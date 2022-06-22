PUBLIC NOTICE
DISTRICT COURT, WATER DIVISION NO. 2, COLORADO
TO: ALL INTERESTED PARTIES
Pursuant to C.R.S. 37-92-302, you are hereby notified that the following case is a portion of the resume of applications and amendments filed and/or ordered published during the month of May 2022, in Water Division No. 2. The Water Judge ordered this case be published in The Herald Democrat in Lake County, Colorado. This publication can be viewed in its entirety on the state court website at: www.courts.state.co.us.
The name(s) and address(es) of applicant(s), description of water rights or conditional water rights and description of ruling sought as reflected by said application, or amendment, are as follows.
CASE NO. 2022CW3039; GEOCAMP Colorado, LLC, 15105 Pinon Trail, Nathrop, CO 81236 (Please address all pleadings and inquiries regarding this matter to Applicant’s attorney: Scott Grosscup, S Chapin Lewis, Balcomb & Green, P.C., P.O. Drawer 790, Glenwood Springs, CO 81602, (970) 945-6546)
Amended Application for Conditional Ground Water Right, Plan for Augmentation and Confirmation of Appropriative Right of Exchange.
CHAFFEE COUNTY
2. Applicant requests confirmation of a conditional groundwater water right for one (1) well to be located on a 58.8 acre parcel located S. of Highway 24 and 285 to supply the year-round operation of a fifteen-unit (15) campsite, all but one of which will be dry, indoor irrigation inside one geodesic greenhouse, one community building with common bath and shower; a plan for augmentation and confirmation of an appropriative right of exchange to allow that single well to operate without injury to water rights holders in the Trout Creek or Arkansas River watersheds. First Claim for Conditional Groundwater Right. 3. Name of Structure: GeoCamp Well. Legal description: The GeoCamp Well will be located within a 58.8 acre parcel of land located in Sec. 17, T. 14 S., R. 77 W. of the 6th P.M., and lying S. of Highway 24 and 285 (“GeoCamp Property”). The exact coordinates for the GeoCamp Well are (NAD83): 410335 Easting, 4298127 Northing. See Exhibit A attached to the application for a general location map. (All exhibits mentioned herein are incorporated by reference and may be inspected at the office of the clerk of this Court.) Source: Groundwater, tributary to Trout Creek, tributary to the Arkansas River. Depth: Up to 200 ft. Date of Appropriation: May 31, 2022. How Appropriation was Initiated: Filing of the application. Amount Claimed: 15 gpm, 1.41 a.f. per year, conditional. Use: Year-round indoor comm. and dom. uses in one community building, irri. inside one geodesic greenhouse and for outdoor maintenance uses. Second Claim Plan for Augmentation. 4. Name of structure to be augmented: The GeoCamp Well. 5. Water rights to be used for aug.: Applicant will replace out-of-priority lagged depletions from the year-round operation of the GeoCamp Well pursuant to the dedication of 0.29 Twin Lakes Reservoir and Canal Company (“TLRCC”) shares. Water available from Applicant’s ownership of 0.29 TLRCC shares represents a pro rata interest in native Arkansas River diversions and the Independence Pass Transmountain Diversion System, which diverts water from the headwaters of the Roaring Fork River and its tributaries in Pitkin Cty. for storage in Twin Lakes Reservoirs in Lake County, CO. Twin Lakes Shares consist of direct flow and storage rights that are available for one hundred percent consumptive use and reuse and a portion are available for augmentation. The water rights producing Applicant’s interest are: Colorado River Water Rights: Original Decree: CA 3082, Dist. Ct., Garfield Cty., 08/251936. Subsequent Decree: W- 1901, Dist. Ct., Water Div. 5, 05/12/1976. Approp. Date: 08/23/1930. Points of Diversion: The points of diversion are set forth in the CA-3082 and W-1901 Decrees. Twin Lakes Reservoir is formed by a dam across Lake Creek in Lake County in Section 23, Township 11 South, Range 80 West of the 6th P.M. Source: The Roaring Fork and its tributaries, all tributaries of the CO River in Water Div. 5, as more fully set forth in the CA-3082 and W-1901 Decrees. Amount: Direct flow amount for diversions through transmountain tunnels of 625 c.f.s. with an annual limit of 68,000 a.f., a running ten year limit of 570,000 a.f., and other limitations set forth in the CA-3082 and W-1901 decrees. Decreed Uses: Direct flow and storage for irri., dom., comm., industrial, muni., and all other beneficial uses. On site storage: If necessary, Applicant will procure and install a suitably sized storage tank to replace its 0.21 a.f. of annual stream depletions, which is equivalent to 66,800 gallons annually. This water will be purchased commercially and does not require a water storage right. 6. Statement of Plan for Augmentation: Water Demands: Applicant is developing a commercial fifteen-unit camping operation on Trout Creek southeast of Buena Vista, CO. Only one camp site will have water access, with and all other water needs met at a common facility. There will also be a geodesic greenhouse and outside water use for maintenance activities, all supplied by the GeoCamp Well. A table detailing water demands is included below:
