivity. Temporary toilets or use of a neighboring facility may be used if approved by the Building Official.
R109.4 Dumpsters.
Dumpsters or equivalent containers of adequate size to handle trash and unwanted materials from the permitted project shall be provided.
(16) IRC Section R110.4 (Temporary Occupancy) is hereby repealed and reenacted to read as follows:
R110.4 Temporary occupancy.
The Building Official is authorized to issue a Temporary Certificate of Occupancy before the completion of the entire work covered by the permit provided the following conditions are satisfied:
1. One bathroom with lavatory, water closet, tub or shower, and flooring has been completed.
2. A food preparation area, with sink, hot and cold water, and flooring has been completed.
3. Electrical system is complete for areas that are to be finished, or blanked off in unfinished areas.
4. Egress windows where required by this code are installed.
5. A heating system is operational as required by Section R303.9, Required Heating.
6. The exterior is complete and watertight with siding, trim, flashing and a roof.
7. Handrails and guardrails are in place.
(17) IRC Section R112 (Board of Appeals), and all subsections thereof, is hereby amended with the replacement of “Board of Appeals” with “Board of Review.”
(18) IRC Section R202 (Definitions) is hereby amended with the addition of the following definition of “bedroom” to appear in alphabetical order with the existing definitions:
Sec. R202. Definitions.
BEDROOM. A room, which is designed as a sleeping room, in Group R occupancies or a room, or area that can be used as a sleeping room and contains a closet.
(19) IRC Section R301.2(Climatic and Geographic Design Criteria) is hereby amended with the repeal and replacement of Table R301.2 to read as follows:
(20) IRC Section R301.2.3 (Snow Loads) is hereby amended to read as follows:
Sec. R301.2.3. Snow Loads.
Snow load values shall be determined by the data in Appendix E.
(21) IRC Section R301.5 (Live Load), Table R301.5, is hereby amended by the deletion of the data in rows “Balconies (exterior) and decks” and “Fire Escapes”, the addition of a footnote (j) in such rows, and the addition of a footnote (j) to read as follows:
(j) The minimum uniformly distributed live loads for exterior balconies, decks and fire escapes shall be as required for roof snow loads with pitches between 0 and 3:12 at the elevation listed in Appendix E, when such structures are exposed to snow loading. Otherwise, a live load of 60 psf shall be used. For decks subject to sliding snow from sloped roofs above, the design load shall be determined from the formula in Section 7.9, ASCE 7-02, published by the American Society of Civil Engineers.
(22) IRC Section R302.5.1 (Opening Protection) is hereby amended to read as follows:
Sec. R302.5.1. Opening Protection.
Openings from a private garage directly into a room used for sleeping purposes shall not be permitted. Other openings between the garage and residence shall be equipped with a solid wood door not less than 1 3/8 inches (35 mm) in thickness or solid or honeycomb-core steel doors not less than 1 3/8 inches (35 mm). Doors shall be self-latching and equipped with self-closing or automatic-closing devices.
(23) IRC Section R302.7 (Under-Stair Protection) is hereby amended to read as follows:
Sec. R302.7. Under-Stair Protection.
Enclosed space under stairs that is accessed by a door or access panel shall have walls, under-stair surface and any soffits protected on the enclosed side with 5/8-inch Type X gypsum board.
(24) IRC Section R303.1(Habitable Rooms) is hereby amended with the addition of a new Exception # 4 to read as follows:
Sec. R303.1. Habitable Rooms.
4. Where a room is designed specifically for a home theater, the provisions of this section need not be required provided the conditions of Exceptions 1. and 2. above are met. A separate means of egress is not required for these rooms, regardless of whether they are located in a basement or elsewhere, unless the seating capacity exceeds ten (10) persons.
(25) IRC Section 303.4 (Mechanical Ventilation) is hereby deleted in its entirety.
(26) IRC Section 303.7 (Interior Stairway Illumination) is hereby amended to read as follows:
Sec. R303.7. Interior Stairway Illumination.
Interior stairways shall be provided with an artificial light source to illuminate the landings and treads. The light source shall be capable of illuminating treads and landings of not less than one (1) footcandle (11 lux) as measured at the center of treads and landings. There shall be a wall switch at each floor level to control the light switch where the stairway has six or more risers, as required by the current NEC.
Exception: A switch is not required where remote, central, or automatic control of lighting is provided.
(27) IRC Section R309.5 (Fire Sprinklers) is hereby amended to read as follows:
Sec. R309.5. Fire Sprinklers.
Private garages may be protected by fire sprinklers where the garage wall has been designed based on Table R302.1(2). Note a, Sprinklers in garages shall be connected to an automatic sprinklers system that complies with Section P2094. Garage sprinklers shall be residential sprinklers or quick-response sprinklers, designed to provide a density of 0.05 gpm/ft. Garage doors shall not be considered obstructions with respect to sprinkler placement. If such sprinklers are installed, they must meet the standards of this code.
(28) IRC Section R311.7.5.1 (Risers) is hereby amended to read as follows:
Sec. R311.7.5.1. Risers.
The maximum riser height shall be eight (8) inches. The riser height shall be measured vertically between leading edges of the adjacent treads. The greatest riser height within any flight of stairs shall not exceed the smallest by more than 3/8 inch (9.5 mm). Risers shall be vertical or sloped from the underside of the nosing of the tread above at any angle not more than thirty (30) degrees (0.51 rad) from the vertical. At open risers, openings located more than thirty (30) inches (762 mm), as measured vertically, to the floor or grade below shall not permit the passage of 4-inch diameter (102 mm) sphere. Exterior open risers are permitted provided the opening between treads does not permit the passage of a 6-inch diameter sphere.
Exceptions:
1. The openings between adjacent treads is not limited on spiral stairways.
2. The riser height of spiral stairways shall be in accordance with Section R311.7.10.1.
(29) IRC Section R311.7.5.2 (Treads) is hereby amended to read as follows:
Sec. R311.7.5.2. Treads.
The tread depth shall be nine (9) inches. The tread depth shall be measured horizontally between the vertical planes of the foremost projection of adjacent treads and at a right angle to the tread’s leading edge. The greatest tread depth within any flight of stairs shall not exceed the smallest by more than 3/8 inch (9.5 mm).
(30) IRC Section R312.1.3 (Opening Limitations), Exception 1 is hereby amended to read as follows:
Sec. R312.1.3. Opening Limitations.
