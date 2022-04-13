PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR ISSUANCE OF A TREASURER’S DEED
In accordance with Colorado Revised State Statute 39-11-128 II, the county treasurer must give notice to all persons having interest or title of record to real estate sold for taxes before a Treasurer’s Deed may be issued.
Therefore, let it be known that on the 14th day of November 2018 A.D., the Lake County Treasurer in the State of Colorado sold at a public tax lien sale the following described real estate situate in the County of Lake, State of Colorado, to-wit:
N00018 1
US Mineral Survey # 7180 a 1/6 undivided interest in the Drussie Wilson, Eva Wilson, Phoebe Grace, Dearborn & Emma 15-09-79 Calif, 51.483 A (Listed under 7180 Jacob. D)
N00116 1
US Mineral Survey # 2309 a 7/8 undivided interest in the Fortune Mining Claim 21-09-79 Calif, 4.921 A
N00116 2
US Mineral Survey # 976 a 49/64 undivided interest in the Judge Brown Mining Claim 21-09-79 Calif, 7.650 A
N00159 2
US Mineral Survey # 11121 a 3/4 undivided interest in the Shale Mining Claim 22-09-79 Calif, 9.684 A
N00161 7
US Mineral Survey # 5662 Diamond & Harrison Mining Claim 21-09-79 also 22 Calif, 12.410 A
N00162 2
US Mineral Survey # 4586 Maxy Mining Claim 21-09-79 Calif, 10.330 A
N00163 0
US Mineral Survey # 9269 Resurrection Mining Claim #1 to 15 22-09-79 Calif, 148.169 A
N00163 2
US Mineral Survey # 9112 Part Vega Mining Claim #10-11 & 20 15-09-79 Calif, 15.830 A Known as Andrews Tract
N00163 5
US Mineral Survey # 11777 Bow Mining Claim 21-09-79 Calif, 3.139 A
N00218 3
US Mineral Survey # 6454 Equator Mining Claim 36-09-79 Calif, 9.500 A
N00218 4
US Mineral Survey # 5357 Silver Chief Mining Claim 36-09-79 Calif, 8.071 A
N00219 0
US Mineral Survey # 6190 Satellite Mining Claim 02-10-79 Calif, 5.830 A
N00219 3
US Mineral Survey # 12176 Anita Group Mining Claim 01-10-79 & 2-10-79 3.00 A
N00219 5
US Mineral Survey # 6164 Unknown Group Mining Claim 26-09-79 Calif, 46.368 A
N00219 6
US Mineral Survey # 6022 Horseshoe Prince Mining Claim 36-09-79 Calif, 10.330 A
N00220 0
US Mineral Survey # 6459 Galbolinsky Mining Claim 35-09-79 Calif, 10.052 A
N00220 1
US Mineral Survey # 2149 a 3/4 undivided interest in the Hopkins Mining Claim 02-10-79 Calif, 10.320 A
N00220 3
US Mineral Survey # 4153 South Eagle Mining Claim 02-10-79 Calif, 8.114 A
N00220 4
US Mineral Survey # 6508 Silver Cliff Mining Claim 36-09-79 Calif, 10.133 A
N00220 6
US Mineral Survey # 16106 Mary Mining Claim 01-10-79 Calif, 7.732 A
N00221 6
US Mineral Survey # 19318 Great New York D Mining Claim 27-09-79 Calif, 10.013 A
That the said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name of Gregory Henschel for the 2017 property taxes. The said County Treasurer issued a tax lien certificates to Kent Taylor.
On February 1, 2022, Kent Taylor made a request upon the Lake County Treasurer for Treasurer’s Deeds to said real estate.
With this publication, the Lake County Treasurer is notifying Gregory Henschel, the current title of record holder, that Kent Taylor is applying for a Treasurer’s Deed. This notice is also notifying the following who hold an interest in the same Mining Claims: John G. Morse III, John F. Hergert Revocable Trust, Leadville Corporation, John Robertson Jr., Vicki Marie Coon, Park Lake Resources LTD, Donal J. Brumfield as Trustee.
Treasurer’s Deeds will be issued for said real estate to Kent Taylor at 4:30 p.m. on the 18th day of August 2022, unless the same has been redeemed by Gregory Henschel or his recognized agent. The said tax lien certificates may be redeemed from the Treasurer’s Deed process at any time prior to the actual execution of the Treasurer’s Deed.
Witness my hand this 31st day of March 2022, A.D.
Padraic D. Smith/Lake County Treasurer
Published in the Herald Democrat March 31 and April 7 and 14, 2022.