GeoCamp – Water Demands
Facility/Use
Sites
Persons/day/site
Gallons/day/person
Occupancy Rate
Gallons/year
Camp Site - Dry
14
3.5
25
85%
380,000
Camp Site - Wet
1
3.5
45
100%
58,000
Outside Use - Maintenance
1
—
(1,000 gallons per month)
—
12,000
Greenhouse
1
—
(30 gallons per day)
—
11,000
Total
—
—
—
—
461,000
Operation of the Plan: Applicant will replace out of priority depletions by dedicating 0.29 TLRCC shares to this aug. plan pursuant to an agreement with the Trout Creek Ditch Company. If the Applicant is unable to operate under the CWCB’s de minimis policy, Applicant will make releases from the on-site storage tank filled by water trucked in from a comm. vendor. An engineering report detailing the plan for augmentation, including the lagged depletion analysis and calculation of transit losses from Twin Lakes Reservoirs Exhibit B is on file with the Water Ct. The Applicant will meet calls against its out-of-priority diversions and depletions by having water released from either Twin Lakes Reservoir or the on-site storage tank, depending on location of the call. A table depicting net stream depletions is included in Exhibit B and reflects an annual total of 66,800 gallons or 0.21 a.ft. Third Claim for Appropriative Right of Exchange. 7. Applicant seeks a conditional appropriative right of exchange to allow 0.29 of its TLRCC shares dedicated to this aug. plan to be diverted pursuant to an agreement from the point of diversion for the Trout Creek Ditch on the Arkansas River and to deliver these waters to the Trout Creek Reservoir and to release these waters immediately downstream to the Trout Creek Ditch’s point of diversion. During delivery periods of the .29 shares dedicated to this aug. plan, the upstream call by the Trout Creek Ditch water right on Trout Creek will be reduced by this like amount of GeoCamp’s stream depletions. Upper Terminus: Twin Lakes Res. Legal description: Formed by a dam across Lake Creek in Lake County, Sec. 23, T. 11 S., R. 80 W. of 6th P.M. Lower Terminus: GeoCamp Well located within 58.8 acre parcel of land located in Sec. 17, T. 14 S., R. 77 W. of the 6th P.M., and lying S. of Hwy. 24 and 285 (“GeoCamp Property”). Date of Approp.: May 1, 2022. How Appropriation was Initiated: Filing of the application. Amount: 0.00023 cfs, not to exceed .21 a.f. per year. 8. Names and addresses of owners or reputed owners of the land upon which any new diversion or storage structure or modification to any existing diversion or storage structure is or will be constructed: land owned by Applicant. WHEREFORE, the Applicant prays for a decree confirming a conditional groundwater right for the GeoCamp Well in the amount of 1.41 a.f. per year, the plan for aug., and appropriative right of exchange described herein.
THE WATER RIGHTS CLAIMED BY THE FOREGOING APPLICATION(S) MAY AFFECT IN PRIORITY ANY WATER RIGHTS CLAIMED OR HERETOFORE ADJUDICATED WITHIN THIS DIVISION AND OWNERS OF AFFECTED RIGHTS MUST APPEAR TO OBJECT AND PROTEST WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY STATUTE, OR BE FOREVER BARRED.
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that any party who wishes to oppose an application, or application as amended, may file with the Water Clerk a verified statement of opposition setting forth facts as to why the application should not be granted, or why it should be granted only in part or on certain conditions, such statement of opposition must be filed by the last day of July 2022, (forms available at Clerk’s office or at www.courts.state.co.us, must be served on parties and certificate of service must be completed; filing fee $192.00). The foregoing are resumes and the entire application, amendments, exhibits, maps and any other attachments filed in each case may be examined in the office of the Clerk for Water Division No. 2, at the address shown below.
Witness my hand and the seal of this Court this 15th day of June 2022.
/s/ Michele M. Santistevan
Michele M. Santistevan, Clerk
District Court Water Div. 2
501 N. Elizabeth Street, Suite 116
Pueblo, CO 81003
(719) 404-8832
(Court seal)