Exceptions:
1. Required guards on open sides of exterior stairways, raised floor areas, balconies, and porches shall have immediate rails or ornamental closures, which do not allow passage of a sphere of six (6) inches or more in diameter.
(31) IRC Section R313.1 (Townhouse Automatic Fire Sprinkler Systems) is hereby amended to read as follows:
Sec. R313.1. Townhouse Automatic Fire Sprinkler Systems.
An automatic sprinkler system may be installed in townhomes. If such sprinkler systems are installed, they must meet the standards of this code.
(32) IRC Section R313.2 (One-and two-family dwellings automatic sprinkler systems) is hereby amended to read as follows:
Sec. R313.2. One – and Two- Family Dwellings Automatic Sprinkler Systems.
An automatic sprinkler system may be installed in one- or two-family dwellings. If such sprinkler systems are installed, they must meet the standards of this code.
(33) IRC Section R319.1 (Address Identification) is hereby amended to read as follows:
Sec. R319.1. Address Identification.
All new buildings shall have address characters identifying the property address, displayed and plainly visible and legible from the street or road fronting the property. Address characters shall be affixed to the side of the building facing the street on which the property is addressed or affixed to a sign or post located adjacent to the street on which the property is addressed. Address numbers shall be of a color and/or material that contrast with the background on which they are mounted.
Address characters affixed to the building or to a sign or post shall be at least 5 inches in height. For buildings located more than 150 feet from the shoulder or curb of the street, there shall be, address characters affixed to a sign or post. This sign or post shall be located 25 feet or less from the shoulder or curb of the street and shall have address characters at least five inches in height.
The Building Official may approve alternate building address signage.
(34) IRC Section R404.1.2 (Design of Masonry Foundation Walls) is hereby amended with the addition of the following paragraph:
Sec. R404.1.2. Design of Masonry Foundation Walls.
Minimum reinforcing for concrete foundation walls that are not specified by a Professional Engineer or not designed according to the tables listed in this section shall have grade 40, #4 bars on 24-inch centers both horizontally and vertically.
(35) IRC Section R905.2.7 (Ice Barrier) is hereby amended to read as follows:
Sec. R905.2.7. Ice Barrier.
Roofing material underlayment: In lieu of normal underlayment, an ice barrier that consists of at least two layers of underlayment cemented together or a self-adhering polymer modified bitumen sheet, shall extend from the edge of the eave to a point at least seventy-two (72) inches inside the interior wall line of the building. All valleys shall have at least one (1) thirty-six (36) inch-wide layer applied and shall extend eighteen (18) inches from centerline each way. This shall be in addition to any other valley flashing requirements specified in this chapter.
(36) IRC Section R905.3.3 (Underlayment) is hereby amended to read as follows:
Sec. R905.3.3. Underlayment.
Roofing material underlayment: In lieu of normal underlayment, an ice barrier that consists of at least two layers of underlayment cemented together or a self-adhering polymer modified bitumen sheet, shall extend from the edge of the eave to a point at least seventy-two (72) inches inside the interior wall line of the building. All valleys shall have at least one (1) thirty-six (36) inch-wide layer applied and shall extend eighteen (18) inches from centerline each way. This shall be in addition to any other valley flashing requirements specified in this chapter.
(37) IRC Section R905.4.3.1 (Ice Barrier) is hereby amended to read as follows:
Sec. R905.4.3.1. Ice Barrier.
Roofing material underlayment: In lieu of normal underlayment, an ice barrier that consists of at least two layers of underlayment cemented together or a self-adhering polymer modified bitumen sheet, shall extend from the edge of the eave to a point at least seventy-two (72) inches inside the interior wall line of the building. All valleys shall have at least one (1) thirty-six (36) inch-wide layer applied and shall extend eighteen (18) inches from centerline each way. This shall be in addition to any other valley flashing requirements specified in this chapter.
(38) IRC Section R905.5.3.1 (Ice Barrier) is hereby amended to read as follows:
Sec. R905.5.3.1. Ice Barrier.
Roofing material underlayment: In lieu of normal underlayment, an ice barrier that consists of at least two layers of underlayment cemented together or a self-adhering polymer modified bitumen sheet, shall extend from the edge of the eave to a point at least seventy-two (72) inches inside the interior wall line of the building. All valleys shall have at least one (1) thirty-six (36) inch-wide layer applied and shall extend eighteen (18) inches from centerline each way. This shall be in addition to any other valley flashing requirements specified in this chapter.
(39) IRC Section R905.7.3.1 (Ice Barrier) is hereby amended to read as follows:
Sec. R905.7.3.1. Ice Barrier.
Roofing material underlayment: In lieu of normal underlayment, an ice barrier that consists of at least two layers of underlayment cemented together or a self-adhering polymer modified bitumen sheet, shall extend from the edge of the eave to a point at least seventy-two (72) inches inside the interior wall line of the building. All valleys shall have at least one (1) thirty-six (36) inch-wide layer applied and shall extend eighteen (18) inches from centerline each way. This shall be in addition to any other valley flashing requirements specified in this chapter.
(40) IRC Section R905.8.3.1 (Ice Barrier) is hereby amended to read as follows:
Sec. R905.7.3.1. Ice Barrier.
CLIMATE ZONE
FENESTRATION U-FACTOR
SKYLIGHT U-FACTOR
GLAZED
CEILING R-VALUE
WOOD FRAME WALL R-VALUE
MASS WALL R-VALUE
FLOOR R-VALUE
BASEMENT WALL R-VALUE
SLAB R-VALUE & DEPTH
7 and 8
0.30 [j]
0.55
NR
49
20 + 5[h] or 13 + 10
19/21
38[g]
15/19
10, 4 ft
Roofing material underlayment: In lieu of normal underlayment, an ice barrier that consists of at least two layers of underlayment cemented together or a self-adhering polymer modified bitumen sheet, shall extend from the edge of the eave to a point at least seventy-two (72) inches inside the interior wall line of the building. All valleys shall have at least one (1) thirty-six (36) inch-wide layer applied and shall extend eighteen (18) inches from centerline each way. This shall be in addition to any other valley flashing requirements specified in this chapter.
