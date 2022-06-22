PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Robert Joseph Mehle, Deceased
Case Number: 2022PR30011
All persons having claims against the above-named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to the District Court of Lake County, 505 Harrison Avenue, P.O. Box 55, Leadville, CO 80461 on or before Oct. 26, 2022, or the claims may be forever barred.
Julie Mehle, Personal Representative
C/O Jo Lauren Seavy, Attorney for Personal Representative
Sullivan Green Seavy LLC
2036 E. 17th Avenue
Denver, CO 80206
Published in the Herald Democrat June 23 and 30 and July 7, 2022.
