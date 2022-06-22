PUBLIC NOTICE
DISTRICT COURT, WATER DIVISION NO. 2, COLORADO
TO: ALL INTERESTED PARTIES
Pursuant to C.R.S. 37-92-302, you are hereby notified that the following case is a portion of the resume of applications and amendments filed and/or ordered published during the month of May 2022, in Water Division No. 2. The Water Judge ordered this case be published in The Herald Democrat in Lake County, Colorado. This publication can be viewed in its entirety on the state court website at: www.courts.state.co.us.
The name(s) and address(es) of applicant(s), description of water rights or conditional water rights and description of ruling sought as reflected by said application, or amendment, are as follows.
CASE NO. 2022CW3033; DAVID LOWRANCE and ROOPAL PATEL (“Applicants”), Vy-des Tschioquants 2, Mies 1295, Switzerland (Please address all pleadings and inquiries regarding this matter to Applicant’s attorney: MONSON, CUMMINS, SHOHET & FARR, LLC, Ryan W. Farr, #39394, 13511 Northgate Estates Drive, Suite 250, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80921, (719) 471-1212)
Application for Finding of Reasonable Diligence
LAKE COUNTY, COLORADO
II. Summary of Application. Applicants are seeking a finding of reasonable diligence for Peros Well A and the conditional appropriative right of exchange. III. Description of Conditional Water Right. A. Date of Original Decree. The original decree was entered August 7, 2003 in Case No. 02CW134, District Court, Water Division 2. B. Decreed Location. Pursuant to the decree in Case No. 02CW134, Peros Well A is to be located 2,350 feet from the north section line and 1,260 feet from the east section line in a tract of land being in the southeasterly quarter of the SW1/4 of the NE1/4, Section 21, Township 8 South, Range 80 West of the 6th P.M. in Lake County, Colorado. The reach of the conditional right of exchange is from a point 1,100 feet west of the E1/4 corner of Section 21, Township 8 South, Range 80 West of the 6th P.M., to the discharge point of Twin Lakes water into the Arkansas River. See general location map attached to the application. (All attachments mentioned herein are incorporated by reference and may be inspected at the office of the clerk of this Court.) C. Source. The source of the water to be pumped from Peros Well A is the alluvium of West Tennessee Creek, tributary to the Arkansas River. D. Appropriation Date and Amounts. The appropriation date for Peros Well A is August 12, 2002 for 0.033 c.f.s. and 0.424 acre-feet annually from the well. The appropriative right of exchange was decreed in the amount of 0.001 c.f.s. E. Uses. Peros Well A was decreed for the conditional uses of domestic in one single family dwelling and irrigation of approximately 653 square feet of trees and shrubs. F. Depth. Peros Well A has yet to be constructed. G. Ownership. Applicants are the owners of the water rights at issue. IV. Detailed outline of what has been done toward completion or for completion of the appropriation and application of water to a beneficial use as conditionally decreed, including expenditures. Peros Well A was originally decreed in Case No. 02CW134 along with Peros Well B by the Applicants’ predecessors in interest, Ante and Virginia Peros (“Peros”). In Case No. 02CW134, Peros also adjudicated a plan for augmentation for Peros Well A and Peros Well B utilizing one share of stock in the Twin Lakes Reservoir and Canal Company (“Twin Lakes”) represented by stock certificate No. 8441. The Applicants purchased Peros Well A, a one-half interest in the augmentation plan, one half of a share in Twin Lakes under Stock Certificate No. 8441, along with a four-acre parcel of land upon which Peros Well A is to be drilled with the intent to build a home that will be supplied with water from Peros Well A. Applicants purchased the four-acre parcel in large part due to the conditional water right for Peros Well A and the plan for augmentation which had been adjudicated. In 2008, Applicants conveyed back to Peros one-quarter share of the Twin Lakes stock leaving Applicants with one-quarter share of Twin Lakes stock dedicated to the augmentation of Peros Well A in Case No. 02CW134. Such one-quarter share of Twin Lakes stock is represented by Stock Certificate No. 8605. The Applicants subsequently purchased adjacent property totaling 3.68 acres and also saw a boundary adjustment occur, all increasing the size of their property to 9.08 acres. Since the last diligence decree entered in Case No. 16CW3003, Applicants have continued to work on important global health issues while based overseas. From 2016 through to 2017, Dr. Lowrance continued to work for the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (“CDC”) in Tanzania. From 2017 through December of 2020, Dr. Lowrance was seconded to the World Health Organization from the CDC and Dr. Patel took a position as senior advisor for malaria at the Global Fund to fight AIDS, TB, and malaria. Both of these positions were based in Geneva, Switzerland. Presently, the Applicants are both employed by the Global Fund. Dr. Patel continues her work on malaria and Dr. Lowrance is leading work on the global COVID-19 pandemic and future pandemic preparedness. As a result of their global health and humanitarian work, the Applicants have not been able to complete construction of their home, including the construction of the well, to begin using water on their property. However, the Applicants have spent $150,000.00 with RKD Architects out of Edwards, Colorado for their professional services. The provided services included the development of the full architectural plan for the lot and house. The Applicants have also had the home site professionally scoped as well as a site clearing completed for a possible garage or other structure, and a driveway has been prepared and graded. V. Additional Remarks. No part of the conditional decreed water right for Peros Well A or appropriative right of exchange is requested to be made absolute in this Application.
THE WATER RIGHTS CLAIMED BY THE FOREGOING APPLICATION(S) MAY AFFECT IN PRIORITY ANY WATER RIGHTS CLAIMED OR HERETOFORE ADJUDICATED WITHIN THIS DIVISION AND OWNERS OF AFFECTED RIGHTS MUST APPEAR TO OBJECT AND PROTEST WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY STATUTE, OR BE FOREVER BARRED.
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that any party who wishes to oppose an application, or application as amended, may file with the Water Clerk a verified statement of opposition setting forth facts as to why the application should not be granted, or why it should be granted only in part or on certain conditions, such statement of opposition must be filed by the last day of July 2022, (forms available at Clerk’s office or at www.courts.state.co.us, must be served on parties and certificate of service must be completed; filing fee $192.00). The foregoing are resumes and the entire application, amendments, exhibits, maps and any other attachments filed in each case may be examined in the office of the Clerk for Water Division No. 2, at the address shown below.
Witness my hand and the seal of this Court this 15th day of June 2022.
/s/ Michele M. Santistevan
Michele M. Santistevan, Clerk
District Court Water Div. 2
501 N. Elizabeth Street, Suite 116
Pueblo, CO 81003
(719) 404-8832
(Court seal)
Published in the Herald Democrat June 23, 2022.