(41) IRC Section R402.1.2 (N1102.1.2) (Insulation and Fenestration Criteria), Table N1002.1.2, Row 7 and 8 is hereby amended to read as follows:
(42) IRC Section R402.1.2 (N1102.1.2) (Insulation and Fenestration Criteria), Table N1002.1.2, is hereby amended with the addition of a new footnote (j) to read as follows:
(j) A maximum U-factor of 0.32 shall apply in climate Zones 3 through 8 to vertical fenestration products installed in buildings located either:
1. Above 4,000 feet in elevation, or
2. In windborne debris regions where protection of openings is required by Section R301.2.1.2
(43) IRC Section M1307.5 (Electrical Appliances) is hereby amended with a new title, “Appliances” and amended with the deletion of the sentence. M1307.5 (Appliances) is further amended with the addition of two new subsections to read as follows:
Sec. M1307.5.1 Electrical appliances.
Electrical appliances shall be installed in accordance with Chapters 14, 15, 19, 20, and 34 through 43 of this code.
Sec. M1307.5.2 LPG appliances.
LPG appliances shall be permitted to be installed with proper ventilation, upon approval of the Building Official.
(44) Chapter 14 (Heating and Cooling Equipment and Appliances) is hereby amended with the addition of a new section M1416 entitled, “Unvented Room Heaters” to read as follows:
Sec. M1416. Heating and Cooling Equipment and Appliances.
Unvented room heaters are prohibited in one- and two-family dwellings.
(45) IRC Section 1502.4.4 (Dryer Exhaust Duct Power Ventilators) is hereby amended with the addition of a new subsection 1502.4.4.1 entitled, “Duct Length” to read as follows:
Sec. 1502.4.4.1. Duct Length.
The code official shall be provided with a copy of installation instructions for the make and model of dryer.
(46) IRC Section G2406.2 (303.3) (Prohibited Locations) is hereby amended by deletion Exception 3 & 4 and by the addition of a new Exception 7 to read as follows:
Sec. G206.2 (303.3). Prohibited Locations.
7. LPG appliances shall be permitted to be installed with proper ventilation, upon approval of the Building Official.
(47) IRC Section G2417.4.1 (406.4.1) (Test Pressure) is hereby amended to read as follows:
Sec. G2417.4.1 (406.4.1). Test Pressure.
The test pressure to be used shall not be Jess than one and one half time the proposed maximum working pressure but not less than 15 psig, irrespective of design pressure. Where the test pressure exceeds 125 psig, the test pressure shall not exceed a value that produces a hoop stress in the piping greater than fifty percent (50%) of the specified minimum yield strength of the pipe.
(48) IRC Section P2503.5.1 (Rough Plumbing) is hereby amended to read as follows:
Sec. P2503.5.1. Rough Plumbing.
DWV systems shall be tested on completion of the rough piping installation by water, or, for piping systems, by air, without evidence of leakage. Either test shall be applied to the drainage system in its entirety or in sections after rough-in piping has been installed, as follows:
1. Water Test. Each section shall be filled with water to a point not less than five (5) feet (1524 mm) above the highest fitting connection in that section, or to the highest point in the competed system. Water shall be held in the section under test for a period of fifteen (15) minutes. The system shall prove leak free by visual inspection.
2. Air test. The portion under test shall be maintained at a gauge pressure of five (5) pounds per square inch (psi) (34 kPa) or ten (10) inches of mercury column (34 kPa). This pressure shall be held without introduction of additional air for a period of fifteen (15) minutes.
(49) IRC Section P2603.5.1 (Sewer Depth) is hereby amended to read as follows:
Sec. P2603.5.1. Sewer Depth.
Building sewers that connect to private sewer disposal systems shall be installed deep enough to protect from physical damage and the slope must be adequate to eliminate the possibilities of freezing.
(50) IRC Section E3401 (General) is hereby amended with the addition of a new subsection E3401.5 entitled, “Meter Protection” to read as follows:
Sec. E3401.5. Meter Protection.
The Building Official may require a utility-owned electric meter have protection from falling ice and snow.
(51) IRC Section E3703 (Required Branch Circuits) is hereby amended with the addition of a new subsection E3703.5 entitled, “Electric Vehicle Charging Branch Circuit” to read as follows:
Sec. E3703.5. Electric Vehicle Charging Branch Circuit.
All single-family homes shall be made EV-ready for charging by preinstalling conduit or conductors during construction of the house. Designate enough space and capacity on the main electrical panel or a garage subpanel for at least 40 amp, 240V dedicated branch circuit. Install conduit or conductors linking the electrical panel to the future location of the EV charger, near where cars will be parked in the garage or driveway.
Sec. 15.04.040. Amendment to 2018 International Mechanical Code.
The 2018 IMC adopted in Section 15.04.010 is hereby amended with the following additions, deletions, and/or changes:
(1) IMC Section 101.1 (Title) is hereby amended to read as follows:
Sec. 101.1. Title.
These regulations shall be known as the Mechanical Code of the City of Leadville, Colorado, hereinafter referred to as the “IMC” or as “this code.”
(2) IMC Section 106.5.2 (Fee Schedule) is hereby amended to read as follows:
Sec. 106.5.2. Fee Schedule.
Fees shall be as provided for in Appendix B.
(3) IMC Section 106.5.3 (Fee Refunds) is hereby amended to read as follows:
Sec. 106.5.3. Fee Refunds.
The code official shall authorize the refunding of fees as follows:
1. The full amount of any fee paid hereunder that was paid erroneously paid or collected.
2. Not more than eighty percent (80%) of the permit fee paid where work has not been done under a permit issued in accordance with this code.
3. Not more than eighty percent (80%) of the plan review fee paid where an application for a permit for which a plan review fee has been paid is withdrawn or canceled before any plan review effort has been expended.
The code official shall not authorize the refunding of any fee paid, except upon written application filed by the original permittee not later than one hundred eighty (180) days after the date of the fee payment.
(4) IMC Section 109 (Means of Appeal) and all of its subsections are amended by replacing the phrase “Board of Appeal” to “Board of Review.”
(5) IMC Section 1204.2 (Required Thickness) is hereby amended to read as follows:
Sec. 1204.2. Required Thickness.
Hydronic piping shall be insulated to the thickness required by the 2018 International Energy Conservation Code.
Sec. 15.04.050. Amendment to 2018 International Plumbing Code.
The 2018 IPC adopted in Section 15.04.010 is hereby amended with the following additions, deletions, and/or changes:
(1) IPC Section 101.1 (Title) is hereby amended to read as follows:
Sec. 101. Title.
These regulations shall be known as the Plumbing Code of the City of Leadville, Colorado hereinafter referred to as the “IPC” or “this code.”
