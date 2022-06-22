PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF FILING
Project: File 22-19, Leadville Mine Drainage Tunnel CUP & File 22-21, Site Plan Review
Applicant: Bureau of Reclamation
Owner: Bureau of Reclamation
Location: 749 Hwy 91, Leadville, CO; Pt of the SW 1/4 of Section 12 and northwest 1/4 of Section 13, Township 9 South, Range 80 West of the Sixth Principal Meridian
Request: Conditional Use Permit Application to operate the mine drainage tunnel water treatment plant & Site Plan Review for new structure
A Joint Public Hearing of the Lake County Planning Commission & Lake County Board of County Commissioners will be held July 25 at 4:00 p.m. both in person and via Zoom. The in-person meeting will be held at the Lake County Courthouse Commissioners' Room, 505 Harrison Ave., Leadville, CO 80461. The virtual meeting access information is located on the Lake County website, along with access to Land Use Files 22-19 & 22-21, at https://www.lakecountyco.com/planning-commission. Please call Community Development and Planning for assistance with locating any information on the County website at 719-486-2875.
For any other additional information or comment, please contact Anne Schneider at 719-486-2875 or by email at aschneider@co.lake.co.us.
Published in the Herald Democrat June 23, 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.