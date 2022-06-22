PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of Robert Joseph Mehle, Deceased

Case Number: 2022PR30011

All persons having claims against the above-named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to the District Court of Lake County, 505 Harrison Avenue, P.O. Box 55, Leadville, CO 80461 on or before Oct. 26, 2022, or the claims may be forever barred.

Julie Mehle, Personal Representative

C/O Jo Lauren Seavy, Attorney for Personal Representative

Sullivan Green Seavy LLC

2036 E. 17th Avenue

Denver, CO 80206

Published in the Herald Democrat June 23 and 30 and July 7, 2022.