(2) IPC Section 106.6.2 (Fee Schedule) is hereby amended to read as follows:
Sec. 106.6.2. Fee Schedule.
Fees shall be as provided for in Appendix B.
(3) IPC Section 312.1 (Required Tests) is hereby amended to read as follows:
Sec. 312.1. Required Tests.
The permit holder shall make the appliable tests prescribed in Sections 312.2 through 312.10 to determine compliance with the provisions of this code. The permit holder shall give reasonable advance notice to the code official when the plumbing work is ready for tests. The equipment, material, power and labor necessary for the inspection and test shall be furnished by the permit holder and he or she shall be responsible for determining that the work will withstand the test pressure prescribed in the following tests. Plumbing system piping shall be tested with either water or by air.
(4) IPC Section 312.3 (Drainage and Vent Air Test) is hereby amended to read as follows:
Sec. 312.3. Drainage and Vent Air Test.
An air test shall be made by forcing air into the system until there is a uniform gauge pressure of 5 psi (34.6 kPA) or sufficient to balance a 10-inch (254 mm) column of mercury. This pressure shall be held for a test period of note less than 15 minutes. Any adjustments to the test pressure required because of changes in ambient temperatures or the seating of gaskets shall be made prior to the beginning of the test periods.
(5) IPC Section 312.4 (Drainage and Vent Final Test) is hereby deleted in its entirety.
(6) IPC Section 312.5 (Water Supply System Test) is hereby amended to read as follows:
Sec. 312.5. Water Supply System Test.
Upon completion of a section of or the entire water supply system, the system, or portion completed, shall be tested and proved tight under a water pressure not less than the working pressure of the system, by an air test of not less than 50 psi (344 kPA). This pressure shall be held for not less than 15 minutes. The water utilized for tests shall be obtained from a potable source of supply. The required tests shall be performed in accordance with this section and Section 107.
(7) IPC Section 903.1 (Roof Extension) is hereby amended to read as follows:
Sec. 903.1. Roof Extension.
Open vent pipes that extend through a roof shall be terminated not less than 18 inches above the roof, or six inches above the anticipated snow accumulation, except that where a roof is to be used for any purpose other than weather protection, the vent extensions shall terminate not less than 7 feet (2134 mm) above the roof.
Sec. 15.04.060. Amendment to 2018 International Fuel Gas Code.
The 2018 IFGC adopted in Section 15.04.010 is hereby amended with the following additions, deletions, and/or changes:
(1) IFGC Section 101.1 (Title) is hereby amended to read as follows:
Sec. 101.1. Title.
These regulations shall be known as the Fuel Gas Code of the City of Leadville, Colorado, hereinafter referred to as the “IFGC” or “this code.”
(2) IFGS Section 102 (Applicability) is hereby amended with a new subsection 102.12 entitled, “Utility-Owned Gas Meters” to read as follows:
Sec. 102.12. Utility-Owned Gas Meters.
The Building Official may require that a utility-owned gas meter have protection from falling ice and snow.
(3) IFGC Section 103 (Department of Inspection) is hereby deleted in its entirety.
(4) IFGC Section 104.1 (General) is hereby amended to read as follows:
Sec. 104.1. General.
The Leadville Building Official is hereby authorized and directed to enforce the provisions of this code.
(5) IFGS Section 106.6.2 (Fee schedule) is hereby amended to read as follows:
Sec. 106.6.2. Fee Schedule.
Fees shall be provided for as in Appendix B.
(6) IFGS Section 106.6.3 (Fee Refunds) is hereby amended to read as follows:
Sec. 106.6.3. Fee Refunds.
The code official shall authorize the refunding of fees as follows:
1. The full amount of any fee paid hereunder that was paid erroneously paid or collected.
2. Not more than eighty percent (80%) of the permit fee paid where work has not been done under a permit issued in accordance with this code.
3. Not more than eighty percent (80%) of the plan review fee paid where an application for a permit for which a plan review fee has been paid is withdrawn or canceled before any plan review effort has been expended.
The code official shall not authorize the refunding of any fee paid, except upon written application filed by the original permittee not later than one hundred eighty (180) days after the date of the fee payment.
(7) IFGS Section 109 (Means of Appeal), and all subsections thereto, is hereby amended by replacing the phrase “Board of Appeals” with Board of Review.”
(8) IFGC Section 201.3 (Terms Defined in Other Codes) is hereby amended to read as follows:
Sec. 201.3. Terms Defined in Other Codes.
Where terms are not defined in this code and are defined in the National Electrical Code, International Building Code, International Fire Code, International Mechanical Code, or International Plumbing Code, such terms shall have meanings ascribed to them as in those codes.
(9) IFGS Section 303.3 (Prohibited Locations) is hereby amended by deleting Exceptions 3 & 4.
Sec. 15.04.070. Amendment to 2018 International Existing Building Code.
The 2018 IEBC adopted in Section 15.04.010 is hereby amended with the following additions, deletions, and/or changes:
(1) IEBC Section 101.1 (Title) is hereby amended to read as follows:
Sec. 101.1. Title.
These regulations shall be known as the Existing Building Code of City of Leadville, Colorado hereinafter referred to as the “IEBC” or “this Code.”
(2) IEBC Section 103 (Department of Building Safety) and all of its subsections are hereby deleted.
(3) IEBC Section 105.1.1 (Annual Permit) is hereby deleted in its entirety.
(4) IEBC Section 105.1.2 (Annual Permit Records) is hereby deleted in its entirety.
(5) IEBC Section 105.2 (Work Exempt from Permit) is hereby amended with the addition of new paragraph to read as follows:
Sec. 105.2. Work Exempt from Permit.
Work exempted from requiring a building permit for the proposed work does not preclude any required approval from the City to insure compliance with zoning, use, and property setbacks. Unless otherwise exempted by this Code, separate plumbing, electrical, and mechanical permits may be required for the building if such work would normally require permits. Exemption from the permit requirements of this Code shall not be deemed to grant authorization for any work to be done in any manner in violation of the provisions of this Code or any other laws, ordinances or resolutions of this jurisdiction.
(6) IEBC Section 105.2 (Work Exempt from Permit) is hereby amended further by adding to the Building section for projects that do not require a work permit to read as follows:
Sec. 105.2. Work Exempt from Permit.
Building.
7. Door and door frame replacement unless involving other structural changes.
8. Window replacement whereby replacing with code compliant windows and window frame replacement unless involving other structural changes.
