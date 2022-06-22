PUBLIC NOTICE
The Lake County School District will be accepting sealed bids until noon on Tuesday, June 28 for three (3) vehicles. Bids must include: Name, phone number, which vehicle (#1, #3 or #6) and bid amount. To place a bid on multiple vehicles, please use a separate sheet of paper for each bid. The highest bid will be notified on the afternoon of June 28, with vehicles removed from school district property by 3 p.m. on Thursday, June 30. For additional information, contact Joyce LaCome, transportation director, at 719-221-1017. Details can be found by visiting www.lakecountyschools.net. Bids should be dropped off at or mailed to:
Lake County School District
Attn: Surplus Vehicle Bid
328 W. Fifth St.
Leadville, CO 80461
Published in the Herald Democrat June 16 and 23, 2022.