9. Remodeling, interior or exterior, not involving any structural change, not altering existing fire-resistance rated construction assemblies, and not altering point of use plumbing or existing fuel-gas piping, mechanical, or electrical systems.
10. Insulation installation less than 200 square feet in existing structures.
11. Removal and replacement of exterior siding materials less than 200 square feet.
(7) IEBC Section 106.1 (General) is hereby amended with the addition of a new subsection 106.1.1 entitled, “Responsibility for Preparation of Plans and Specifications” to read as follows:
Sec. 106.1.1. Responsibility for Preparation of Plans and Specifications.
The Building Official shall require plans, computations, and specifications prepared, designed, and stamped by an engineer or architect licensed to practice in the State of Colorado when, but not limited to the following structure designs:
1. Foundations are constructed on caissons or any other method other than spread footings.
2. Roof framing or wall framing is other than conventional light-frame construction in accordance with AP&PA Wood Frame Construction Manual (WFCM).
3. Buildings in which confirmation is required of beam sizes and spans, loading, or any structural element affecting the integrity of the building unless otherwise demonstrated to the Building Official’s satisfaction.
4. Plans that, in the judgment of the Building Official, are submitted by a professional draftsperson.
(8) IEBC Section 108.2 (Schedule of Permit Fees) is hereby amended to read as follows:
Sec. 108.2. Schedule of Permit Fees.
On buildings, gas, mechanical, and plumbing systems or alterations requiring a permit, a fee for each permit shall be paid as required, in accordance with the Schedule of Fees provided for in Appendices A and B.
(9) IEBC Section 108.4 (Work Commencing Before Permit Issuance) is hereby amended to read as follows:
Sec. 108.4. Work Commencing Before Permit Issuance.
Any person who commences any work on a building, structure, electrical, gas, mechanical or plumbing system before obtaining the necessary permits shall be subject to an investigation fee as established by Section 108.4.1.
(10) IEBC Section 108.4 (Work Commencing Before Permit Issuance) is hereby further amended with the addition of a new subsection 108.4.1. entitled, “Investigation Fee” to read as follows:
Sec. 108.4.1. Investigation Fee.
An investigation fee, in addition to the permit fee, shall be collected whether or not a permit is then or subsequently issued. The investigation fee shall be equal to the amount of the permit fee required by this code and per the Schedule of Fees as set forth in the Appendices to this Chapter 15.04 of the Municipal Code. The minimum investigation fee shall be the same as the minimum fee set forth in the Schedule of Fees as provided for in Appendices A and B. The payment of such investigation fee shall not exempt any person from compliance with all other provisions of this code nor from any penalty prescribed by law.
(11) IEBC Section 108.6 (Refunds) is hereby amended to read as follows:
Sec. 108.6. Refunds.
The Building Official may authorize refunding of any fee paid hereunder which was erroneously paid or collected if an audit of the project has been performed and the audit shows that the fees were paid incorrectly. If an owner or owner's representative feels that a fee is erroneously paid or collected, an audit may be required by the Building Official. The audit shall be performed by an auditor selected by the City. The project owner or owner's representative shall pay the cost of the audit.
The Building Official may authorize refunding of not more than 80 percent of the permit fee paid when no work has been done under a permit issued in accordance with this code.
The Building Official may authorize refunding of not more than 80 percent of the plan review fee paid when an application for a permit for which a plan review fee has been paid is withdrawn or canceled before any plan reviewing is done.
The Building Official shall not authorize refunding of any fee paid except on written application filed by the original permittee not later than 180 days after the date of fee payment.
(12) IEBC Section 109.6 (Approval Required) is hereby amended with a new subsection 109.6.1 entitled, “Inspection Record Card” to read as follows:
Sec. 109.6.1. Inspection Record Card.
An inspection record card shall be issued to the holder of a building permit or an agent of the permit holder to allow the Building Official to readily make entries thereon regarding the inspection approval of work. The building permit holder shall keep this inspection record card available to the Building Official on the project site until final building inspection approval has been granted by the Building Official.
(13) IEBC Section 110.3 (Temporary Occupancy) is hereby amended to read as follows:
Sec. 110.3. Temporary Occupancy.
The Building Official is authorized to issue a temporary certificate of occupancy before the completion of the entire work covered by the permit, provided that such portion or portions shall be occupied safely.
(14) IEBC Section 112 (Board of Appeals) and its accompany subsections, is hereby amended by replacing the phrase “Board of Appeals” with “Board of Review.”
(15) IEBC Section 112.1 (General) is hereby amended to reads as follows:
Sec. 112.1. General.
Appeals from the decision of the Building Official shall be filed with the Board of Review by filing a written appeal within sixty (60) days after the date of the Building Official’s decision.
(16) IEBC Section 1301.3.2 (Compliance with Other Codes) is hereby amended to read as follows:
Sec. 1301.3.2. Compliance with Other Codes.
Buildings that are evaluated in accordance with this section shall comply with the International Fire Code.
(17) IEBC Section 1401.2 (Conformance) is hereby amended to read as follows:
Sec. 1401.2. Conformance.
The building shall be safe for human occupancy as determined by the International Fire Code. Any repair, alteration, or change of occupancy undertaken within the moved structure shall comply with the requirements of this code applicable to the work being performed. Any field-fabricated elements shall comply with the requirements of the International Building Code or the International Residential Code as applicable.
(18) IEBC Chapter 16 (Referenced Standards) regarding American Society of Mechanical Engineers (“ASME”) referenced standards is amended to read as follows:
ASME
Standard reference number
Title
Referenced in code section number
ASME/A17.1 2019/CSA B44-07
Safety Code for Elevators and Escalators – with A17.1a/CSA B44a-08 Addenda
410.8.2, 705.1.2, 902.1.2
A17.3—2005 as implemented in 7 CCR1101 – 8, Section 2-6-2
Safety Code for Existing Elevators and Escalators
902.1.2
A18.1--2017
Safety Standard for Platform Lifts and Stairway Lifts
410.8.3, 705.1.3
(19) IEBC Chapter 16 (Referenced Standards) regarding International Code Council, Inc., is amended with the deletion of any reference to the International Property Management Code.
Sec. 15.04.080. Violations and Penalties.
It shall be unlawful for any person, firm or corporation to erect, construct, enlarge, alter, demolish, equip, use, occupy or maintain any building or structure or cause to permit the same to be done in violation of any of the Codes adopted in this Chapter. In addition to other sanctions set forth in the adopted Codes, a person or entity who violates the provisions of any such Code shall be subject to the penalties as set forth in Section 1.20.010 of this Code. Further, upon notice from the Building Official that work is being done contrary to the provisions of this code or in a dangerous or unsafe manner, such work shall immediately cease. Such notice shall be in writing and shall be given to the owner of the property, or to the owner’s agent, or to the person doing the work. The notice shall state the conditions under which work is authorized to resume. Where an emergency exists, the code official shall not be required to give a written notice prior to stopping the work. Any person who shall continue any work on the system after having been served with a stop work order, except such work as that person is directed to perform to remove a violation or unsafe condition, shall be in violation of this code.
Sec. 15.04.090. Appendices.
Appendix A
BUILDING PERMIT FEE CALCULATION
Cost per square foot figures taken from the ICC’s publication, Building Valuation Data & will be updated annually
Type of Space
Area per square foot
Cost per square foot
Value
Living (Wood Frame)
X $150.87
Living (IRC Modular)
X $75.44
Unfinished Basement
X $23.20
Garage/Storage
X $60.43
Deck/Porch/Carport
X $60.43
Remodel (Materials)
X 2 (for labor)
Total Value
_____ + (_____ X _____) = _____
Initial Fee cost per additional # of additional BASE PERMIT FEE
_____ + 0.65 x _____ = _____
Base Permit Fee PLAN REVIEW FEE TOTAL FEE _________________
Driveway ________________
GRAND TOTAL _________________
Other Fees:
1
2
Reinspection fee
$50.00/Hr.
3
Consultation fee
$$50Hr.
4
Additional plan review required by changes, additions or revisions
$62.50 base fee + $62.50 per half hour of review
5
Outside consultant for plan review and/or inspections
Cost + 20%
6
Temporary Certificate of Occupancy (TCO)
$150.00 for 90 days
7
Solar Permit – Residential
$150.00
8
Solar Permit – Commercial
$300.00
9
Appeals
$50.00
APPENDIX B
Schedule of Permit Fees for Work Done Under:
a) International Fuel Gas Code
b) International Mechanical Code
c) International Plumbing Code
d) Roofing Permit
Table 1-A Building Permit Fees
Total Valuation
Fees Based on 2018 IRC Appendix L
$1.00 to $500.00
$24.00
$501.00 to $2,000.00
$24.00 for the first $500.00 plus $3.00 for each additional $100.00 or fraction of, to and including the $2,000.00
$2,001.00 to $40,000.00
$69.00 for the first $2,000.00 plus $11.00 for each additional $1,000.00 or fraction of, to and including the $40,000.00
$40,001.00 to $100,000.00
$487.00 for the first $40,000.00 plus $9.10 for each additional $1,000.00 or fraction of, to and including the $100,000.00
$100,001.00 to $500,000.00
$1,027.00 for the first $100,000.00 plus $7.00 for each additional $1,000.00 or fraction of, to and including the $500,000.00
$500,001.00 to $1,000,000.00
$3,827.00 for the first $500,000.00 plus $5.00 for each additional $1,000.00 or fraction of, to and including the $1,000,000.00
$1,000,001.00 to $5,000,000.00
$6,327.00 for the first $1,000,000.00 plus $3.00 for each additional $1,000.00 or fraction of, to and including the $5,000,000.00
$5,000,000.00 and up
$18,327.00 for the first $5,000,000.00 plus $1.00 for each additional $1,000.00 or fraction thereof
Valuation of Work
Permit Fee
Base Permit Fee
$50.00
More than $2,000, but not more than $50,000
$16.00 for each $1,000 valuation or fraction thereof
More than $50,000, but not more than $500,000
$250.00 plus $13.00 for each $1,000 valuation or fraction thereof
More than $500,000
$1,500 plus $11.00 for each $1,000 valuation or fraction thereof
These are the fees in effect as of the date of adoption of this Ordinance. The fee schedule may be updated annually.
APPENDIX C
Reserved
APPENDIX D
Schedule of Inspections for work done under either the International Building Code or the International Residential Code.
General. Construction of work for which a permit is required shall be subject to inspection by the Building Official and such construction or work shall remain accessible and exposed for inspection purposes until approved. Approval as a result of an inspection shall not be construed to be an approval of a violation of the provisions of this Code or of other ordinances or the jurisdiction. Inspections presuming to give authority to violate or cancel the provisions of this Code or of other ordinances shall not be valid. It shall be the duty of the permit applicant to cause the work to remain accessible and exposed for inspection purposes. Neither the Building Official nor the jurisdiction shall be liable for expense entailed in the removal or replacement of any material required to allow inspection.
Inspection Record Card. Work requiring a building permit shall not be commenced until the permit holder or his agent shall have posted an inspection card in a conspicuous place on the premises and in a position as to allow the Building Official to make the required entries conveniently thereon regarding inspection of the work.
Required Inspections. The Building Official, upon 24-hour notification, shall make the inspections set forth below as well as other inspections as needed.
Concrete Slab or Under-Floor Inspection. To be made after in-slab or under-floor reinforcing steel and building service equipment, conduit, piping accessories and other ancillary equipment items are in place, but before any concrete is placed or floor sheathing installed, including the subfloor.
Damp-proofing Inspection. A damp proofing inspection may be required prior to back-fill unless otherwise approved by the Building Official. Damp proofing may be required by Section R406. A perimeter drain inspection may be made at this time if such drain is required by this code.
Final Inspection. The final inspection shall be made after all work required by the building permit is completed.
Fire Resistant Penetrations. Protection of joints and penetrations in fire-resistant-rated assemblies shall not be concealed from view until inspected and approved.
Footing Inspections. To be made after trenches are excavated, forms erected and reinforcing steel, if any, is placed and before footings are poured. A survey of the lot(s) may be required at this time to verify that the structure is located in accordance with, and the elevation matches, the approved plans.
Foundation Wall Inspections. Shall be made after the footings or piers have been poured. The foundation walls shall be formed and reinforcing steel and void material in place per accepted plan.
Air/Water Resistive Barrier Inspection. Shall be made after the air/water barrier has been properly installed, fastened, and taped.
Frame Inspection. Framing inspections shall be made after the roof deck or sheathing, all framing, fire blocking is complete, and bracing is in place and pipes, chimneys and vents to be concealed are complete and the rough electrical, plumbing, heating, wire, pipe and duct inspections are approved.
Insulation Inspection. Shall be made after all insulation and vapor barriers are in place, and before any wall covering material is installed.
Lath or Gypsum Board Inspection. Shall be made after lathing and gypsum board, interior and exterior, is in place, but before any plastering is applied or before gypsum board joints and fasteners are taped and finished.
Roofing Inspection, Final. Shall be conducted after the roof has been completed.
Roofing Inspection, Mid-Roof. Shall be made after the underlayment has been installed.
Utility Inspection. Prior to back-fill, and unless otherwise approved by the Building Official, underground gas, water, sewer and electric lines must be inspected from the utility tap to the structure.
APPENDIX E
Snow Load Tables
City of Leadville Snow Load Requirements
(Based on Elevation)
(This table for reference only showing a
relationship between pitch and degrees)
Table based on the formula Rs = S/40 – ½ where
Rs = Snow load reduction in psf per degree of slope over 20 degrees.
S = Design Snow Load in pounds per square foot (psf)
Minimum Snow Load is 40 psf
For lower roofs subject to sliding snow from sloped roofs above, the design load shall be determined from the formula in ASCE 7-16, Section 7.9, published by the American Society of Civil Engineers.
APPENDIX F
CONTRACTOR REGISTRATION
1. Contractor registration shall be defined as the registration of construction contractors which means a person, firm, or corporation that, in the pursuit of an independent business, offers to undertake, undertakes, or submits a bid to construct, alter, repair, add to, subtract from, improve, move, wreck, or demolish, for another, a building, or other structure, project, development, or improvement attached to real estate, including carpentry, electrical, plumbing, and roofing work, solar installation, elevator and boiler installation, window and door installation, and many other types of work. In order to do work similar to that described in the preceding paragraph, upon the construction contractor's property, the contractor employs members of more than one trade on a single job or under a single building permit issued through the City of Leadville, except as otherwise provided. For the purpose of this definition, subcontractor has the same meaning as contractor.
2. It shall be unlawful for any Contractor to perform work within the City of Leadville without first having registered with the City. Any Contractor who fails to register annually prior to conducting any construction work during that calendar year shall be subject to a fine of $50.00.
3. Applicants shall submit a written application with the information as required on the Contractor Registration application form located in Appendix F of this ordinance to the Building Official.
4. Each application shall include a non-refundable fee as identified on the Contractor Registration application form located in Appendix F.
Contractor Registration Form
The Lake County Building Department requires all contractors that perform work within the County to be registered with the Lake County Building Department. All contractors will be put on a list that will be available to the public. All registrations will expire at the end of each calendar year, and will be required to be renewed by January 31st of each year or before any work is performed. All contractors will be required to carry a minimum of one (1) million dollar ($1,000,000) liability insurance coverage.
* PLEASE NOTE THAT ALL CONTRACTORS WILL BE REQUIRED TO PROVIDE PROOF OF PASSING APPROPRIATE ICC CONTRACTOR TESTING OR A LICENSE FROM A JURISDICTION THAT REQUIRES APPROPRIATE TESTING, AND A COPY OF THEIR CURRENT INSURANCE CERTIFICATE TO KEEP ON FILE WITH THE BUILDING DEPARTMENT. Application for Contractor’s Registration
*ALL BLANKS MUST BE FILLED IN AND ORIGINAL SIGNATURES ARE REQUIRED *
Date: __________
Insurance Provider: __________
Owner’s Name: __________
Contractor’s Phone Number: __________
Company Name: _______________
Email/Website: _______________
Contractor’s Mailing Address: _______________
Signature: __________
Please check the following box(es) to indicate which contractor license(s) you are registering for:
• Excavators= $50.00
• Drywall Contractors= $50.00
• General Contractors Residential C= $50.00
• General Contractors Commercial B=$50.00
• Mechanical Contractor= $50.00
• Roofing Contractor= $50.00
• Plumbing Contractor= $50.00
• Insulation Contractor= $50.00
• Fire Sprinkler Installers= $50.00
• Solar Installer= $50.00
• Water Well Const. & Pump Installer
Please make checks payable to the Lake County Treasurer
Contractor’s Registration Number: ________ (Office Use Only)
General contractors doing work on residential buildings shall provide proof of testing to the *ICC National Standard Residential Building Contractor “C” test.
General contractors doing work on commercial buildings shall provide proof of testing to the *ICC National Standard General Building Contractor “B” test.
*If you hold a license from another jurisdiction or institution, the Code Official shall determine exception eligibility from the ICC requirement.
Section 3. Chapter 15.08 Repealed and Replaced. Chapter 15.08 entitled, “Fire Code” is hereby repealed and replaced to read in full as follows:
CHAPTER 15.08
FIRE CODE
Sec. 15.08.010. Adoption of the 2018 International Fire Code.
Pursuant to title 31, article 16, part 2, C.R.S., for the purpose of prescribing regulations governing conditions hazardous to life and property from fire and explosion, certain code known as the International Fire Code (hereafter "International Code" or "International Fire Code" or "the code") promulgated by the International Code Council, 4051 West Flossmoor Road, County Club Hills, IL 60478-5795, including appendices chapters A, B, C, D, and F, being particularly the 2018 Edition thereof and whole thereof, save and except such portions as are hereinafter deleted, modified, or amended by sections of this ordinance. Said code, of not less than one copy, certified to be a true copy, shall be filed in the office of the City Clerk of the City of Leadville, and may be inspected by any interested person between the hours of nine a.m. and four p.m., Monday through Friday, holidays excepted. The code as finally adopted shall be available for inspection and sale to the public at cost through the Leadville/Lake County Fire Rescue (herein also referred to as the fire department), the Office of Lake County Community Services, and the office of the City Clerk of Leadville. After the date on which this chapter takes effect, the provisions thereof shall be controlling within the City of Leadville, Colorado.
Sec. 15.08.020. Amendments, Deletions, and Modifications.
Additions, deletions, amendments, and changes to the International Fire Code (IFC), 2018 Edition, are hereby adopted as follows:
(1) IFC Section 101.1 (Title) is hereby amended to read as follows:
Sec. 101.1. Title.
These regulations shall be known as the Fire Code of City of Leadville, Colorado, hereinafter referred to as the “IFC” or “this code.”
(2) IFC Section 901.4.3 (Fire Areas) is hereby amended to read as follows:
Sec. 901.4.3. Fire Areas.
Where buildings, or portions thereof, constructed under the International Building Code, are divided into fire areas so as not to exceed the limits established for requiring a fire protection system in accordance with this chapter, such fire areas shall be separated by fire walls constructed in accordance with the International Building Code or horizontal assemblies constructed in accordance with the International Building Code, or both, having a fire-resistance rating of not less than that determined in accordance with the International Building Code.
(3) IFC Section 907.2.1. (Groups A) is hereby amended to read as follows:
Sec. 907.2.1. Group A.
A manual and automatic fire alarm system shall be installed in Group A occupancies having an occupant load of 49 or more and /or more than 5,000 square feet. Group A occupancies not separated from one another in accordance with Section 707.3.9 of the International Building Code shall be considered as a single occupancy for the purposes of applying this section. Portions of Group E occupancies occupied for assembly purposes shall be provided with a fire alarm system as required for the Group E occupancy.
(4) IFC Section 907.2.1.1 (System Initiation in Group A occupancies with an occupant load of 1,000 or more) is hereby amended to read as follows:
Sec. 907.2.1.1. System Initiation in Group A occupancies with an occupancy load of 1,000 or more.
Activation of the fire alarm in Group A occupancies with an occupant load of 1,000 or more shall initiate a signal using an emergency voice/alarm communications system in accordance with Section 907.5.2.2.
Activation of the fire alarm in Group A occupancies with an occupant load of 49 or more shall initiate a signal using an emergency voice/alarm communications system in accordance with Section 907.5.2.2.
Exception: Where approved, the prerecorded announcement is allowed to be manually deactivated for a period of time, not to exceed 3 minutes, for the sole purpose of allowing a lie voice announcement from an approved, constantly attended location.
(5) IFC Section 907.2.2 (Group B) is amended to read as follows:
Sec. 907.2.2 Group B.
A manual and an automatic fire alarm system shall be installed in Group B occupancies where one of the following conditions exists:
1. The combined Group B occupant load of all floors is 49 or more and/or more than 5,000 square feet.
2. The Group B occupant load is more than 49 persons above or below the lowest level of exit discharge.
3. The fire area contains an ambulatory care facility.
(6) IFC Section 907.2.4 (Group F) is hereby amended to read as follows:
907.2.4 Group F.
A manual and an automatic fire alarm system that activates the occupant notification system in accordance with Section 907.5 shall be installed in Group F occupancies where one of the following conditions exist:
1. The Group F occupancy is one or more stories in height; and
2. The Group F occupancy has a combined occupant load of 49 or more above or below the lowest level of exit discharge.
3. The Group F occupancy is more than 5,000 square feet.
(7) IFC Section 907.2.5 (Group H) is hereby amended to read as follows:
907.2.5 Group H.
A manual and an automatic fire alarm system in accordance with Section 907.2 shall be installed in all Group H occupancies and in occupancies used for the manufacture of organic coatings. An automatic smoke detection system shall be installed for highly toxic gases, organic peroxides and oxidizers in accordance with Chapters 60, 62 and 63, respectively.
(8) IFC Section 907.2.7 (Group M) is hereby amended to read as follows:
907.2.7 Group M.
A manual and automatic fire alarm system shall be installed through-out in Group M occupancies in accordance with Section 907.5 where one of the following conditions exists:
1. The combined Group M occupant load of all floors is 49 or more persons.
2. The Group M occupant load is more than 20 persons above or below the lowest level of exit discharge.
3. The Group M total square footage is 5,000 square feet or more.
Sec. 15.08.030. Violations and Penalties.
It shall be unlawful for any person, firm or corporation to erect, construct, enlarge, alter, demolish, equip, use, occupy or maintain any building or structure or cause to permit the same to be done in violation of any of the Codes adopted in this Chapter. In addition to other sanctions set forth in the adopted Codes, a person or entity who violates the provisions of any such Code shall be subject to the penalties as set forth in Section 1.20.010 of this Code. Further, upon notice from the Building Official that work is being done contrary to the provisions of this code or in a dangerous or unsafe manner, such work shall immediately cease. Such notice shall be in writing and shall be given to the owner of the property, or to the owner’s agent, or to the person doing the work. The notice shall state the conditions under which work is authorized to resume. Where an emergency exists, the code official shall not be required to give a written notice prior to stopping the work. Any person who shall continue any work on the system after having been served with a stop work order, except such work as that person is directed to perform to remove a violation or unsafe condition, shall be in violation of this code.
Section 4. Chapter 15.16 Repealed and Replaced. Chapter 15.16 titled, “Building Codes Board of Appeals” is hereby repealed and replaced to read in full as follows:
CHAPTER 15.16
BUILDING CODES APPEALS
Sec. 15.16.010. Appeals.
All appeals of orders, decisions or determinations made by the building official relative to the application and interpretation of any of the city's building and technical codes adopted pursuant to this title shall be heard by the Lake County Board of Review.
Section 5. Remaining Provisions. Except as specifically amended hereby, all other provisions of the Leadville Municipal Code shall continue in full force and effect.
Section 6. Codification Amendments. The codifier of Leadville’s Municipal Code is hereby authorized to make such numerical, technical and formatting changes as may be necessary to incorporate the provisions of this Ordinance within the Leadville Municipal Code.
Section 7. Severability. Should any one or more sections or provisions of this Ordinance be judicially determined invalid or unenforceable, such judgment shall not affect, impair or invalidate the remaining provisions of this Ordinance, the intention being that the various sections and provisions are severable.
Section 8. Repeal. Any and all ordinances or codes or parts thereof in conflict or inconsistent herewith are, to the extent of such conflict or inconsistency, hereby repealed; provided, however, that the repeal of any such ordinance or code or part thereof shall not revive any other section or part of any ordinance or code provision heretofore repealed or superseded and this repeal shall not affect or prevent the prosecution or punishment of any person for any act done or committed in violation of any ordinance or code hereby repealed prior to the taking effect of this Ordinance.
Section 9. Safety Clause. The City Council hereby finds, determines, and declares that this Ordinance is promulgated under the general police power of the City of Leadville, that it is promulgated for the health, safety, and welfare of the public, and that this Ordinance is necessary for the preservation of health and safety and for the protection of public convenience and welfare. The City Council further determines that the Ordinance bears a rational relation to the proper legislative object sought to be attained.
Section 10. Effective Date. This Ordinance shall become effective thirty (30) days after publication following final passage.
/s/ Mayda Silver, Deputy City Clerk
Published in the Herald Democrat July 21, 2022.
